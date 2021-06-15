Wah Fu Education : Letter from Friedman LLP, dated June 11, 2021 (Form 6-K)

June 11, 2021
United States Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.E.
Washington, D.C. 20549
|
Re:
|
Wah Fu Education Group Ltd.
CIK Number: 0001716770
Dear Sir or Madam:
We have read Form 6-K for the month of June 2021 of Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. (the 'Registrant') and are in agreement with the statements contained therein as it pertains to our firm.
We have no basis to agree or disagree with any other statements of the Registrant contained in Form 6-K.
/s/ Friedman LLP
New York, New York
Disclaimer
