Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (3010.TT)
2023 3Q Management Report
November 17, 2023
Company Basic Information
3Q23 Consolidated Results Announcement
Closing Price (16/11/2023)
NT$100.0
Wah Lee's 3Q23 cumulative sales reached NT$49,565 million, a 13.0%
YoY decrease but is showing some recovery from 1H23 which had a
52 WK High
NT$102.0
19.3% YoY decline.
52 WK Low
NT$79.4
Information Communication Technology 16.85% YoY decline: Despite
Book Value/share
NT$76.6
Shares on Issue (M)
236.0
the FED maintaining a high interest rate, the traditional peak season of
Market Cap (USD M)
730
3Q still appeared to be strong due to the launches of next generation
QFII Holding (%)
13.6
Monthly Avg Daily Turn
NT$100M
smartphones from the American brand name company and the ongoing
demands for generative AI device. Wah Lee supplies high-end
Key Financial Indicators
engineering plastics and PCB/MB materials not only to the general tech
2021
2022
3Q23
industries but also to the uprising alternative energy vehicle segment.
ROE
19.1%
15.0%
12.8%
ICT 3Q23 quarterly sales grew 3.1% YoY.
Debt/Asset
61.0%
62.0%
61.0%
Semiconductor 8.15% YoY decline: Wah Lee's semiconductor raw
Cash Conversion
materials for the high end manufacturing processes, now into 3 nm, are
Days
76.5
76.0
86.4
playing a critical role in the semiconductor industry. The inventory
digestion of the semiconductor industry would probably last longer than
3010 WL
Price Chart (1 yr)
expected according to the latest analyst meeting of the leading foundry
maker. However, with the demands of AI servers and recovery of
PC/NB and smartphones, semi material sales will resume its growth
momentum soon.
FPD 11.44% YoY decline: The FPD cumulative 3Q23 sales showed a
YoY decline because in the beginning of 2022 the electronic
whiteboards were shipped in large quantities to avoid the delay of
delivery due to the Chinese New Year holidays. The whiteboard sales
Product Mix (1~3Q23)
had gradually returned in 3Q23 and will continue the growth
momentum in the later half of this year. FPD 3Q23 quarterly sales
grew 18.9% YoY.
Green Energy 42.98% YoY decline: The mainland Chinese government
phased out their EV subsidy policy starting in 2023. The rush to
purchase EVs before the phase out has made the sales of li-battery
cathode and anode materials hiked up the demand in 2H 2022 resulting
in the YoY decline of the green energy sector in 3Q23. However, the
EV battery cathode and anode materials and electrolyte sales will
recover in the coming quarters due to the expansion into new customers.
Cumulative 3Q23 EPS: NT$7.16, 3Q23 EPS of NT$3.02 set a record
Wah Lee Consolidated Entities
high in the most recent four quarters
Cumulative 3Q23 consolidated sales totaled NT$49,565M. Cumulative
include Wah Lee Taiwan and
3Q23 gross profit was NT$4,152M with gross margin of 8.38%. 3Q23 GM
subsidiaries in China, Singapore,
Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.
still benefitted in part from the reversals of reserves for losses in
IR Contact
slow-moving and write-off of inventory starting in 2H22, as inventory was
gradually digested. 3Q23 operating expense ratio was 4.59%, which was at
Eric Lin
+886-2-2715-2087 ext.22061
its normal level, and operating margin was 3.79%. Operating profit was
eric.lin@wahlee.com
NT$1,879M. Non-operating profit was NT$533M, mainly contributed
from long-term investment companies. Pretax profit totaled NT$2,412M.
Cumulative 3Q23 after tax and minority profit was NT$1,690M, with EPS
of NT$7.16.
Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (3010.TT)
2023 3Q Management Report
November 17, 2023
2023 Outlook
Generally speaking, monthly sales in the first three quarters showed a gradual, MoM growth pattern. 3Q23 sales showed a 17.64% QoQ growth from 2Q23 sales. This has signaled the gradual digestions of inventories at all levels of the tech industry. Most of Wah Lee's industry sectors, including engineering plastics, PCB/MB raw materials, FPD related sales, and green energy sector will see mild to strong HoH sales growth in 2023, indicating the resumption of consumer and enterprise spendings. The overall FY2023 sales will show a modest decline or a flat YoY from a year ago, and will see a YoY growth for the year of 2024 and onwards. We are confident that the general trends in the mega technology advancements will continue to move on. The generative AI (e.g. ChatGPT), HPC, 5G communications, EV/automobiles, smartphones, consumer electronics, high-end semiconductor manufacturing will eventually bring the general demands back to a positive growth cycle. Gradual digestions of customers' inventory levels will also lead to the return of technology raw material demands. Wah Lee is well-positioned in the raw material supply chain and will ride on the mega trends of technology advancements. We will be in the forefront of demand returns and closely monitor the inflection point of underlying economic cycles.
Operating Result (M)
2020
2021
2022
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
Total Rev
59,081
70,515
73,570
12,353
14,836
16,160
15,731
16,284
16,866
18,756
18,610
19,510
18,336
19,149
16,575
14,378
16,167
19,019
Gross Profit
4,801
5,983
5,567
1,005
1,195
1,287
1,313
1,438
1,496
1,572
1,476
1,558
1,428
1,438
1,143
1,094
1,510
1,548
Operating Profit
2,108
3,073
2,643
425
545
636
501
726
758
804
784
802
697
704
440
431
749
699
After Tax Profit
1,859
2,843
2,485
344
440
636
439
597
641
842
764
768
657
737
323
289
689
712
Shares Ourstanding
231.40
236.02
236.02
231.40
231.40
231.40
231.40
231.40
231.40
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
EPS (NTD)
8.03
12.05
10.53
1.49
1.90
2.75
1.89
2.53
2.71
3.57
3.24
3.26
2.78
3.12
1.37
1.22
2.92
3.02
Operating Result (%)
GP Margin
8.1%
8.5%
7.6%
8.1%
8.1%
8.0%
8.3%
8.8%
8.9%
8.4%
7.9%
8.0%
7.8%
7.5%
6.9%
7.6%
9.3%
8.1%
OP Margin
3.6%
4.4%
3.6%
3.4%
3.7%
3.9%
3.2%
4.5%
4.5%
4.3%
4.2%
4.1%
3.8%
3.7%
2.7%
3.0%
4.6%
3.7%
AT Profit Margin
3.1%
4.0%
3.4%
2.8%
3.0%
3.9%
2.8%
3.7%
3.8%
4.5%
4.1%
3.9%
3.6%
3.8%
1.9%
2.0%
4.3%
3.7%
Growth % YoY
Sales YoY
8.0%
19.4%
4.3%
2.4%
5.7%
11.0%
12.2%
31.8%
13.7%
16.1%
18.3%
19.8%
8.7%
2.1%
-10.9%
-26.3%
-11.8%
-0.7%
GP YoY
14.7%
24.6%
-7.0%
9.5%
10.5%
11.5%
27.2%
43.1%
25.2%
22.1%
12.4%
8.3%
-4.5%
-8.5%
-22.6%
-29.8%
5.7%
7.6%
OP YoY
33.9%
45.8%
-14.0%
31.6%
27.3%
36.8%
40.3%
70.8%
39.1%
26.4%
56.5%
10.5%
-8.0%
-12.4%
-43.9%
-46.3%
7.5%
-0.7%
AT Profit YoY
31.3%
52.9%
-12.6%
9.2%
27.9%
41.6%
42.5%
73.5%
45.7%
32.4%
74.0%
28.6%
2.5%
-12.5%
-57.7%
-62.4%
4.9%
-3.4%
Safe Harbor Notice
Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (the Company) has made forward-looking statements in this report. The forward-looking statements contain information regarding, among other things, the Company's financial condition, future expansion plans and business strategies. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events. Although the Company believes that these expectations and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about it.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this report might not occur and the actual result could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.
