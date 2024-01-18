Waga Energy
Waga Energy will hold a Capital Markets Day on February 8, 2024

18-Jan-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
CAPITAL MARKETS DAY ON FEBRUARY 8, 2024

Strategic update: Waga Energy sets out its expansion ambitions, two years after its IPO

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA), a global expert in the production of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) from landfills, announces that it will hold a Capital Markets Day on February 8, 2024.

On this occasion, the Group will disclose its 2023 revenue and present its development ambitions, two years after its IPO on Euronext Paris.

Reminder of the 2024 financial communication calendar:

  • 08/02/2024: 2023 Full-Year Revenue and Capital Markets Day
  • 29/04/2024: 2023 Full-Year Results
  • 27/06/2024: Annual General Meeting
  • 30/09/2024: 2024 Half-Year Results

All press releases are issued after Paris Stock Exchange closing.

 

About Waga Energy

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as “biomethane”) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it produces. Waga Energy operates nineteen WAGABOX® units in France, Spain and Canada, representing an installed capacity of 2,355,000 MMBtu (690 GWh/y). Sixteen units are under construction in France, Canada, and the US. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Learn more: waga-energy.com, follow us on: LinkedIn and Twitter, and subscribe to the newsletter.

 

Investors contact

Laurent Barbotin
+33 772 771 185
laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com

 

