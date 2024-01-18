Waga Energy: to hold an Investor Day

Waga Energy, a specialist in the production of biomethane from landfill sites, announces that it will hold a Capital Markets Day on February 8, 2024.



The company will publish its sales figures for 2023 and present its development ambitions, two years after its IPO on Euronext Paris.



The company announces its financial communication calendar for 2024. The 2023 Annual Sales and Investor Day will therefore be held on February 8, 2024, the 2023 annual results will be published on April 8, 2024, the Annual General Meeting will be held on June 27, 2024, and the 2024 half-year results are scheduled for September 30, 2024.



All press releases are published after close of trading on the Paris stock exchange.



