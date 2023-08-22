Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (3010.TT)
2023 2Q Management Report
August 22, 2023
Company Basic Information
2Q23 Consolidated Results Announcement
Closing Price (22/08/2023)
NT$87.1
Wah Lee's 1H23 cumulative sales reached NT$30,545 million, a 19.3%
52 WK High
NT$93.6
YoY decrease.
52 WK Low
NT$77.5
Information Communication Technology 25.45% YoY decline:The
Book Value/share
NT$71.6
hawkish tone of US FED on interest rates, leading to conservative
Shares on Issue (M)
236.0
Market Cap (USD M)
653
consumer behaviors and high inventory levels, has continued to cause
QFII Holding (%)
11.5
the slow-moving of ICT materials in 1H23, albeit the monthly sales
Monthly Avg Daily Turn
NT$100M
have grown month by month. Wah Lee's high-end engineering
Key Financial Indicators
plastics and PCB/MB materials both posted YoY declines.
We expect
to see mild to strong returns of demands in 2H23 on a HoH basis,
2021
2022
1H23
possible growth can be in double digits.
ROE
19.1%
15.0%
11.4%
Semiconductor 0.51% YoY increase:Wah Lee's semiconductor raw
Debt/Asset
61.0%
62.0%
60.0%
Cash Conversion
materials for the high end manufacturing processes, now into 3 nm, are
Days
76.5
76.0
91.4
playing a critical role in the semiconductor industry. The inventory
digestion speed had been slower than expected in the beginning of the
year. 2Q23 semi sales was lower than 1Q23 sales, which was
3010 WL
Price Chart
(1 yr)
consistent with the view of the leading foundry maker in their most
recent analyst meeting. However, with the demands of AI servers and
next generation smartphone chips, semi material sales will resume its
growth momentum soon.
FPD 26.21% YoY decline: The FPD sales in 1H23 showed a YoY
decline because in January 2022 the electronic whiteboards were
shipped in large quantities to avoid the delay of delivery due to the
Product Mix (1H23)
Chinese New Year holidays.
However, the whiteboard
sales has
returned in 2Q23 and will continue to rise in 2H23. FPD sales also
expects a significant 2H23 HoH sales growth.
Green Energy 39.88% YoY decline:The mainland Chinese government
phased out their EV subsidy policy starting in 2023 and the rush to
purchase EVs before the phase out in Q4 2022 has driven down the
demands of EV batteries in 1H23. However, the EV battery cathode
materials and electrolyte sales will recover in 2H23 due to the
expansion into new customers.
1H23 EPS: NT$4.15, 2Q23 EPS of NT$2.92 set a record 2Q high
1H23 consolidated sales totaled NT$30,5458M. Consolidated 1H23 gross
Wah Lee Consolidated Entities
profit was NT$2,604M with 1H23 gross margin of 8.52% and 2Q23 gross
margin of 9.34%. 2Q23 GM was high due to the reversals of reserves for
include Wah Lee Taiwan and
subsidiaries in China, Singapore,
losses in slow-moving and write-off of inventory starting in
2H22, as
Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.
inventory was gradually digested. 1H23 operating expense ratio was
IR Contact
4.66%, which was at its normal level, and operating margin was 3.86%.
Eric Lin
Operating profit was NT$1,180M.
Non-operating profit was NT$237M,
+886-2-2715-2087 ext.22061
mainly contributed from long-term investment companies. Pretax profit
eric.lin@wahlee.com
totaled NT$1,417M. After tax and minority profit was NT$978M, with
1H23 EPS of NT$4.15.
2023 Outlook
Generally speaking, monthly sales in 1H23 showed a gradual, MoM growth pattern. 2Q23 sales showed a 12.44% QoQ growth from 1Q23 sales. This has signaled the gradual digestions of inventories at all levels of the tech industry. Most of Wah Lee's industry sectors, including engineering plastics, PCB/MB raw materials, FPD related sales, and green energy sector will see mild to strong HoH sales growth, indicating the resumption of consumer and enterprise spendings. The overall FY2023 sales will show a modest decline or a flat YoY from a year ago, and will see a YoY growth for the year of 2024 and onwards. We are confident that the general trends in the mega technology advancements will continue to move on. The generative AI (e.g. ChatGPT), HPC, 5G communications, EV/automobiles, smartphones, consumer electronics, high-end semiconductor manufacturing will eventually bring the general demands back to a positive growth cycle. Gradual digestions of customers' inventory levels will also lead to the return of technology raw material demands. Wah Lee is well-positioned in the raw material supply chain and will ride on the mega trends of technology advancements. We will be in the forefront of demand returns and closely monitor the inflection point of underlying economic cycles.
Operating Result (M)
2020
2021
2022
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
Total Rev
59,081
70,515
73,570
12,353
14,836
16,160
15,731
16,284
16,866
18,756
18,610
19,510
18,336
19,149
16,575
14,378
16,167
Gross Profit
4,801
5,983
5,567
1,005
1,195
1,287
1,313
1,438
1,496
1,572
1,476
1,558
1,428
1,438
1,143
1,094
1,510
Operating Profit
2,108
3,073
2,643
425
545
636
501
726
758
804
784
802
697
704
440
431
749
After Tax Profit
1,859
2,843
2,485
344
440
636
439
597
641
842
764
768
657
737
323
289
689
Shares Ourstanding
231.40
236.02
236.02
231.40
231.40
231.40
231.40
231.40
231.40
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
EPS (NTD)
8.03
12.05
10.53
1.49
1.90
2.75
1.89
2.53
2.71
3.57
3.24
3.26
2.78
3.12
1.37
1.22
2.92
Operating Result (%)
GP Margin
8.1%
8.5%
7.6%
8.1%
8.1%
8.0%
8.3%
8.8%
8.9%
8.4%
7.9%
8.0%
7.8%
7.5%
6.9%
7.6%
9.3%
OP Margin
3.6%
4.4%
3.6%
3.4%
3.7%
3.9%
3.2%
4.5%
4.5%
4.3%
4.2%
4.1%
3.8%
3.7%
2.7%
3.0%
4.6%
AT Profit Margin
3.1%
4.0%
3.4%
2.8%
3.0%
3.9%
2.8%
3.7%
3.8%
4.5%
4.1%
3.9%
3.6%
3.8%
1.9%
2.0%
4.3%
Growth % YoY
Sales YoY
8.0%
19.4%
4.3%
2.4%
5.7%
11.0%
12.2%
31.8%
13.7%
16.1%
18.3%
19.8%
8.7%
2.1%
-10.9%
-26.3%
-11.8%
GP YoY
14.7%
24.6%
-7.0%
9.5%
10.5%
11.5%
27.2%
43.1%
25.2%
22.1%
12.4%
8.3%
-4.5%
-8.5%
-22.6%
-29.8%
5.7%
OP YoY
33.9%
45.8%
-14.0%
31.6%
27.3%
36.8%
40.3%
70.8%
39.1%
26.4%
56.5%
10.5%
-8.0%
-12.4%
-43.9%
-46.3%
7.5%
AT Profit YoY
31.3%
52.9%
-12.6%
9.2%
27.9%
41.6%
42.5%
73.5%
45.7%
32.4%
74.0%
28.6%
2.5%
-12.5%
-57.7%
-62.4%
4.9%
Safe Harbor Notice
Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (the Company) has made forward-looking statements in this report. The forward-looking statements contain information regarding, among other things, the Company's financial condition, future expansion plans and business strategies. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events. Although the Company believes that these expectations and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about it.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this report might not occur and the actual result could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.
