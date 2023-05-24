Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Waga Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAGA   FR0012532810

WAGA ENERGY

(WAGA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:25 2023-05-24 am EDT
21.85 EUR   -0.23%
05:56pWaga Energy commissions its first RNG facility in Canada in partnership with Énercycle and Énergir.
EQ
04/27Global markets live: Barclays, Meta, Samsung, Walt Disney, Microsoft...
MS
04/26Waga Energy : Strong business growth in 2022 and positive outlook for 2023
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waga Energy commissions its first RNG facility in Canada in partnership with Énercycle and Énergir.

05/24/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Waga Energy
Waga Energy commissions its first RNG facility in Canada in partnership with Énercycle and Énergir.

24-May-2023 / 23:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release
Eybens, May 24, 2023

 

Waga Energy commissions its first RNG
facility in Canada in partnership
with Énercycle and Énergir.


Waga Energy and Énercycle have completed commissioning of the WAGABOX® facility installed at the Saint-Étienne-des-Grés landfill (Quebec, Canada), beginning on-site renewable natural gas (RNG) production. The WAGABOX® is a prefabricated proprietary technology developed, owned, and operated by Waga Energy. Every year, the facility will inject up to 130 GWh (approx. 445,000 MMBtu) of RNG equivalent to 12.4 million cubic meters yearly into Énergir's grid, enough renewable natural gas to heat approximately 8,000 homes. This project will help to meet the sustainability goals set by the Quebec government in its "Plan for a Green Economy.”

Waga Energy (ISIN: FR0012532810, ticker symbol: WAGA), a global renewable energy company that specializes in upgrading landfill gas (LFG) to renewable natural gas (RNG), has commissioned a new facility at the Saint-Étienne-des-Grés landfill, located in Quebec, Canada and operated by Énercycle. Using the WAGABOX® technology, developed and patented by Waga Energy, LFG is upgraded to RNG, a renewable substitute for fossil-based natural gas. The RNG produced is sold to the local utility, Énergir, and injected directly into its natural gas distribution system.

This new WAGABOX® facility is the largest completed by Waga Energy to date. It is capable of processing 3,400 m3/h (>2,000 scfm) of LFG and producing up to 130 GWh (approx. 445,000 MMBtu or 12 400 000 m³ or 468,000 GJ) of RNG per year, meeting the gas consumption needs of approximately 8,000 households in Quebec annually. This project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 21,500 metric tons of CO2eq by reducing fossil-based natural gas usage.[1]

Énercycle is the first North American operator to benefit from this innovation that is currently in operation at 15 landfill sites. The WAGABOX® unit was built in Quebec by Waga Energy's Canadian subsidiary with support from local contractors. Waga Energy builds the cryogenic distillation unit, which removes oxygen and nitrogen from LFG, in France as this is a critical component of the WAGABOX®.         

The Quebec Government provided financial assistance for the project through a $3,000,000 CAD grant to assist with interconnection and project costs through the Technoclimat program. Per the 20-year agreement between Énercycle and Waga Energy, all operations and maintenance activities will be handled by Waga Energy and the two partners will share in the RNG revenue. 

This WAGABOX® facility was commissioned 24 months after the contract with Énercycle was signed, following a test phase initiated in April and receipt of the operating permit from the Quebec Ministry of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (MELCCFP).

Located 150 kilometres (93 miles) east of Montreal, Saint-Étienne-des-Grés is Quebec's largest local authority-managed landfill site and disposes of 180,000 of waste annually. The gas produced by the breakdown of organic matter in the waste was previously collected and flared. Now, equipped with its own WAGABOX® facility, the site can produce renewable energy and will contribute to meeting the goal set in the Quebec government's "Plan for a Green Economy" of 10% RNG levels in the gas pipeline by 2030. 

This is the first WAGABOX® facility that Waga Energy has commissioned overseas. Three additional facilities are being built in Canada and two others in the United States and Spain.

 

According to Mathieu Lefebvre, CEO of Waga Energy: "The successful commissioning of North America's first WAGABOX® unit marks a key milestone in the rollout of our solution designed to tackle climate change and promote the energy transition. This first unit outside France is also Waga Energy's largest, proving our ability to deploy our innovative technology throughout the world, drawing on our teams' expertise and the dynamism of local ecosystems. Renewable natural gas is a clean and local energy source that harnesses the potential of landfill waste and directly substitutes fossil-based energy for heating and transportation, making it a key driver of the energy transition. A shared commitment to preserving the common good provided the basis of cooperation with our partners in Quebec, particularly Énergir and Énercycle, which proved pivotal to the success of this fantastic project rooted in the region and anchored in the long term.

 

Michel Angers, President of Énercycle: "We are extremely proud to be the first in Canada to benefit from a WAGABOX® unit.  For us though, the main reason this is such a great moment is that we can at last fully tap the potential of the biogas produced by our landfill site and turn an expense into a revenue stream." 

 

Renault-François Lortie, Énergir Vice President, Customers and Gas Supply: "Our target of 10 % RNG injection by 2030 is a minimum requirement. When it comes to achieving this goal, every project counts and makes a difference, as we have seen in Saint-Étienne-des-Grès, which is now Quebec's sixth project injecting RNG into Énergir's grid. Once again, collaboration and innovation have provided the basis for a successful project. I'd like to pay tribute to the work of Waga Energy and Énercycle: their expertise and vision are getting things moving in the Quebec RNG industry.

 

 

About Waga Energy: Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces RNG at competitive prices by recovering gas from landfill sites ("landfill gas") using patented WAGABOX® upgrading technology. The RNG produced is injected directly into gas grids as a substitute for fossil-based natural gas to supply households and businesses. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units through long-term raw gas supply contracts with landfill site operators and generates revenue by reselling RNG and providing an upgrading service. As at the date of this press release, Waga Energy operates 16 WAGABOX® units in France, representing an installed capacity of 500 GWh per year. Thirteen units are being built in France, Spain, Canada and the United States. Each project undertaken by Waga Energy helps tackle climate change and promote the energy transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris.  
www.waga-energy.com | Follow us on LinkedIn
 

About Énercycle: Énercycle (the Mauricie Residual Materials Management Board) is a municipal body set up in 1991 that encompasses the Les Chenaux, Maskinongé and Mékinac Regional County Municipalities and the Cities of Shawinigan and Trois-Rivières. Its remit is to provide overall management of residual materials in the Mauricie region with one clear vision: to recover and convert the resources under its supervision to ensure that future generations continue to enjoy a good quality of life.

 

About Énergir (Énergir, s.e.c.): With over $9 billion in assets, Énergir, s.e.c. is a diversified energy company whose mission is to find increasingly sustainable ways to meet the energy needs of its approximately 540,000 customers and the communities it serves in Quebec and Vermont. Quebec's leading natural gas distribution company, Énergir, s.e.c. also produces electricity from wind power in Quebec through joint ventures. Through subsidiaries and other investments, the company operates in the United States, where it produces electricity from water, wind and sun sources as well as being the main electricity distributor and only natural gas distributor for the State of Vermont. Énergir, s.e.c. enhances energy efficiency, invests and continues to contribute to innovative energy projects in fields such as renewable natural gas and liquefied and compressed natural gas. Through its subsidiaries, it also offers a variety of energy-related services. Énergir, s.e.c. aspires to become the valued, go-to partner for all those seeking to create a better energy future.

 


Press Contacts
 

Waga Energy
Investors and Press
Relations
investors@waga-energy.com

Énercycle
Sylvie Gamache
819 692-7786 

sgamache@enercycle.ca

 

Énergir

Media relations
514 598-3449
communications@energir.com

 

 

[1] This estimate is based on a comparison of emission factors for natural gas and RNG in France, as determined by the Base Carbone database administered by the French Agency for Ecological Transition (ADEME), incorporating direct and indirect emissions.

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Waga Energy commissions its first RNG facility in Canada in partnership with Énercycle and Énergir.

Language: English
Company: Waga Energy
5 Rue Raymond Chanas
38320 Eybens
France
Phone: (33) 772 771 185
E-mail: laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com
Internet: www.waga-energy.com
ISIN: FR0012532810
Euronext Ticker: WAGA
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1639551
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1639551  24-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1639551&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about WAGA ENERGY
05:56pWaga Energy commissions its first RNG facility in Canada in partnership with Énercycle ..
EQ
04/27Global markets live: Barclays, Meta, Samsung, Walt Disney, Microsoft..
MS
04/26Waga Energy : Strong business growth in 2022 and positive outlook for 2023
EQ
04/26Waga Energy Société anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
04/26WAGA ENERGY : Annual results
CO
03/29First Waga Energy cryogenic distillation module sold to Air Liquide passes acceptance t..
EQ
03/24Waga Energy : Feasibility study launch in Colombia
PU
03/10Waga Energy : 100,000 tons of CO2e avoided since 2017
PU
03/03Waga Energy : First biomethane injection project using a hybrid biogas source
PU
03/01Global markets live: HP, Kohl's, Lowe's, BP, Rivian...
MS
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 42,5 M 45,7 M 45,7 M
Net income 2023 -14,4 M -15,5 M -15,5 M
Net Debt 2023 28,4 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 -30,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 448 M 482 M 482 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,2x
EV / Sales 2024 8,61x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart WAGA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Waga Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAGA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 21,85 €
Average target price 32,50 €
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mathieu Lefebvre Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Amélie Richel Chief Financial Officer
Guenael Prince Director & Chief Research & Development Officer
Antonio Trueba Manager-Research & Development
Guillaume Piechaczyk Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAGA ENERGY-23.16%483
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-43.84%2 324
NEL ASA8.23%2 290
GREEN PLAINS INC.5.51%1 915
CROPENERGIES AG-21.51%960
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.-15.03%837
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer