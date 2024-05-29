Waga Energy: private biomethane purchase contract with Engie

Since May 1, Waga Energy has been selling biomethane produced at Veolia's Val Pôle in Claye-Souilly to Engie under a 13-year private purchase agreement, without recourse to the feed-in tariff subsidized by the French government.



As a reminder, in the context of a growing need to develop local, low-carbon energies, the three companies have set up an unprecedented collaboration to take a significant step forward in the development of the biomethane sector in France.



Since March 2022, Veolia has been supplying Waga Energy with biogas from the Claye-Souilly landfill site in the Paris region, to produce biomethane using its patented Wagabox technology.



This biomethane was initially sold to Engie under the government-subsidized feed-in tariff. The contract now values the biomethane at a price higher than the subsidized price.



The longest private biomethane purchase contract signed in France to date, it has enabled Waga Energy to maintain financing for the biomethane production unit via a long-term loan taken out with CIC and Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels.



