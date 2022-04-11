Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Wah Lee Industrial Corp.
  News
  Summary
    3010   TW0003010005

WAH LEE INDUSTRIAL CORP.

(3010)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-07
107.00 TWD   +1.90%
03/31 WAH LEE INDUSTRIAL : Announcement for subsidiaries Shanghai Yi Kang Chemicals & Industries Co., Ltd. complying with local government's anti-Covid-19 measures
PU
03/31 Wah Lee Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/22 WAH LEE INDUSTRIAL : Board approved proposed appropriation of earnings in cash dividends
PU
Summary 
Summary

Wah Lee Industrial : Consolidated Monthly Sales Report

04/11/2022 | 02:59am EDT
Wah Lee March sales returned to NT$7 billion level

April 11, 2022 Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (3010.TT) announced its March 2022 consolidated sales of NT$7.041 billion, a growth of 35.5% over last month and a growth of 15.0% over the same period last year, setting the 2nd highest monthly sales. Cumulative Jan.-Mar. consolidated sales reached NT$19.510 billion, a growth of 19.8% YoY. Wah Lee's overall contribution from semiconductor industry, 5G, AIOT, data center, cloud computing, HPC, EV, and optoelectronic products helped set the strong YoY sales. The company's continuous development in solar power stations, which reached a capacity of 54MW in 2021, has also helped generate stable incomes and sales.

The Russia-Ukraine war has led to soaring oil and gas prices and speeded up various countries' transitions to alternative energies. Taiwan has in recent years put great efforts in switching to energy transitions and targets to reach 20GW of solar power by 2025.

Wah Lee has been actively developing its Green Energy business for years and has reached Carbon Negative with 54MW solar power stations by yearend 2021. Close to 20MW of solar power stations have been signed and about 25MW are under construction in this year. Wah Lee has built solar power stations island wide.

With the stricter requirements from international brand name companies on their supply chains to go green, EU's carbon border tax expected in 2026, and MNCs' commitment to RE100, Wah Lee will provide green energy and RECs (Renewable Energy Certificates) at the same time to its broad base of customers at priority and to enterprises which emphasizes ESG.

About Wah Lee Industrial Corp.Wah Lee Industrial Corp. was founded in 1968. In order to satisfy the needs from the industry development of Taiwan and the overall operation requirements of the company, we have successfully introduced materials and equipment for industries of PCB, semiconductor, information communication technology, FPD, and green energy. Our goal is to be the leading hi-tech total solution integrator and provider in the Greater China area. The company is headquartered in Kaohsiung, with branch offices in China, Singapore, and ASEAN countries.

For further questions, please contact

Eric Lin

Investor Relations

Wah Lee Industrial Corp.

Tel. +886-2-27152087, ext. 22061 Email:eric.lin@wahlee.comWebsite: www.wahlee.com

Disclaimer

Wah Lee Industrial Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 06:58:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
