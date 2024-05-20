Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (3010.TT)

2024 1Q Management Report

May 20, 2024

2024 Outlook

We are confident the year of 2024 will be a year of recovery. Due to the low basis of monthly sales in 2023, the cumulative Jan.-Apr. 2024 consolidated sales has grown by 22.36% YoY. Wah Lee's geographic expansions were targeted at the fast-growing markets: China's GDP growth target for 2024 is 5.3%; ASEAN countries' overall GDP growth is expected to be 4.9%; India's GDP growth aims for 7%; while US, Japan, Mexico, and Europe markets all expect to have satisfactory growth rates. Wah Lee plans to aggressively expand its market shares in these major markets. From the application's perspectives, smartphones and NB, PC are expected to see sales volume to resume growth momentum in 2024. With the advent of generative AI, the consumer and enterprise AI sectors will both see exponential demand growths within the next few years. According to industry research, AI servers will grow at a CAGR of 45% during the year from 2022-2026. Wah Lee provides a comprehensive portfolio of raw materials for AI servers or other high performance computing or communication device. From high-end engineering plastics that go into the connectors, sockets for GPU/CPU/HBM, and chassis, to the dry films and CCLs required for the production of high-end PCB for AI servers or switches. Furthermore, semiconductor raw materials including photoresist, CMP slurry, bulk chemicals, specialty gases, and advanced packaging materials were comprehensively provided by Wah Lee to foundry and DRAM makers for making all the critical GPU/CPU/Memory chips that will make up for the backbone of an AI server or other AI device. EV market is another high potential growth area. By the year of 2030, EV is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3%. Wah Lee has already provided GaN and SiC components and device that are required in the high electricity voltage working environment of EV and charging stations. The related 3rd generation compound semiconductor sales in Wah Lee has grown by 46% YoY in 2023. Wah Lee has well positioned itself to lead in the continuous development of mega technology trends in the modern world. We will periodically update our latest progress in different frontiers of industries to investors and shareholders.

Operating Result (M) 2021 2022 2023 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 Total Rev 70,515 73,570 66,782 16,284 16,866 18,756 18,610 19,510 18,336 19,149 16,575 14,378 16,167 19,019 17,218 17,251 Gross Profit 5,983 5,567 5,526 1,438 1,496 1,572 1,476 1,558 1,428 1,438 1,143 1,094 1,510 1,548 1,374 1,321 Operating Profit 3,073 2,643 2,502 726 758 804 784 802 697 704 440 431 749 699 623 558 After Tax Profit 2,843 2,485 2,114 597 641 842 764 768 657 737 323 289 689 712 423 433 Shares Ourstanding 236.02 236.02 236.24 231.40 231.40 236.02 236.02 236.02 236.02 236.02 236.02 236.02 236.02 236.02 236.24 250.70 EPS (NTD) 12.05 10.53 8.96 2.53 2.71 3.57 3.24 3.26 2.78 3.12 1.37 1.22 2.92 3.02 1.80 1.80 Operating Result (%) GP Margin 8.5% 7.6% 8.3% 8.8% 8.9% 8.4% 7.9% 8.0% 7.8% 7.5% 6.9% 7.6% 9.3% 8.1% 8.0% 7.7% OP Margin 4.4% 3.6% 3.7% 4.5% 4.5% 4.3% 4.2% 4.1% 3.8% 3.7% 2.7% 3.0% 4.6% 3.7% 3.6% 3.2% AT Profit Margin 4.0% 3.4% 3.2% 3.7% 3.8% 4.5% 4.1% 3.9% 3.6% 3.8% 1.9% 2.0% 4.3% 3.7% 2.5% 2.5% Growth % YoY Sales YoY 19.4% 4.3% -9.2% 31.8% 13.7% 16.1% 18.3% 19.8% 8.7% 2.1% -10.9% -26.3% -11.8% -0.7% 3.9% 20.0% GP YoY 24.6% -7.0% -0.7% 43.1% 25.2% 22.1% 12.4% 8.3% -4.5% -8.5% -22.6% -29.8% 5.7% 7.6% 20.2% 20.7% OP YoY 45.8% -14.0% -5.3% 70.8% 39.1% 26.4% 56.5% 10.5% -8.0% -12.4% -43.9% -46.3% 7.5% -0.7% 41.6% 29.5% AT Profit YoY 52.9% -12.6% -14.9% 73.5% 45.7% 32.4% 74.0% 28.6% 2.5% -12.5% -57.7% -62.4% 4.9% -3.4% 31.0% 49.8%

Safe Harbor Notice

Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (the Company) has made forward-looking statements in this report. The forward-looking statements contain information regarding, among other things, the Company's financial condition, future expansion plans and business strategies. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events. Although the Company believes that these expectations and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about it.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this report might not occur and the actual result could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.