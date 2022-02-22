Log in
    WGN   AU000000WGN7

WAGNERS HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(WGN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22 12:10:38 am
1.45 AUD   -1.36%
Wagners : FY22 Half Year Results Investor Presentation

02/22/2022
CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS

HEAD OFFICE:

TRANSPORT SERVICES

11 BALLERA COURT

CEMENT, FLYASH & LIME

1511 TOOWOOMBA CECIL PLAINS ROAD

PRECAST CONCRETE

WELLCAMP QLD 4350

REINFORCING STEEL

POSTAL ADDRESS:

COMPOSITE FIBRE TECHNOLOGIES

EARTH FRIENDLY CONCRETE

PO BOX 151 DRAYTON NORTH QLD 4350

TELEPHONE:

(61 7) (07)

4637 7777

WAGNERS HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

ACN 622 632 848

22 February 2022

The Manager

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

4th Floor, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir

EMAIL: wagners@wagner.com.au

Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN)

Investor Presentation for Half Year ending 31 December 2021

Please find attached the Investor Presentation relating to the Company's half year results ending 31 December 2021, for immediate release to market.

This announcement has been authorised for release to the market by the Board.

For further information, please contact:

Karen Brown

Company Secretary

Ph. 07 3621 1131

About Wagners:

Wagners is a diversified Australian construction materials and services provider and an innovative producer of New Generation Building Materials. Established in 1989 in Toowoomba, Queensland, Wagners is now an ASX-listed business operating in domestic and international markets. Wagners are a producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, new generation composite products and are world leaders in development of new technology to reduce the impact of heavy construction materials on the environment. Wagners are also providers of transport services, precast concrete and reinforcing steel.

1H FY22

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

Constructed using Wagners

Broome Jetty, WA

FEBRUARY 2022

CFT Products

1H FY 2022 SUMMARY

REVENUE $172.2m

OPERATING EBIT $12.6M

NET PROFIT $4.7M

Revenue Growth of 10.6%, 1H21

EBIT growth 8.2%, 1H21

Net Profit growth of 236%, 1H21

Wagners Head Office, Queensland

3

FINANCIAL

PERFORMANCE

Coolum Concrete Plant, Queensland

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wagners Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 341 M 246 M 246 M
Net income 2022 13,1 M 9,46 M 9,46 M
Net Debt 2022 147 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 2,00%
Capitalization 276 M 199 M 199 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,47 AUD
Average target price 2,17 AUD
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
Cameron Coleman Chief Executive Officer
Fergus Hume Chief Financial Officer
Denis Wagner Non-Executive Chairman
Ross Collins Needham Walker Independent Non-Executive Director
Lynda Kathryn Elfriede O'Grady Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAGNERS HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-8.13%199
CRH PLC-6.96%37 625
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-8.88%26 726
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-10.73%24 592
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-12.91%23 934
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED6.20%15 160