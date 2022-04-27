Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1305   KYG9427Y1044

WAI CHI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(1305)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/27 04:08:32 am EDT
1.320 HKD   -0.75%
05:25aWAI CHI : Announces Audited Annual Results Matching the Data Published Last Month Profit for the Year Attributable to Owners of the Company Grew 66.3%
PU
03/27WAI CHI : Announces Unaudited Annual Results Profit for the Year Attributable to Owners of the Company Grew 66.3% Record-high Sales of the Automobile Onboard Display Backlights Steady Development in Semiconductor Memory Chip Testing and Packaging Business
PU
03/25Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wai Chi : Announces Audited Annual Results Matching the Data Published Last Month Profit for the Year Attributable to Owners of the Company Grew 66.3%

04/27/2022 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For immediate release

(Stock Code: 1305.HK)

Wai Chi Holdings Announces Audited Annual Results

Matching the Data Published Last Month

Profit for the Year Attributable to Owners of the Company Grew 66.3%

(Hong Kong, 27 April 2022)-Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited ("Wai Chi Holdings", together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the "Group") (Stock Code: 1305.HK) is pleased to announce its audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2021 ("the year under review"). The auditing process for the annual results of the year under review was not completed in March 2022 due to the implementation of the COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control quarantine measures in certain cities in the PRC, including but not limited to being unable to obtain audit confirmation letters from banks located in PRC region. With the efforts of the Company and its auditors, the results for the year under review are now audited and published, matching the unaudited data published last month.

The total revenue for the year under review was approximately HK$1,922,595,000, representing an increase of 37.7% compared to approximately HK$1,395,888,000 for the year ended 31 December 2020 ("2020"). Revenue from the core business sectors was approximately HK$1,603,450,000, representing an increase of 50.9% as compared to approximately HK$1,062,451,000 in 2020. Overall gross profit was approximately HK$282,197,000, increased by 42.2% from approximately HK$ 198,417,000 in 2020. Profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately HK$51,469,000, an increase of 66.3% from approximately HK$30,958,000 in 2020.

About Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 1305.HK)

Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited is an established LED products manufacturer focusing on producing LED backlight and LED lighting products on an OEM and ODM basis. Equipped with comprehensive production facilities in Shenzhen, Huizhou and Yichang in the PRC, the Group is capable of handling the requisite production procedures (including product design, mould production, mass production and quality control and maintenance) for LED backlight products and LED lighting products. The Group recently expanded its business into the semiconductor memory chips filed to capture the growing demand in the market. The Group was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in November 2014 and its stock code is 1305.HK.

- End -

Media Contact

Financial Asia Group (HK) Limited Tel: (852) 2511 2088 Emailwaichi@finasia-group.com

Disclaimer

Wai Chi Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 09:24:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WAI CHI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
05:25aWAI CHI : Announces Audited Annual Results Matching the Data Published Last Month Profit f..
PU
03/27WAI CHI : Announces Unaudited Annual Results Profit for the Year Attributable to Owners of..
PU
03/25Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
03/22Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited Approves Appointment of Luk Fong as an Executive Direc..
CI
02/01Wai Chi Chairman Passes Away
MT
01/31WAI CHI : Announces Death of its Previous Chairman - Executive Director and Chief Executiv..
PU
01/28Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited Appoints Chen Chung Po as Chairman of the Board
CI
01/28Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited Announces the Demise of Yiu Chi To, Chairman and an Ex..
CI
01/11Wai Chi Buys Hong Kong Headquarters, Other Industrial Properties for $12 Million; Share..
MT
2021Wai Chi Unit to Buy Property Leasing Firm for $12 Million; Shares Tumble 5%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 396 M 178 M 178 M
Net income 2020 31,0 M 3,95 M 3,95 M
Net Debt 2020 198 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,80x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 288 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 2 943
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart WAI CHI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chung Po Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tin Wah Au Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Wai Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Wang Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwan Yu Yiu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAI CHI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED5.56%37
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-11.22%482 138
NVIDIA CORPORATION-36.12%470 454
BROADCOM INC.-15.83%228 666
INTEL CORPORATION-11.61%186 116
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-10.63%155 302