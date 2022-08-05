Wah Hong Industrial : announces the Endorsements/Guarantees made for SUZHOU SHANJI according to Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/05 2.For the company for whom the endorsements /guarantees were made(1)Company name(2)Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/ guarantees(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/ guarantees (thousand NTD)(4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD)(5)he amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD)(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the dateof occurrence (thousand NTD)(7)The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/ guarantees were made (thousand NTD)(8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: (1)Company name: SUZHOU SHANJI OPTRONICS CO LTD. (2)Its relationship with the Company: Wah Hong's subsidiary. (3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees: NTD 1,205,640 thousand. (4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees: NTD 29,720 thousand. (5)he amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees:NTD 34,380 thousand. (6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence: NTD 64,100 thousand. (7)The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made: NTD 11,888 thousand. (8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: To fulfill business requirements (contract renewal). 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the (1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD): (1)Content: None; (2)Value: None. 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the (1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (1)Capital: NTD 128,847 thousand. (2)Cumulative gains/losses: NTD 245,678 thousand. 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the (1)Condition(2)Date: Condition and Date: According to the contracts between the Company, the party for whom the endorsements/guarantees was made and the banks. 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/ guarantees (thousand NTD):NTD 2,813,160 thousand. 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NTD 1,808,559 thousand. 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees provided by A as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:45.00%. 9.The aggregate amount of long-term investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:7.87%. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Current additional endorsements/guarantees amount has obtained approval from Board of Directors and not yet signed the contract as of the date of announce and report. (2)As of the date of occurrence of the event, balance amount of endorsements/ guarantees has obtained approval from Board of Directors and is within the original unexpired banking facility.