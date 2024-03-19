Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (3010.TT)
2023 4Q Management Report
March 19, 2024
Company Basic Information
FY2023 Consolidated Results Announcement
Closing Price (18/03/2024)
NT$108.0
Wah Lee's FY2023 sales reached
NT$66,782 million, a 9.23%
YoY
decline amid gradual inventory digestion among customers and sluggish
52 WK High
NT$116.0
macro-economic condition.
WL's
sales performance was relatively
52 WK Low
NT$79.4
stable as compared to 12-30% sales decline among the distributors.
Book Value/share
NT$78.6
Shares on Issue (M)
236.2
Information Communication
Technology
12.38% YoY decline:
ICT
Market Cap (USD M)
832
sector's sales was adversely
affected by
the slow demands
from
QFII Holding (%)
13.8
consumer electronics, smartphones, and home appliances, as a result of
Monthly Avg Daily Turn
NT$100M
the inflation and high interest rates. It's also hindered by the
Key Financial Indicators
geopolitical conflicts to move productions out of China and Chinese
people's own conservative consumption behaviors after the Covid.
2021
2022
2023
Semiconductor 7.87% YoY decline: While Wah Lee's leading foundry
ROE
19.1%
15.0%
11.9%
Debt/Asset
61.0%
62.0%
59.0%
customer maintained high capacity utilization mostly because of the
Cash Conversion
advanced manufacturing nodes, the overall semi industry was still faced
Days
76.5
76.0
81.8
with high inventory levels from the demand sides. It is expected the
inventory de-stocking of chips will last over the 1H of this year.
3010 WL
Price Chart (1 yr)
FPD 5.24% YoY decline: The FPD FY2023 sales showed a YoY decline
because in the beginning of 2022 the electronic whiteboards were
shipped in large quantities to avoid the delay of delivery due to the
Chinese New Year holidays. The electronic whiteboard sales had
gradually returned in 2H23. FPD 4Q23 quarterly sales grew 19.4%
YoY.
Green Energy 42.47% YoY decline: The mainland Chinese government
phased out their EV subsidy policy starting in 2023. The rush to
Product Mix (FY2023)
purchase EVs before the phase out has made the sales of li-battery
cathode and anode materials hiked up the demand in 2H 2022 resulting
in the YoY decline of the green energy sector in 2023. On the other
hand, Wah Lee's solar power stations has reached 65MW in total
capacity by the end of 2023 and has delivered stable sales and profits
for the group.
FY2023 EPS: NT$8.96 and a cash dividend of NT$5.2/share was
announced, dividend payout ratio was 58%
Full year 2023 consolidated sales totaled NT$66,782M. FY2023 gross
profit was NT$5,526M with gross margin of 8.28%. FY23 GM was higher
than the FY22 GM of 7.57% mostly benefitted from the reversals of
reserves for losses in slow-moving and write-off of inventory starting in
Wah Lee Consolidated Entities
2H22, as inventory was gradually digested along the quarters in 2023.
include Wah Lee Taiwan and
FY2023 operating expense ratio was 4.53%, which was higher than a year
subsidiaries in China, Singapore,
Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.
ago as travel and entertainment expenses increased after the end of Covid,
IR Contact
and operating margin was
3.75%.
Operating profit was NT$2,501M.
Non-operating profit was NT$577M, mainly contributed from long-term
Eric Lin
+886-2-2715-2087 ext.22061
investment companies. Pretax profit totaled NT$3,078M. FY2023 after tax
eric.lin@wahlee.com
and minority profit was NT$2,113M, with EPS of NT$8.96. A cash
dividend of NT$5.2/share was proposed by the Board and will be approved
in the AGM on May 28.
Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (3010.TT)
2023 4Q Management Report
March 19, 2024
2024 Outlook
We are confident the year of 2024 will be a year of recovery. Due to the low basis of monthly sales in 2023, the cumulative Jan.-Feb. 2024 consolidated sales has grown by 22.53% YoY. Wah Lee's geographic expansions were targeted at the fast-growing markets: China's GDP growth target for 2024 is 5.3%; ASEAN countries' overall GDP growth is expected to be 4.9%; India's GDP growth aims for 7%; while US, Japan, Mexico, and Europe markets all expect to have satisfactory growth rates. Wah Lee plans to aggressively expand its market shares in these major markets. From the application's perspectives, smartphones and NB, PC are expected to see sales volume to resume growth momentum in 2024. With the advent of generative AI, the consumer and enterprise AI sectors will both see exponential demand growths within the next few years. According to industry research, AI servers will grow at a CAGR of 45% within the year from 2022-2026. Wah Lee provides a comprehensive portfolio of raw materials for AI servers or other high performance computing or communication device. From high-end engineering plastics that go into the connectors, sockets for GPU/CPU, and chassis, to the dry films and CCLs required for the production of high-end PCB for AI servers or switches. Furthermore, semiconductor raw materials including photoresist, CMP slurry, bulk chemicals, specialty gases, and spare parts were comprehensively provided by Wah Lee to foundry and DRAM makers for making all the critical GPU/CPU/Memory chips that will make up for the backbone of an AI server or other AI device. EV market is another high potential growth area. By the year of 2030, EV is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3%. Wah Lee has already provided GaN and SiC components and device that are required in the high electricity voltage working environment of EV and charging stations. The related 3rd generation compound semiconductor sales in Wah Lee has grown by 46% YoY in 2023. Wah Lee has well positioned itself to lead in the continuous development of mega technology trends in the modern world. We will periodically update our latest progress in different frontiers of industries to investors and shareholders.
Operating Result (M)
2021
2022
2023
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
Total Rev
70,515
73,570
66,782
16,284
16,866
18,756
18,610
19,510
18,336
19,149
16,575
14,378
16,167
19,019
17,218
Gross Profit
5,983
5,567
5,526
1,438
1,496
1,572
1,476
1,558
1,428
1,438
1,143
1,094
1,510
1,548
1,374
Operating Profit
3,073
2,643
2,502
726
758
804
784
802
697
704
440
431
749
699
623
After Tax Profit
2,843
2,485
2,114
597
641
842
764
768
657
737
323
289
689
712
423
Shares Ourstanding
236.02
236.02
236.24
231.40
231.40
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.02
236.24
EPS (NTD)
12.05
10.53
8.96
2.53
2.71
3.57
3.24
3.26
2.78
3.12
1.37
1.22
2.92
3.02
1.80
Operating Result (%)
GP Margin
8.5%
7.6%
8.3%
8.8%
8.9%
8.4%
7.9%
8.0%
7.8%
7.5%
6.9%
7.6%
9.3%
8.1%
8.0%
OP Margin
4.4%
3.6%
3.7%
4.5%
4.5%
4.3%
4.2%
4.1%
3.8%
3.7%
2.7%
3.0%
4.6%
3.7%
3.6%
AT Profit Margin
4.0%
3.4%
3.2%
3.7%
3.8%
4.5%
4.1%
3.9%
3.6%
3.8%
1.9%
2.0%
4.3%
3.7%
2.5%
Growth % YoY
Sales YoY
19.4%
4.3%
-9.2%
31.8%
13.7%
16.1%
18.3%
19.8%
8.7%
2.1%
-10.9%
-26.3%
-11.8%
-0.7%
3.9%
GP YoY
24.6%
-7.0%
-0.7%
43.1%
25.2%
22.1%
12.4%
8.3%
-4.5%
-8.5%
-22.6%
-29.8%
5.7%
7.6%
20.2%
OP YoY
45.8%
-14.0%
-5.3%
70.8%
39.1%
26.4%
56.5%
10.5%
-8.0%
-12.4%
-43.9%
-46.3%
7.5%
-0.7%
41.6%
AT Profit YoY
52.9%
-12.6%
-14.9%
73.5%
45.7%
32.4%
74.0%
28.6%
2.5%
-12.5%
-57.7%
-62.4%
4.9%
-3.4%
31.0%
Safe Harbor Notice
Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (the Company) has made forward-looking statements in this report. The forward-looking statements contain information regarding, among other things, the Company's financial condition, future expansion plans and business strategies. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events. Although the Company believes that these expectations and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about it.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this report might not occur and the actual result could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.
