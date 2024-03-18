Waga Energy: production unit with Steuben County

Waga Energy and Steuben County, home to 94,000 people in New York State, have started up a production unit at the Bath waste storage site. The renewable gas is injected into the grid of local operator Corning Natural Gas.



On March 15, Waga Energy and Steuben County commissioned a biomethane production unit at the Bath landfill site in New York State (USA). It will inject 60 GWh of renewable gas per year into the distribution network of local operator Corning Natural Gas, equivalent to the consumption of around 4,000 homes.



The biomethane will replace fossil natural gas, avoiding the emission of 13,500 tonnes of eqCO2 per year into the atmosphere, according to the calculation methodology of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



Waga Energy will operate the WAGABOX® unit for an initial period of 20 years, and will generate revenue by reselling the biomethane under a Biomethane Purchase Agreement (BPA). Revenues from the sale of the biomethane will be shared with Steuben County.



The Steuben County landfill is the first in the USA to benefit from WAGABOX® technology to produce biomethane from the gas emitted spontaneously by landfilled waste.



Waga Energy currently operates 20 WAGABOX® units worldwide, with a further 14 under construction.



The Bath landfill processes 280,000 tonnes of waste per year. Waga Energy was chosen by Steuben County following a call for tenders launched in 2020.



Guénaël Prince, Managing Director of Waga Energy Inc: ' The start-up of the WAGABOX® unit at the Bath waste storage site in Steuben County is a major milestone in the deployment of our technological innovation in the United States, and another step towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We are delighted with Steuben County's confidence in us for this first project in the United States.



