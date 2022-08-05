Log in
Wah Hong Industrial : announces the Endorsements/Guarantees made for SUN HONG according to Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees

08/05/2022 | 05:01am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: WAH HONG INDUSTRIAL CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 16:52:37
Subject 
 Wah Hong announces the Endorsements/Guarantees
made for SUN HONG according to Regulations Governing
Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/05
2.For the company for whom the endorsements
/guarantees were made(1)Company name(2)Its
relationship with the Company providing endorsements/
guarantees(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/
guarantees (thousand NTD)(4)The original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD)(5)he amount
of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD)(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees
as of the dateof occurrence (thousand NTD)(7)The actual
loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/
guarantees were made (thousand NTD)(8)The reason for
 the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
(1)Company name: SUN HONG OPTRONICS CO., LTD.
(2)Its relationship with the Company: Wah Hong's subsidiary.
(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees: NTD 1,205,640 thousand.
(4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees: NTD 594,400 thousand.
(5)he amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees:NTD 508,980
   thousand.
(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence:
   NTD 1,103,380 thousand.
(7)The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees
   were made: NTD 228,918 thousand.
(8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
   To fulfill business requirements (contract renewal).
3.For collaterals provided by the company for
whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the
(1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):
(1)Content: None; (2)Value: None.
4.For the latest financial statements of the company
for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the
(1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses
(thousand NTD):
(1)Capital: NTD 446,345 thousand.
(2)Cumulative gains/losses: NTD  595,502 thousand.
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the
(1)Condition(2)Date:
Condition and Date: According to the contracts between the Company, the
party for whom the endorsements/guarantees was made and the banks.
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/
guarantees (thousand NTD):NTD 2,813,160 thousand.
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of
the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NTD 1,808,559 thousand.
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees provided by
A as a percentage of the public company's net worth
on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:45.00%.
9.The aggregate amount of long-term investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended
to others as a percentage of the public company's net
worth on the latest financial statements:53.31%.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Current additional endorsements/guarantees amount has obtained approval
   from Board of Directors and not yet signed the contract as of the date of
   announce and report.
(2)As of the date of occurrence of the event, balance amount of endorsements/
   guarantees has obtained approval from Board of Directors and is within the
   original unexpired banking facility.

Disclaimer

Wah Hong Industrial Corporation published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10 969 M - -
Net income 2021 430 M - -
Net Debt 2021 372 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,56x
Yield 2021 7,78%
Capitalization 2 537 M 84,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Pin Yeh General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Yue Jen Chang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Jui Chin Chang Chairman
Cheng Jen Chiu Independent Director
Chen Chi Ma Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAH HONG INDUSTRIAL CORP.-19.91%85
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.85%50 146
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-11.38%45 921
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.72%35 303
JABIL INC.-14.12%8 311
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-52.96%7 820