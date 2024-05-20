Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (3010.TT)
Company Basic Information
1Q2024 Consolidated Results Announcement
Closing Price (20/05/2024)
NT$133.0
Wah Lee's 1Q2024 sales
reached NT$17,251 million, a 20.0% YoY
growth after the inventory digestion among customers and recovering
52 WK High
NT$137.5
macro-economic condition.
WL's sales performance has regained its
52 WK Low
NT$79.4
momentum in the beginning of this year.
Book Value/share
NT$79.6
Shares on Issue (M)
250.7
Information
Communication Technology 24.19% YoY growth: ICT
Market Cap (USD M)
917
sector's 1Q24 sales reached NT$6,777 million and has posted a strong
QFII Holding (%)
15.4
growth from the low basis from a year ago. To be particularly noticed is
Monthly Avg Daily Turn
NT$100M
that the demands of engineering plastics and PCB consumable raw
Key Financial Indicators
materials applied in AI servers/switches have boosted the related sales,
including
CPU/GPU/HBM(High Bandwidth Memory)
sockets,
2022
2023
1Q24
connectors, dry films and low Dk/Low Df CCLs.
ROE
15.0%
11.9%
9.4%
Debt/Asset
62.0%
59.0%
56%
Semiconductor 4.00%
YoY growth: 1Q24 semi sector
sales was
Cash Conversion
NT$4,568 million. Wah Lee provides photoresist, slurry, and advanced
Days
76.0
81.8
78.0
packaging material to foundry customer's 5/3 nm nodes and CoWoS
packaging process. Specialty gases are also provided to semi and other
3010 WL
Price Chart (1 yr)
industries. Wah Lee has started to export specialty gases to the leading
foundry's Japan and US expansion plants which will have good growth
potential in the future.
- FPD 37.77% YoY growth: The FPD 1Q24 sales reached NT$4,688 million and showed a strong recovery from last year because electronic whiteboard sales has returned to its growth track. Large screen LCD TV demands also showed growth and drove the sales of our optical sheets/films such as light guide sheets and polarizer sheets.
Product Mix (1Q24)
Green Energy 36.14% YoY decline: The Chinese EV and EV battery
markets have become very competitive and the price erosions of EVs
and batteries and its upstream raw materials were overwhelmingly
serious. Chinese government phased out their EV subsidy policy also
played a role in the decline of the green energy sector.
1Q24 EPS: NT$1.80, which was a growth of 47.1% YoY
1Q 2024 consolidated sales totaled NT$17,251M. 1Q24 gross profit was
NT$1,321M with gross margin of 7.66% because of the higher growth rate
of FPD sector. 1Q24 operating expense ratio was 4.42%, which was lower
than the 4.61% a year ago as the larger sales number enjoyed the
economies of scale. 1Q24 operating margin was 3.24% and operating
profit was NT$558M. 1Q24 non-operating profit was NT$112M, mainly
Wah Lee Consolidated Entities
contributed from long-term investment companies. Pretax profit totaled
include Wah Lee Taiwan and
NT$671M. 1Q24 after tax and minority profit was NT$433M, which was a
subsidiaries in China, Singapore,
Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.
growth of 49.8% from a year ago. The outstanding common shares of the
IR Contact
company
as of March 31,
2024 grew to 250,767,117 shares from
236,239,200 shares as of end of 2023 because of the conversion of
Eric Lin
+886-2-2715-2087 ext.22061
convertible bonds into stocks.
The convertible bonds were issued about 3
eric.lin@wahlee.com
years ago. The dilution effect was about 6% so far. 1Q24 EPS was
NT$1.80.
A cash dividend of NT$5.2/share was proposed by the Board in
March and will be approved in the AGM on May 28.
Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (3010.TT)
2024 1Q Management Report
May 20, 2024
2024 Outlook
We are confident the year of 2024 will be a year of recovery. Due to the low basis of monthly sales in 2023, the cumulative Jan.-Apr. 2024 consolidated sales has grown by 22.36% YoY. Wah Lee's geographic expansions were targeted at the fast-growing markets: China's GDP growth target for 2024 is 5.3%; ASEAN countries' overall GDP growth is expected to be 4.9%; India's GDP growth aims for 7%; while US, Japan, Mexico, and Europe markets all expect to have satisfactory growth rates. Wah Lee plans to aggressively expand its market shares in these major markets. From the application's perspectives, smartphones and NB, PC are expected to see sales volume to resume growth momentum in 2024. With the advent of generative AI, the consumer and enterprise AI sectors will both see exponential demand growths within the next few years. According to industry research, AI servers will grow at a CAGR of 45% during the year from 2022-2026. Wah Lee provides a comprehensive portfolio of raw materials for AI servers or other high performance computing or communication device. From high-end engineering plastics that go into the connectors, sockets for GPU/CPU/HBM, and chassis, to the dry films and CCLs required for the production of high-end PCB for AI servers or switches. Furthermore, semiconductor raw materials including photoresist, CMP slurry, bulk chemicals, specialty gases, and advanced packaging materials were comprehensively provided by Wah Lee to foundry and DRAM makers for making all the critical GPU/CPU/Memory chips that will make up for the backbone of an AI server or other AI device. EV market is another high potential growth area. By the year of 2030, EV is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3%. Wah Lee has already provided GaN and SiC components and device that are required in the high electricity voltage working environment of EV and charging stations. The related 3rd generation compound semiconductor sales in Wah Lee has grown by 46% YoY in 2023. Wah Lee has well positioned itself to lead in the continuous development of mega technology trends in the modern world. We will periodically update our latest progress in different frontiers of industries to investors and shareholders.
Operating Result (M)
2021
2022
2023
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Total Rev
70,515
73,570
66,782
16,284
16,866
18,756
18,610
19,510
18,336
19,149
16,575
14,378
16,167
19,019
17,218
17,251
Gross Profit
5,983
5,567
5,526
1,438
1,496
1,572
1,476
1,558
1,428
1,438
1,143
1,094
1,510
1,548
1,374
1,321
Operating Profit
3,073
2,643
2,502
726
758
804
784
802
697
704
440
431
749
699
623
558
After Tax Profit
2,843
2,485
2,114
597
641
842
764
768
657
737
323
289
689
712
423
433
Shares Ourstanding
236.02
236.02
236.24
231.40
231.40
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.24
250.70
EPS (NTD)
12.05
10.53
8.96
2.53
2.71
3.57
3.24
3.26
2.78
3.12
1.37
1.22
2.92
3.02
1.80
1.80
Operating Result (%)
GP Margin
8.5%
7.6%
8.3%
8.8%
8.9%
8.4%
7.9%
8.0%
7.8%
7.5%
6.9%
7.6%
9.3%
8.1%
8.0%
7.7%
OP Margin
4.4%
3.6%
3.7%
4.5%
4.5%
4.3%
4.2%
4.1%
3.8%
3.7%
2.7%
3.0%
4.6%
3.7%
3.6%
3.2%
AT Profit Margin
4.0%
3.4%
3.2%
3.7%
3.8%
4.5%
4.1%
3.9%
3.6%
3.8%
1.9%
2.0%
4.3%
3.7%
2.5%
2.5%
Growth % YoY
Sales YoY
19.4%
4.3%
-9.2%
31.8%
13.7%
16.1%
18.3%
19.8%
8.7%
2.1%
-10.9%
-26.3%
-11.8%
-0.7%
3.9%
20.0%
GP YoY
24.6%
-7.0%
-0.7%
43.1%
25.2%
22.1%
12.4%
8.3%
-4.5%
-8.5%
-22.6%
-29.8%
5.7%
7.6%
20.2%
20.7%
OP YoY
45.8%
-14.0%
-5.3%
70.8%
39.1%
26.4%
56.5%
10.5%
-8.0%
-12.4%
-43.9%
-46.3%
7.5%
-0.7%
41.6%
29.5%
AT Profit YoY
52.9%
-12.6%
-14.9%
73.5%
45.7%
32.4%
74.0%
28.6%
2.5%
-12.5%
-57.7%
-62.4%
4.9%
-3.4%
31.0%
49.8%
Safe Harbor Notice
Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (the Company) has made forward-looking statements in this report. The forward-looking statements contain information regarding, among other things, the Company's financial condition, future expansion plans and business strategies. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events. Although the Company believes that these expectations and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about it.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this report might not occur and the actual result could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.
