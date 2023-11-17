Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (3010.TT)

2023 3Q Management Report

November 17, 2023

Company Basic Information

3Q23 Consolidated Results Announcement

Closing Price (16/11/2023)

NT$100.0

Wah Lee's 3Q23 cumulative sales reached NT$49,565 million, a 13.0%

YoY decrease but is showing some recovery from 1H23 which had a

52 WK High

NT$102.0

19.3% YoY decline.

52 WK Low

NT$79.4

Information Communication Technology 16.85% YoY decline: Despite

Book Value/share

NT$76.6

Shares on Issue (M)

236.0

the FED maintaining a high interest rate, the traditional peak season of

Market Cap (USD M)

730

3Q still appeared to be strong due to the launches of next generation

QFII Holding (%)

13.6

Monthly Avg Daily Turn

NT$100M

smartphones from the American brand name company and the ongoing

demands for generative AI device. Wah Lee supplies high-end

Key Financial Indicators

engineering plastics and PCB/MB materials not only to the general tech

2021

2022

3Q23

industries but also to the uprising alternative energy vehicle segment.

ROE

19.1%

15.0%

12.8%

ICT 3Q23 quarterly sales grew 3.1% YoY.

Debt/Asset

61.0%

62.0%

61.0%

Semiconductor 8.15% YoY decline: Wah Lee's semiconductor raw

Cash Conversion

materials for the high end manufacturing processes, now into 3 nm, are

Days

76.5

76.0

86.4

playing a critical role in the semiconductor industry. The inventory

digestion of the semiconductor industry would probably last longer than

3010 WL

Price Chart (1 yr)

expected according to the latest analyst meeting of the leading foundry

maker. However, with the demands of AI servers and recovery of

PC/NB and smartphones, semi material sales will resume its growth

momentum soon.

FPD 11.44% YoY decline: The FPD cumulative 3Q23 sales showed a

YoY decline because in the beginning of 2022 the electronic

whiteboards were shipped in large quantities to avoid the delay of

delivery due to the Chinese New Year holidays. The whiteboard sales

Product Mix (1~3Q23)

had gradually returned in 3Q23 and will continue the growth

momentum in the later half of this year. FPD 3Q23 quarterly sales

grew 18.9% YoY.

Green Energy 42.98% YoY decline: The mainland Chinese government

phased out their EV subsidy policy starting in 2023. The rush to

purchase EVs before the phase out has made the sales of li-battery

cathode and anode materials hiked up the demand in 2H 2022 resulting

in the YoY decline of the green energy sector in 3Q23. However, the

EV battery cathode and anode materials and electrolyte sales will

recover in the coming quarters due to the expansion into new customers.

Cumulative 3Q23 EPS: NT$7.16, 3Q23 EPS of NT$3.02 set a record

NT$1,879M. Non-operating profit was NT$533M, mainly contributed

from long-term investment companies. Pretax profit totaled NT$2,412M.

Cumulative 3Q23 after tax and minority profit was NT$1,690M, with EPS

of NT$7.16.

2023 Outlook

Generally speaking, monthly sales in the first three quarters showed a gradual, MoM growth pattern. 3Q23 sales showed a 17.64% QoQ growth from 2Q23 sales. This has signaled the gradual digestions of inventories at all levels of the tech industry. Most of Wah Lee's industry sectors, including engineering plastics, PCB/MB raw materials, FPD related sales, and green energy sector will see mild to strong HoH sales growth in 2023, indicating the resumption of consumer and enterprise spendings. The overall FY2023 sales will show a modest decline or a flat YoY from a year ago, and will see a YoY growth for the year of 2024 and onwards. We are confident that the general trends in the mega technology advancements will continue to move on. The generative AI (e.g. ChatGPT), HPC, 5G communications, EV/automobiles, smartphones, consumer electronics, high-end semiconductor manufacturing will eventually bring the general demands back to a positive growth cycle. Gradual digestions of customers' inventory levels will also lead to the return of technology raw material demands. Wah Lee is well-positioned in the raw material supply chain and will ride on the mega trends of technology advancements. We will be in the forefront of demand returns and closely monitor the inflection point of underlying economic cycles.

Operating Result (M)

2020

2021

2022

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

Total Rev

59,081

70,515

73,570

12,353

14,836

16,160

15,731

16,284

16,866

18,756

18,610

19,510

18,336

19,149

16,575

14,378

16,167

19,019

Gross Profit

4,801

5,983

5,567

1,005

1,195

1,287

1,313

1,438

1,496

1,572

1,476

1,558

1,428

1,438

1,143

1,094

1,510

1,548

Operating Profit

2,108

3,073

2,643

425

545

636

501

726

758

804

784

802

697

704

440

431

749

699

After Tax Profit

1,859

2,843

2,485

344

440

636

439

597

641

842

764

768

657

737

323

289

689

712

Shares Ourstanding

231.40

236.02

236.02

231.40

231.40

231.40

231.40

231.40

231.40

236.02

236.02

236.02

236.02

236.02

236.02

236.02

236.02

236.02

EPS (NTD)

8.03

12.05

10.53

1.49

1.90

2.75

1.89

2.53

2.71

3.57

3.24

3.26

2.78

3.12

1.37

1.22

2.92

3.02

Operating Result (%)

GP Margin

8.1%

8.5%

7.6%

8.1%

8.1%

8.0%

8.3%

8.8%

8.9%

8.4%

7.9%

8.0%

7.8%

7.5%

6.9%

7.6%

9.3%

8.1%

OP Margin

3.6%

4.4%

3.6%

3.4%

3.7%

3.9%

3.2%

4.5%

4.5%

4.3%

4.2%

4.1%

3.8%

3.7%

2.7%

3.0%

4.6%

3.7%

AT Profit Margin

3.1%

4.0%

3.4%

2.8%

3.0%

3.9%

2.8%

3.7%

3.8%

4.5%

4.1%

3.9%

3.6%

3.8%

1.9%

2.0%

4.3%

3.7%

Growth % YoY

Sales YoY

8.0%

19.4%

4.3%

2.4%

5.7%

11.0%

12.2%

31.8%

13.7%

16.1%

18.3%

19.8%

8.7%

2.1%

-10.9%

-26.3%

-11.8%

-0.7%

GP YoY

14.7%

24.6%

-7.0%

9.5%

10.5%

11.5%

27.2%

43.1%

25.2%

22.1%

12.4%

8.3%

-4.5%

-8.5%

-22.6%

-29.8%

5.7%

7.6%

OP YoY

33.9%

45.8%

-14.0%

31.6%

27.3%

36.8%

40.3%

70.8%

39.1%

26.4%

56.5%

10.5%

-8.0%

-12.4%

-43.9%

-46.3%

7.5%

-0.7%

AT Profit YoY

31.3%

52.9%

-12.6%

9.2%

27.9%

41.6%

42.5%

73.5%

45.7%

32.4%

74.0%

28.6%

2.5%

-12.5%

-57.7%

-62.4%

4.9%

-3.4%

Safe Harbor Notice

Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (the Company) has made forward-looking statements in this report. The forward-looking statements contain information regarding, among other things, the Company's financial condition, future expansion plans and business strategies. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events. Although the Company believes that these expectations and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about it.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this report might not occur and the actual result could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

