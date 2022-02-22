Wagners : FY22 Half Year Results Investor Presentation
WAGNERS HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
ACN 622 632 848
22 February 2022
The Manager
Market Announcements Office
Australian Securities Exchange
4th Floor, 20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir
EMAIL: wagners@wagner.com.au
Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN)
Investor Presentation for Half Year ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Investor Presentation relating to the Company's half year results ending 31 December 2021, for immediate release to market.
This announcement has been authorised for release to the market by the Board.
For further information, please contact:
Karen Brown
Company Secretary
Ph. 07 3621 1131
About Wagners:
Wagners is a diversified Australian construction materials and services provider and an innovative producer of New Generation Building Materials. Established in 1989 in Toowoomba, Queensland, Wagners is now an ASX-listed business operating in domestic and international markets. Wagners are a producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, new generation composite products and are world leaders in development of new technology to reduce the impact of heavy construction materials on the environment. Wagners are also providers of transport services, precast concrete and reinforcing steel.
1H FY22
INVESTOR
PRESENTATION
Constructed using Wagners
Broome Jetty, WA
FEBRUARY 2022
CFT Products
DISCLAIMER
1H FY 2022 SUMMARY
REVENUE $172.2m
OPERATING EBIT $12.6M
NET PROFIT $4.7M
Revenue Growth of 10.6%, 1H21
EBIT growth 8.2%, 1H21
Net Profit growth of 236%, 1H21
Wagners Head Office, Queensland
FINANCIAL
PERFORMANCE
Coolum Concrete Plant, Queensland
