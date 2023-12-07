Waga Energy: commissioning of a unit in Quebec

Waga Energy, a specialist in the production of biomethane from landfill sites, has announced the commissioning, with Matrec-GFL, of a biomethane production unit at a closed landfill site in Chicoutimi, Quebec.



Operated between 1998 and 2017 by Matrec-GFL, the Chicoutimi site has received over 1.6 million tonnes of final waste. It will continue to produce biogas for many years to come, from the degradation of buried organic matter.



Thanks to the Wagabox technology developed and patented by Waga Energy, this biogas is now valorized in the form of biomethane. This biomethane is sold to Énergir, the main distributor of natural gas in Quebec, and injected directly into its network.



In this way, the unit contributes to achieving the objective of injecting 10% renewable gas into Energir's gas network by 2030, as part of the Quebec government's plan for a green economy.



Matrec-GFL has granted Waga Energy the right to exploit the biogas from the Chicoutimi site for a period of 10 years. Revenues from the sale of biomethane will be shared between the two partners.



