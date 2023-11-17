Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (3010.TT)

2023 3Q Management Report

November 17, 2023

2023 Outlook

Generally speaking, monthly sales in the first three quarters showed a gradual, MoM growth pattern. 3Q23 sales showed a 17.64% QoQ growth from 2Q23 sales. This has signaled the gradual digestions of inventories at all levels of the tech industry. Most of Wah Lee's industry sectors, including engineering plastics, PCB/MB raw materials, FPD related sales, and green energy sector will see mild to strong HoH sales growth in 2023, indicating the resumption of consumer and enterprise spendings. The overall FY2023 sales will show a modest decline or a flat YoY from a year ago, and will see a YoY growth for the year of 2024 and onwards. We are confident that the general trends in the mega technology advancements will continue to move on. The generative AI (e.g. ChatGPT), HPC, 5G communications, EV/automobiles, smartphones, consumer electronics, high-end semiconductor manufacturing will eventually bring the general demands back to a positive growth cycle. Gradual digestions of customers' inventory levels will also lead to the return of technology raw material demands. Wah Lee is well-positioned in the raw material supply chain and will ride on the mega trends of technology advancements. We will be in the forefront of demand returns and closely monitor the inflection point of underlying economic cycles.

Operating Result (M) 2020 2021 2022 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 Total Rev 59,081 70,515 73,570 12,353 14,836 16,160 15,731 16,284 16,866 18,756 18,610 19,510 18,336 19,149 16,575 14,378 16,167 19,019 Gross Profit 4,801 5,983 5,567 1,005 1,195 1,287 1,313 1,438 1,496 1,572 1,476 1,558 1,428 1,438 1,143 1,094 1,510 1,548 Operating Profit 2,108 3,073 2,643 425 545 636 501 726 758 804 784 802 697 704 440 431 749 699 After Tax Profit 1,859 2,843 2,485 344 440 636 439 597 641 842 764 768 657 737 323 289 689 712 Shares Ourstanding 231.40 236.02 236.02 231.40 231.40 231.40 231.40 231.40 231.40 236.02 236.02 236.02 236.02 236.02 236.02 236.02 236.02 236.02 EPS (NTD) 8.03 12.05 10.53 1.49 1.90 2.75 1.89 2.53 2.71 3.57 3.24 3.26 2.78 3.12 1.37 1.22 2.92 3.02 Operating Result (%) GP Margin 8.1% 8.5% 7.6% 8.1% 8.1% 8.0% 8.3% 8.8% 8.9% 8.4% 7.9% 8.0% 7.8% 7.5% 6.9% 7.6% 9.3% 8.1% OP Margin 3.6% 4.4% 3.6% 3.4% 3.7% 3.9% 3.2% 4.5% 4.5% 4.3% 4.2% 4.1% 3.8% 3.7% 2.7% 3.0% 4.6% 3.7% AT Profit Margin 3.1% 4.0% 3.4% 2.8% 3.0% 3.9% 2.8% 3.7% 3.8% 4.5% 4.1% 3.9% 3.6% 3.8% 1.9% 2.0% 4.3% 3.7% Growth % YoY Sales YoY 8.0% 19.4% 4.3% 2.4% 5.7% 11.0% 12.2% 31.8% 13.7% 16.1% 18.3% 19.8% 8.7% 2.1% -10.9% -26.3% -11.8% -0.7% GP YoY 14.7% 24.6% -7.0% 9.5% 10.5% 11.5% 27.2% 43.1% 25.2% 22.1% 12.4% 8.3% -4.5% -8.5% -22.6% -29.8% 5.7% 7.6% OP YoY 33.9% 45.8% -14.0% 31.6% 27.3% 36.8% 40.3% 70.8% 39.1% 26.4% 56.5% 10.5% -8.0% -12.4% -43.9% -46.3% 7.5% -0.7% AT Profit YoY 31.3% 52.9% -12.6% 9.2% 27.9% 41.6% 42.5% 73.5% 45.7% 32.4% 74.0% 28.6% 2.5% -12.5% -57.7% -62.4% 4.9% -3.4%

Safe Harbor Notice

Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (the Company) has made forward-looking statements in this report. The forward-looking statements contain information regarding, among other things, the Company's financial condition, future expansion plans and business strategies. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events. Although the Company believes that these expectations and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about it.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this report might not occur and the actual result could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.