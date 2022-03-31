Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Wah Hong Industrial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8240   TW0008240003

WAH HONG INDUSTRIAL CORP.

(8240)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wah Hong Industrial : Board of Directors proposed cash dividends distributed from earnings and capital reserve

03/31/2022 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: WAH HONG INDUSTRIAL CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/31 Time of announcement 13:55:32
Subject 
 Board of Directors proposed cash dividends
distributed from earnings and capital reserve
Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/18
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):2.5
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):246,301,035
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10.0000

Disclaimer

Wah Hong Industrial Corporation published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 06:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WAH HONG INDUSTRIAL CORP.
02:06aWAH HONG INDUSTRIAL : Board of Directors proposed cash dividends distributed from earnings..
PU
03/23Wah Hong Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/18WAH HONG INDUSTRIAL : Board of Directors resolved to convene 2022 Annual Shareholders' Mee..
PU
03/18WAH HONG INDUSTRIAL : The Company's consolidated financial report for year 2021 has been a..
PU
01/28WAH HONG INDUSTRIAL : The Board of Directors of Wah Hong Annouces to Buy Wah Lee Industria..
PU
01/26WAH HONG INDUSTRIAL : announces for changing its Executive Director
PU
01/26WAH HONG INDUSTRIAL : Board of Directors resolved to convene 2022 Annual Shareholders' Mee..
PU
01/26Wah Hong Industrial Corp. Dismisses Ray-Ching Chang as Ceo, Effectieve February 1, 2022
CI
2021Wah Hong Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2021Wah Hong Industrial Corp. Announces Cash Dividend
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 312 M 361 M 361 M
Net income 2020 216 M 7,57 M 7,57 M
Net Debt 2020 331 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
Yield 2020 3,67%
Capitalization 3 344 M 117 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart WAH HONG INDUSTRIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Wah Hong Industrial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAH HONG INDUSTRIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Pin Yeh General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Yue Jen Chang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Jui Chin Chang Chairman
Cheng Jen Chiu Independent Director
Chen Chi Ma Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAH HONG INDUSTRIAL CORP.6.22%117
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.1.44%51 346
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-12.29%45 945
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-34.11%36 010
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-48.43%9 285
JABIL INC.-14.02%8 679