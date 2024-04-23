WagaEnergy: biomethane production unit commissioned

April 23, 2024 at 03:50 am EDT Share

WagaEnergy announces the commissioning of a biomethane production unit at Veolia's Pôle de Stockage-Énergie (PSE) in Chatuzange-le-Goubet (Drôme) on April 11.



Thanks to the Wagabox technology (patented and developed by Waga Energy), the gas emitted spontaneously by the waste buried on the site is recovered in the form of biomethane, a renewable substitute for fossil natural gas.



This biomethane is then injected directly into GRDF's distribution network to supply homes and businesses.



According to Waga Energy, the Storage and Energy Unit can process 150,000 tonnes of waste per year. Today, the gas is recovered in the form of electricity by cogeneration engines.



The Wagabox unit is added to this system to increase the site's production of renewable energy. Capable of processing 600m3/h of raw gas, it can produce up to 25 GWh of biomethane per year, supply around 3,500 homes, and prevent the emission of over 4,000 tonnes of eqCO2 per year into the atmosphere.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.