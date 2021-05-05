Wai Chi : CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WAI CHI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

偉志控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1305)

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.66 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Reference is also made to the circular of Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") which contain, among other things, the notice of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") to be held on 26 May 2021 and which had been dispatched to the shareholders of the Company on 19 April 2021.

Notice is hereby given that the register of members of the Company will be closed as follows:

For determination of the entitlement to attend and vote at the AGM, the transfer books and register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 21 May 2021 to Wednesday, 26 May 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares of the Company (the "Shares") will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM, all transfers of Shares, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 20 May 2021.

By order of the Board

Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited

Yiu Chi To

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 May 2021