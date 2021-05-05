Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    1305   KYG9427Y1044

WAI CHI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(1305)
  Report
Wai Chi : CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

05/05/2021 | 04:33am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WAI CHI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

偉志控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1305)

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.66 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Reference is also made to the circular of Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") which contain, among other things, the notice of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") to be held on 26 May 2021 and which had been dispatched to the shareholders of the Company on 19 April 2021.

Notice is hereby given that the register of members of the Company will be closed as follows:

For determination of the entitlement to attend and vote at the AGM, the transfer books and register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 21 May 2021 to Wednesday, 26 May 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares of the Company (the "Shares") will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM, all transfers of Shares, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 20 May 2021.

By order of the Board

Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited

Yiu Chi To

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yiu Chi To (Chairman), Mr. Chen Chung Po (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Yiu Kwan Yu, Mr. Chen Wei Wu and Ms. Yong Jian Hui. The independent non-executive directors are Mr. Au Yeung Tin Wah, Mr. Chen Kwok Wang and Mr. Ho Chi Wai.

Disclaimer

Wai Chi Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 08:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 396 M 180 M 180 M
Net income 2020 31,0 M 3,99 M 3,99 M
Net Debt 2020 198 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,80x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 126 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 2 319
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart WAI CHI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chung Po Chen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chi To Yiu Chairman
Tin Wah Au Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Wai Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Wang Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAI CHI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED45.00%16
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.51%545 571
NVIDIA CORPORATION9.93%369 366
INTEL CORPORATION14.93%231 216
BROADCOM INC.2.81%183 793
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.94%165 121
