Waga Energy: share coverage by Gilbert Dupont

Waga Energy, a specialist in the production of biomethane from landfill sites, is pleased to announce the initiation of coverage of its shares by the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont.



Waga Energy shares are now monitored by Bryan Garnier, Portzamparc / Groupe BNP Paribas, Gilbert Dupont / Groupe Société Générale.



The next financial communication date is the publication of 2023 results on April 29, 2024, after market close.



