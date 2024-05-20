Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (3010.TT)

2024 1Q Management Report

May 20, 2024

Company Basic Information

1Q2024 Consolidated Results Announcement

Closing Price (20/05/2024)

NT$133.0

Wah Lee's 1Q2024 sales

reached NT$17,251 million, a 20.0% YoY

growth after the inventory digestion among customers and recovering

52 WK High

NT$137.5

macro-economic condition.

WL's sales performance has regained its

52 WK Low

NT$79.4

momentum in the beginning of this year.

Book Value/share

NT$79.6

Shares on Issue (M)

250.7

Information

Communication Technology 24.19% YoY growth: ICT

Market Cap (USD M)

917

sector's 1Q24 sales reached NT$6,777 million and has posted a strong

QFII Holding (%)

15.4

growth from the low basis from a year ago. To be particularly noticed is

Monthly Avg Daily Turn

NT$100M

that the demands of engineering plastics and PCB consumable raw

Key Financial Indicators

materials applied in AI servers/switches have boosted the related sales,

including

CPU/GPU/HBM(High Bandwidth Memory)

sockets,

2022

2023

1Q24

connectors, dry films and low Dk/Low Df CCLs.

ROE

15.0%

11.9%

9.4%

Debt/Asset

62.0%

59.0%

56%

Semiconductor 4.00%

YoY growth: 1Q24 semi sector

sales was

Cash Conversion

NT$4,568 million. Wah Lee provides photoresist, slurry, and advanced

Days

76.0

81.8

78.0

packaging material to foundry customer's 5/3 nm nodes and CoWoS

packaging process. Specialty gases are also provided to semi and other

3010 WL

Price Chart (1 yr)

industries. Wah Lee has started to export specialty gases to the leading

foundry's Japan and US expansion plants which will have good growth

potential in the future.

  • FPD 37.77% YoY growth: The FPD 1Q24 sales reached NT$4,688 million and showed a strong recovery from last year because electronic whiteboard sales has returned to its growth track. Large screen LCD TV demands also showed growth and drove the sales of our optical sheets/films such as light guide sheets and polarizer sheets.

Product Mix (1Q24)

Green Energy 36.14% YoY decline: The Chinese EV and EV battery

markets have become very competitive and the price erosions of EVs

and batteries and its upstream raw materials were overwhelmingly

serious. Chinese government phased out their EV subsidy policy also

played a role in the decline of the green energy sector.

1Q24 EPS: NT$1.80, which was a growth of 47.1% YoY

1Q 2024 consolidated sales totaled NT$17,251M. 1Q24 gross profit was

NT$1,321M with gross margin of 7.66% because of the higher growth rate

of FPD sector. 1Q24 operating expense ratio was 4.42%, which was lower

than the 4.61% a year ago as the larger sales number enjoyed the

economies of scale. 1Q24 operating margin was 3.24% and operating

profit was NT$558M. 1Q24 non-operating profit was NT$112M, mainly

Wah Lee Consolidated Entities

contributed from long-term investment companies. Pretax profit totaled

include Wah Lee Taiwan and

NT$671M. 1Q24 after tax and minority profit was NT$433M, which was a

subsidiaries in China, Singapore,

Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

growth of 49.8% from a year ago. The outstanding common shares of the

IR Contact

company

as of March 31,

2024 grew to 250,767,117 shares from

236,239,200 shares as of end of 2023 because of the conversion of

Eric Lin

+886-2-2715-2087 ext.22061

convertible bonds into stocks.

The convertible bonds were issued about 3

eric.lin@wahlee.com

years ago. The dilution effect was about 6% so far. 1Q24 EPS was

NT$1.80.

A cash dividend of NT$5.2/share was proposed by the Board in

March and will be approved in the AGM on May 28.

2024 Outlook

We are confident the year of 2024 will be a year of recovery. Due to the low basis of monthly sales in 2023, the cumulative Jan.-Apr. 2024 consolidated sales has grown by 22.36% YoY. Wah Lee's geographic expansions were targeted at the fast-growing markets: China's GDP growth target for 2024 is 5.3%; ASEAN countries' overall GDP growth is expected to be 4.9%; India's GDP growth aims for 7%; while US, Japan, Mexico, and Europe markets all expect to have satisfactory growth rates. Wah Lee plans to aggressively expand its market shares in these major markets. From the application's perspectives, smartphones and NB, PC are expected to see sales volume to resume growth momentum in 2024. With the advent of generative AI, the consumer and enterprise AI sectors will both see exponential demand growths within the next few years. According to industry research, AI servers will grow at a CAGR of 45% during the year from 2022-2026. Wah Lee provides a comprehensive portfolio of raw materials for AI servers or other high performance computing or communication device. From high-end engineering plastics that go into the connectors, sockets for GPU/CPU/HBM, and chassis, to the dry films and CCLs required for the production of high-end PCB for AI servers or switches. Furthermore, semiconductor raw materials including photoresist, CMP slurry, bulk chemicals, specialty gases, and advanced packaging materials were comprehensively provided by Wah Lee to foundry and DRAM makers for making all the critical GPU/CPU/Memory chips that will make up for the backbone of an AI server or other AI device. EV market is another high potential growth area. By the year of 2030, EV is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3%. Wah Lee has already provided GaN and SiC components and device that are required in the high electricity voltage working environment of EV and charging stations. The related 3rd generation compound semiconductor sales in Wah Lee has grown by 46% YoY in 2023. Wah Lee has well positioned itself to lead in the continuous development of mega technology trends in the modern world. We will periodically update our latest progress in different frontiers of industries to investors and shareholders.

Operating Result (M)

2021

2022

2023

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Total Rev

70,515

73,570

66,782

16,284

16,866

18,756

18,610

19,510

18,336

19,149

16,575

14,378

16,167

19,019

17,218

17,251

Gross Profit

5,983

5,567

5,526

1,438

1,496

1,572

1,476

1,558

1,428

1,438

1,143

1,094

1,510

1,548

1,374

1,321

Operating Profit

3,073

2,643

2,502

726

758

804

784

802

697

704

440

431

749

699

623

558

After Tax Profit

2,843

2,485

2,114

597

641

842

764

768

657

737

323

289

689

712

423

433

Shares Ourstanding

236.02

236.02

236.24

231.40

231.40

236.02

236.02

236.02

236.02

236.02

236.02

236.02

236.02

236.02

236.24

250.70

EPS (NTD)

12.05

10.53

8.96

2.53

2.71

3.57

3.24

3.26

2.78

3.12

1.37

1.22

2.92

3.02

1.80

1.80

Operating Result (%)

GP Margin

8.5%

7.6%

8.3%

8.8%

8.9%

8.4%

7.9%

8.0%

7.8%

7.5%

6.9%

7.6%

9.3%

8.1%

8.0%

7.7%

OP Margin

4.4%

3.6%

3.7%

4.5%

4.5%

4.3%

4.2%

4.1%

3.8%

3.7%

2.7%

3.0%

4.6%

3.7%

3.6%

3.2%

AT Profit Margin

4.0%

3.4%

3.2%

3.7%

3.8%

4.5%

4.1%

3.9%

3.6%

3.8%

1.9%

2.0%

4.3%

3.7%

2.5%

2.5%

Growth % YoY

Sales YoY

19.4%

4.3%

-9.2%

31.8%

13.7%

16.1%

18.3%

19.8%

8.7%

2.1%

-10.9%

-26.3%

-11.8%

-0.7%

3.9%

20.0%

GP YoY

24.6%

-7.0%

-0.7%

43.1%

25.2%

22.1%

12.4%

8.3%

-4.5%

-8.5%

-22.6%

-29.8%

5.7%

7.6%

20.2%

20.7%

OP YoY

45.8%

-14.0%

-5.3%

70.8%

39.1%

26.4%

56.5%

10.5%

-8.0%

-12.4%

-43.9%

-46.3%

7.5%

-0.7%

41.6%

29.5%

AT Profit YoY

52.9%

-12.6%

-14.9%

73.5%

45.7%

32.4%

74.0%

28.6%

2.5%

-12.5%

-57.7%

-62.4%

4.9%

-3.4%

31.0%

49.8%

Safe Harbor Notice

Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (the Company) has made forward-looking statements in this report. The forward-looking statements contain information regarding, among other things, the Company's financial condition, future expansion plans and business strategies. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events. Although the Company believes that these expectations and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about it.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this report might not occur and the actual result could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

