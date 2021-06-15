Log in
    WAFU   VGG941841014

WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED

(WAFU)
Wah Fu Education : Letter from Friedman LLP, dated June 11, 2021 (Form 6-K)

06/15/2021 | 06:36am EDT
June 11, 2021

United States Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20549

Re:

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd.

CIK Number: 0001716770

Dear Sir or Madam:

We have read Form 6-K for the month of June 2021 of Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. (the 'Registrant') and are in agreement with the statements contained therein as it pertains to our firm.

We have no basis to agree or disagree with any other statements of the Registrant contained in Form 6-K.

/s/ Friedman LLP

New York, New York

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5,64 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,69 M - -
Net cash 2020 6,22 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 37,5 M 37,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wah Fu Education Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xing Hui Yang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gang Yao Chief Financial Officer
Yang Yu Chairman
De Fang Li Independent Director
Yik C. Chan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAH FU EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED117.56%37
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-58.30%19 229
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-47.53%16 714
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED23.43%5 400
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-0.81%4 238
GAOTU TECHEDU INC.-68.77%4 128