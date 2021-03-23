Log in
Wai Kee : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2020

03/23/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WAI KEE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 610)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2020

Financial Performance Highlights

Revenue

HK$7,977 million

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

HK$1,083 million

Basic earnings per share

HK$1.37

Final dividend per share

HK24 cents

Equity attributable to owners of the Company per share

HK$12.43

1

RESULTS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Wai Kee Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31st December, 2020 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2020

2020

2019

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue from goods and services

2

7,976,955

7,904,105

Cost of sales

(7,176,966)

(7,107,463)

________________________

________________________

Gross profit

799,989

796,642

Other income

4

210,875

63,813

Other gains and losses

5

112,055

(94,627)

Selling and distribution costs

(83,117)

(86,782)

Administrative expenses

(444,492)

(468,243)

Finance costs

6

(58,978)

(75,045)

Share of results of associates

755,512

1,295,071

Share of results of joint ventures

6,917

35,052

________________________

________________________

Profit before tax

7

1,298,761

1,465,881

Income tax expense

8

(27,391)

(78,259)

________________________

________________________

Profit for the year

1,271,370

1,387,622

Profit for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

1,083,462

1,264,484

Non-controlling interests

187,908

123,138

________________________

________________________

1,271,370

1,387,622

HK$

HK$

Earnings per share

10

- Basic

1.37

1.59

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2020

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit for the year

1,271,370

1,387,622

________________________

________________________

Other comprehensive income (expense)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations

23,971

(3,358)

Share of translation reserve of an associate

524,542

(291,362)

Share of translation reserves of joint ventures

(751)

(658)

Share of cash flow hedging reserve of an associate

(22,912)

-

________________________

________________________

Other comprehensive income (expense) for the year

524,850

(295,378)

________________________

________________________

Total comprehensive income for the year

1,796,220

1,092,244

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

1,596,669

970,629

Non-controlling interests

199,551

121,615

________________________

________________________

1,796,220

1,092,244

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 31ST DECEMBER, 2020

2020

2019

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

427,965

300,436

Right-of-use assets

57,464

31,537

Intangible assets

323,812

224,270

Goodwill

29,838

29,838

Interests in associates

9,172,564

8,053,725

Loan to an associate

2,700

-

Interests in joint ventures

288,874

276,681

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

("FVTPL")

-

60,805

Other financial asset at amortised cost

36,955

36,144

Debtors, deposits and prepayments

11

24,424

55,875

________________________

________________________

10,364,596

9,069,311

________________________

________________________

Current assets

Inventories

30,238

49,706

Debtors, deposits and prepayments

11

601,547

572,218

Contract assets

12

1,775,017

2,135,584

Amounts due from associates

10,208

10,089

Amount due from a joint venture

701

-

Amounts due from other partners of joint operations

61,373

176,910

Tax recoverable

38,738

6,015

Financial assets at FVTPL

682,495

87,710

Cash held on behalf of customers

17,168

42,960

Pledged bank deposits

40,661

64,170

Time deposits with original maturity of not less than

three months

79,540

76,782

Bank balances and cash

1,649,636

2,061,360

________________________

________________________

4,987,322

5,283,504

________________________

________________________

Current liabilities

Creditors and accrued charges

13

2,827,088

2,899,210

Contract liabilities

568,706

779,716

Amount due to an associate

19,896

18,791

Amounts due to joint ventures

-

1,142

Amounts due to other partners of joint operations

1,176

2,152

Amounts due to non-controlling shareholders

3,359

3,359

Lease liabilities

39,878

33,769

Tax liabilities

33,109

175,596

Bank loans

874,065

563,731

Bonds

13,965

115,829

________________________

________________________

4,381,242

4,593,295

________________________

________________________

Net current assets

606,080

690,209

________________________

________________________

Total assets less current liabilities

10,970,676

9,759,520

________________________

________________________

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liabilities

Payable for extraction right

90,831

176,820

Provision for rehabilitation costs

22,770

21,517

Deferred tax liabilities

5,750

5,750

Obligations in excess of interests in associates

16,094

15,511

Obligations in excess of interests in joint ventures

106

27

Amount due to an associate

2,258

2,712

Lease liabilities

33,531

23,837

Bank loans

136,800

382,050

Other creditors

23,000

-

Bonds

115,517

123,925

________________________

________________________

446,657

752,149

________________________

________________________

Net assets

10,524,019

9,007,371

Capital and reserves

Share capital

79,312

79,312

Share premium and reserves

9,775,627

8,432,758

________________________

________________________

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

9,854,939

8,512,070

Non-controlling interests

669,080

495,301

________________________

________________________

Total equity

10,524,019

9,007,371

Notes:

1.

APPLICATION OF AMENDMENTS TO HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("HKFRSs")

Amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year

In the current year, the Group has applied the Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in HKFRS Standards and the following amendments to HKFRSs issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") for the first time, which are mandatorily effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1st January, 2020 for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements:

Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8

Definition of Material

Amendments to HKFRS 3

Definition of a Business

Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and

Interest Rate Benchmark Reform

HKFRS 7

Except as described below, the application of the Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in HKFRS Standards and the amendments to HKFRSs in the current year had no material impact on the Group's financial positions and performance for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in the consolidated financial statements.

Impacts on application of Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 "Definition of Material"

The Group has applied the Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 for the first time in the current year. The amendments provide a new definition of material that states "information is material if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements, which provide financial information about a specific reporting entity." The amendments also clarify that materiality depends on the nature or magnitude of information, either individually or in combination with other information, in the context of the financial statements taken as a whole.

The application of the amendments in the current year had no impact on the consolidated financial statements.

New and amendments to HKFRSs in issue but not yet effective

The Group has not early applied the following new and amendments to HKFRSs that have been issued but are not yet effective:

HKFRS 17

Insurance Contracts and the related Amendments1

Amendments to HKFRS 3

Reference to the Conceptual Framework2

Amendment to HKFRS 16

Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions3

Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39,

Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - Phase 24

HKFRS 7, HKFRS 4 and HKFRS 16

Amendments to HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28

Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor

and its Associate or Joint Venture5

Amendments to HKAS 1

Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current and

related amendments to Hong Kong Interpretation 5

(2020)1

Amendments to HKAS 16

Property, Plant and Equipment - Proceeds before Intended

Use2

Amendments to HKAS 37

Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract2

Amendments to HKFRSs

Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2018 - 20202

  • 1 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1st January, 2023.

  • 2 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1st January, 2022.

  • 3 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1st June, 2020.

  • 4 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1st January, 2021.

  • 5 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after a date to be determined.

Except for the new and amendments to HKFRSs mentioned below, the directors of the Company anticipate that the application of all other new and amendments to HKFRSs will have no material impact on the consolidated financial statements in the foreseeable future.

Amendments to HKAS 1 "Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current and related amendments to Hong Kong Interpretation 5 (2020)"

The amendments provide clarification and additional guidance on the assessment of right to defer settlement for at least twelve months from reporting date for classification of liabilities as current or non-current, which:

  • specify that the classification of liabilities as current or non-current should be based on rights that are in existence at the end of the reporting period. Specifically, the amendments clarify that:

    • (i) the classification should not be affected by management intentions or expectations to settle the liability within 12 months; and

    • (ii) if the right is conditional on the compliance with covenants, the right exists if the conditions are met at the end of the reporting period, even if the lender does not test compliance until a

      later date; and

  • clarify that if a liability has terms that could, at the option of the counterparty, result in its settlement by the transfer of the entity's own equity instruments, these terms do not affect its classification as current or non-current only if the entity recognises the option separately as an equity instrument applying HKAS 32 "Financial Instruments: Presentation".

In addition, Hong Kong Interpretation 5 was revised as a consequence of the Amendments to HKAS 1 to align the corresponding wordings with no change in conclusion.

Based on the Group's outstanding liabilities at 31st December, 2020, the application of the amendments will not result in reclassification of the Group's liabilities.

Amendments to HKAS 37 "Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract"

The amendments specify that, when an entity assesses whether a contract is onerous in accordance with HKAS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets", the unavoidable costs under the contract should reflect the least net cost of exiting from the contract, which is the lower of the cost of fulfilling it and any compensation or penalties arising from failure to fulfil it. Costs of fulfilling the contract include incremental costs and an allocation of other costs that relate directly to fulfilling contracts (for example, an allocation of the depreciation charge for an item of property, plant and equipment used in fulfilling the contract).

The amendments are applicable to contracts for which the Group has not yet fulfilled all its obligations as at the date of initial application.

The application of the amendments is not expected to have significant impact on the financial position and performance of the Group.

2.

REVENUE FROM GOODS AND SERVICES

Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers

Year ended 31st December, 2020

Construction,

sewage

treatment

and

Construction

steam fuel

materials

Quarrying

Consolidated

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Type of goods and services

Construction contracts

7,501,399

-

-

7,501,399

Sewage treatment plant operation

35,073

-

-

35,073

Steam fuel plant operation

26,514

-

-

26,514

Sale of construction materials

-

305,414

-

305,414

Sale of quarry products

-

-

108,555

108,555

____________________

____________________

____________________

____________________

Total

7,562,986

305,414

108,555

7,976,955

Geographical markets

Hong Kong

7,341,892

305,414

108,555

7,755,861

Other regions in the People's

Republic of China (the "PRC")

221,094

-

-

221,094

____________________

____________________

____________________

____________________

Total

7,562,986

305,414

108,555

7,976,955

Timing of revenue recognition

At a point in time

-

305,414

108,555

413,969

Over time

7,562,986

-

-

7,562,986

____________________

____________________

____________________

____________________

Total

7,562,986

305,414

108,555

7,976,955

Set out below is the reconciliation of the revenue from contracts with customers with the amounts disclosed in the segment information.

Segment

Inter-segment

revenue

elimination

Consolidated

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue from contracts with customers

Construction, sewage treatment and steam fuel

7,628,388

(65,402)

7,562,986

Construction materials

428,643

(123,229)

305,414

Quarrying

192,587

(84,032)

108,555

____________________

____________________

____________________

8,249,618

(272,663)

7,976,955

Year ended 31st December, 2019

Construction,

sewage

treatment

and

Construction

steam fuel

materials

Quarrying

Consolidated

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Type of goods and services

Construction contracts

7,488,103

-

-

7,488,103

Sewage treatment plant operation

23,695

-

-

23,695

Steam fuel plant operation

5,896

-

-

5,896

Sale of construction materials

-

328,828

-

328,828

Sale of quarry products

-

-

57,583

57,583

____________________

____________________

____________________

____________________

Total

7,517,694

328,828

57,583

7,904,105

Geographical markets

Hong Kong

7,488,103

328,828

57,583

7,874,514

The PRC

29,591

-

-

29,591

____________________

____________________

____________________

____________________

Total

7,517,694

328,828

57,583

7,904,105

Timing of revenue recognition

At a point in time

-

328,828

57,583

386,411

Over time

7,517,694

-

-

7,517,694

____________________

____________________

____________________

____________________

Total

7,517,694

328,828

57,583

7,904,105

Set out below is the reconciliation of the revenue from contracts with customers with the amounts disclosed in the segment information.

3.

Segment

Inter-segment

revenue

elimination

Consolidated

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue from contracts with customers

Construction, sewage treatment and steam fuel

7,568,461

(50,767)

7,517,694

Construction materials

459,204

(130,376)

328,828

Quarrying

166,986

(109,403)

57,583

____________________

____________________

____________________

8,194,651

(290,546)

7,904,105

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Information reported to the executive directors of the Company, being the chief operating decision maker, for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance focuses on types of goods delivered or services provided. This is also the basis upon which the Group is organised. No operating segments have been aggregated in arriving at the reportable segments of the Group. The Group's reportable and operating segments under HKFRS 8 are summarised as follows:

Construction, sewage treatment and steam fuel

  • - construction of civil engineering and building projects

  • - operation of sewage treatment plant

  • - operation of steam fuel plant

Construction materials - production and sale of concrete - production, sale and laying of asphalt

Quarrying - production and sale of quarry products

Property development and investment, toll road, investment and asset management - strategic investment in Road King Infrastructure Limited ("Road King"), an associate of the Group

Segment revenue and results

The following is an analysis of the segment revenue and profit (loss) for each reportable and operating segment:

Year ended 31st December, 2020

Gross HK$'000

Segment revenue Inter-segment elimination

HK$'000

External HK$'000

Segment profit (loss)

HK$'000

Construction, sewage treatment and steam fuel

Construction materials Quarrying

7,628,388 428,643 192,587

(65,402) 7,562,986 250,259

(123,229) (84,032)

305,414 14,068

108,555

(9,148)

Property development and investment, toll road, investment and asset management

-

-

-755,856

____________________

____________________

____________________

____________________

Total

8,249,618

(272,663)

7,976,955

1,011,035

Year ended 31st December, 2019

Gross HK$'000

Segment revenue Inter-segment elimination

HK$'000

External HK$'000

Segment profit (loss)

HK$'000

Construction, sewage treatment and steam fuel

Construction materials Quarrying

7,568,461 459,204 166,986

  • (50,767) 7,517,694

168,248

(130,376) (109,403)

  • 328,828 (72,934)

  • 57,583 (17,139)

Property development and investment, toll road, investment and asset management

-

-

-1,286,934

____________________

____________________

____________________

____________________

Total

8,194,651

(290,546)

7,904,105

1,365,109

Segment profit (loss) represents profit (loss) after tax and non-controlling interests for each reportable and operating segment and includes other income, other gains and losses, share of results of associates and share of results of joint ventures which are attributable to reportable and operating segments, but excluding corporate income and expenses (including staff costs, other administrative expenses and finance costs), other gains and losses, share of results of associates and share of results of joint ventures which are not attributable to any of the reportable and operating segments and are classified as unallocated items. This is the measure reported to the chief operating decision maker for the purposes of resource allocation and performance assessment.

Reconciliation of total segment profit to profit attributable to owners of the Company

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Total segment profit

1,011,035

1,365,109

Unallocated items

Other income

14,084

11,764

Other gains and losses

134,810

(52,400)

Administrative expenses

(41,005)

(45,851)

Finance costs

(27,278)

(36,297)

Share of results of associates

1,410

9,456

Share of results of joint ventures

(9,594)

12,703

________________________

________________________

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

1,083,462

1,264,484

4.

OTHER INCOME

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Other income mainly includes:

Dividend income from financial asset at FVTPL

3,243

3,699

Interest on financial asset at FVTPL

13,980

-

Interest on other receivables

9,716

1,486

Interest on bank deposits

11,311

23,772

Interest on amounts due from associates

-

32

Interest on other financial asset at amortised cost

987

975

Interest on loans to a joint venture

-

2,361

Government subsidy

1,058

30

Employment Support Scheme

123,030

-

Operation fee income

30,127

23,415

PRC value-added tax refund

-

1,233

Rental income from land and buildings

436

569

Rental income from plant and machinery

3,068

2,661

Service income from associates

60

70

5.

OTHER GAINS AND LOSSES

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Gain on bargain purchase on acquisition of additional interest in

an associate

121,475

17,971

Gain (loss) on change in fair value of financial assets at FVTPL, net

32,705

(651)

Gain (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net

6,078

(1,885)

Impairment loss on intangible assets

(13,463)

(41,301)

Impairment loss on property, plant and equipment

(30,601)

(34,484)

Impairment loss on right-of-use assets

-

(28,354)

Impairment loss on amount due from other partner of a joint

operation

(7,013)

(27,315)

Impairment loss on goodwill

-

(924)

Gain on lease modification and rent concession

945

-

Gain on modification of terms of bond

-

21,946

Gain on bargain purchase arising from acquisition of a subsidiary

-

368

Gain on disposal of partial interest in a subsidiary

-

2

Reversal of allowance for credit losses

1,929

-

________________________

________________________

112,055

(94,627)

6.

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Interest on bank loans

33,099

39,633

Interest on bonds

4,199

9,620

Interest on other borrowings

351

-

Interest on lease liabilities

1,519

2,176

Imputed interest on bonds

5,501

4,605

Imputed interest on payable for extraction right

12,006

16,345

Imputed interest on provision for rehabilitation costs

1,652

2,041

Imputed interest on non-current interest-free amount due to

an associate

651

625

________________________

________________________

58,978

75,045

7.

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

Profit before tax has been arrived at after charging (crediting):

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Auditor's remuneration

Current year

3,679

3,679

Underprovision (overprovision) in prior year

28

(7)

________________________

________________________

3,707

3,672

________________________

________________________

Allowance for credit losses

-

4,249

Amortisation of intangible assets (note)

51,524

39,118

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (note)

103,017

137,347

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

30,731

38,589

Exchange (gain) loss, net

(3,887)

5,205

Hire charges for plant and machinery

316,426

280,490

Share of income tax expense of associates (included in

share of results of associates)

849,735

1,310,229

Staff costs

1,279,010

1,271,331

Write-down of inventories

3,115

141

FINANCE COSTS

Note:

Amortisation of intangible assets of HK$47,647,000 (2019: HK$37,321,000) and depreciation of property, plant and equipment of HK$29,067,000 (2019: HK$7,679,000) were capitalised in inventories.

  • 8. INCOME TAX EXPENSE

  • 9. DIVIDENDS

    2020

    2019

    HK$'000

    HK$'000

    Current tax

    Hong Kong

    27,748

    73,440

    The PRC

    42

    958

    ________________________

    ________________________

    27,790

    74,398

    ________________________

    ________________________

    Underprovision (overprovision) in prior years

    Hong Kong

    843

    3,824

    The PRC

    (1,242)

    37

    ________________________

    ________________________

    (399)

    3,861

    ________________________

    ________________________

    27,391

    78,259

  • Hong Kong Profits Tax is calculated at 16.5% of the estimated assessable profits for both years.

    Under the Law of the PRC on Enterprise Income Tax (the "EIT Law") and Implementation Regulation of the EIT Law, the tax rate for the PRC subsidiaries is 25% for both years.

  • Dividends paid and recognised as distributions during the year:

    2020

    2019

    HK$'000

    HK$'000

    2019 final dividend - HK24.0 cents per share

    (2019: 2018 final dividend - HK23.4 cents per share)

    190,350

    185,591

    2020 interim dividend - HK8.0 cents per share

    (2019: 2019 interim dividend - HK8.0 cents per share)

    63,450

    63,450

    ________________________

    ________________________

    253,800

    249,041

    A final dividend for the year ended 31st December, 2020 of HK24.0 cents (2019: HK24.0 cents) per ordinary share amounting to HK$190,350,000 (2019: HK$190,350,000) has been proposed by the Board and is subject to approval by the shareholders in the forthcoming annual general meeting. This final dividend has not been included as a liability in the consolidated financial statements.

  • 10. EARNINGS PER SHARE

    The calculation of the basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company is based on the following data:

    2020

    2019

    HK$'000

    HK$'000

    Earnings for the purpose of basic earnings per share

    (Profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company)

    1,083,462

    1,264,484

    Number of ordinary shares for the purpose of basic earnings per share

    2020 793,124,034

    2019 793,124,034

    The Company has no potential ordinary shares in issue during both years. Accordingly, no diluted earnings per share is presented.

  • 11. DEBTORS, DEPOSITS AND PREPAYMENTS

    2020

    2019

    HK$'000

    HK$'000

    Trade debtors - contracts with customers

    348,266

    343,643

    Less: Allowance for credit losses

    (3,258)

    (5,187)

    ________________________

    ________________________

    345,008

    338,456

    Bills receivables

    10,537

    20,733

    Other debtors

    190,240

    157,958

    Deposits and prepayments

    80,186

    110,946

    ________________________

    ________________________

    625,971

    628,093

    Classified under:

    Non-current assets

    24,424

    55,875

    Current assets

    601,547

    572,218

    ________________________

    ________________________

    625,971

    628,093

    At 1st January, 2019, trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses) from contracts with customers amounted to HK$358,286,000.

    At 31st December, 2020, the Group's trade debtors included an amount of HK$23,553,000 (2019: HK$11,433,000) due from related companies which are a subsidiary and an associate of a substantial shareholder of the Company.

The Group allows an average credit period of 60 days to its trade customers. The following is an aged analysis of trade debtors (net of allowance for credit losses) presented based on the invoice date:

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Trade debtors

0 to 60 days

309,529

298,617

61 to 90 days

3,463

8,167

Over 90 days

32,016

31,672

________________________

________________________

345,008

338,456

Bills receivables of the Group normally mature within 90 days from the bills receipt date.

Before accepting any new customer, the Group assesses the potential customer's credit quality and defines credit limit by customer. Limits and scores attributed to customers are reviewed periodically.

12. CONTRACT ASSETS

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Analysed as current:

Unbilled revenue of construction contracts

1,279,587

1,573,075

Retention receivables of construction contracts

495,430

562,509

________________________

________________________

1,775,017

2,135,584

Retention receivables of construction contracts

Due within one year

148,699

194,721

Due after one year

346,731

367,788

________________________

________________________

495,430

562,509

At 1st January, 2019, contract assets amounted to HK$1,672,750,000.

At 31st December, 2020, the Group's unbilled revenue and retention receivables included amounts of HK$14,948,000 (2019: HK$78,883,000) and HK$15,155,000 (2019: HK$35,100,000) respectively receivables from related companies which are subsidiaries of a substantial shareholder of the Company.

The Group classifies these contract assets under current assets because the Group expects to realise them in its normal operating cycle.

13. CREDITORS AND ACCRUED CHARGES

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Trade creditors (aged analysis based on the invoice date):

0 to 60 days

293,060

290,780

61 to 90 days

27,476

94,823

Over 90 days

35,924

66,431

________________________

________________________

356,460

452,034

Retention payables

471,869

434,822

Accrued project costs

1,736,502

1,751,318

Payable for extraction right

85,989

81,406

Other creditors and accrued charges

176,268

179,630

________________________

________________________

2,827,088

2,899,210

Retention payables

Due within one year

163,973

154,626

Due after one year

307,896

280,196

________________________

________________________

471,869

434,822

The Group has financial risk management policies in place to ensure that all payables are within the credit timeframe. For retention payables in respect of construction contracts, the due dates are usually one year after the completion of the construction works.

DIVIDENDS

The Board recommends the payment of a final dividend of HK24.0 cents (2019: HK24.0 cents) per ordinary share payable to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members of the Company on Wednesday, 2nd June, 2021. This dividend together with the interim dividend of HK8.0 cents (2019: HK8.0 cents) per ordinary share paid during the year represent total dividend distributions of HK32.0 cents (2019: HK32.0 cents) per ordinary share for the year ended 31st December, 2020.

Subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, it is expected that the payment of final dividend will be made on or before Wednesday, 7th July, 2021.

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 25th May, 2021, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 20th May, 2021 to Tuesday, 25th May, 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 18th May, 2021.

The proposed final dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. The record date for the proposed final dividend is on Wednesday, 2nd June, 2021. For determining the entitlement to the proposed final dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 1st June, 2021 to Wednesday, 2nd June, 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the proposed final dividend, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 31st May, 2021.

BUSINESS REVIEW

For the year ended 31st December, 2020, the Group's revenue was HK$7,977 million (2019: HK$7,904 million), generating an audited consolidated profit attributable to owners of the Company of HK$1,083 million (2019: HK$1,264 million), a decrease of 14% as compared with that of 2019.

Property Development and Investment, Toll Road, Investment and Asset Management

For the year ended 31st December, 2020, the Group shared a profit of HK$756 million (2019: a profit of HK$1,287 million) from Road King, an associate of the Group. As of the date of this announcement, the Group holds 43.76% interest in Road King.

During the year ended 31st December, 2020, the Group purchased 8,579,000 (2019: 1,690,000) ordinary shares in Road King and hence recognised gain on bargain purchase of HK$121 million (2019: HK$18 million) on acquisition of additional interest in Road King.

For the year ended 31st December, 2020, Road King recorded an audited profit attributable to its owners of HK$1,723 million (2019: HK$3,028 million), a decrease of 43% as compared with that of 2019.

The property market in Mainland China basically came to a standstill in the first quarter of 2020 due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but gradually picked up in the second quarter of 2020 as the epidemic stabilised, with the market running steadily in the second half of the year. With concerted efforts to boost sales, Road King achieved property sales in the Mainland China of RMB42,193 million in 2020, approximate to that in 2019. The three existing projects in Hong Kong are operating normally and construction is progressing as planned.

Road King seized the opportunity to bid for 11 pieces of new land in Mainland China in the second half of 2020, making a total of 15 pieces of new land in the Mainland China with an aggregate floor area of 1,540,000 sqm, mainly for projects with quicker turnover rate to replenish its land reserves and support its development scale in the next two years. At 31st December, 2020, Road King had a land reserve of approximately 7,040,000 sqm.

Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the implementation of toll-free policy, the toll revenue of Road King's expressway projects was significantly affected in the first half of the year. After the resumption of toll fee collection, the toll revenue has gradually restored to normal in the second half of the year. Toll revenue from the expressway projects in Mainland China for the year of 2020 was RMB2,320 million, a decrease of 27% compared to 2019, but the average daily traffic volume recorded 260,800 vehicles, the same as that of 2019. Toll revenue from the newly acquired expressway in Indonesia also dropped during the year due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, with toll revenue of RMB405 million for the year.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic also undermined the performance of the investment and asset management businesses during 2020. In 2020, the projects of investment and asset management segment (including joint venture and associate projects) achieved property sales of approximately RMB1,335 million, and the segment recorded a loss of HK$975 million.

Through years of development, Road King's property business has a well-established model, a well-functioned management system, a seasoned and dedicated operation team and a sound market position. In 2021, Road King will continue its pragmatic approach and adhere to the operating strategy of striking a balance between profitability and sales volume, as well as striving to maintain the sales volume and the profit target.

In March 2021, Road King further entered into conditional sales and purchase agreements to acquire an expressway in Sumatra, Indonesia. In the future, Road King will continue to look for suitable new road projects in the Mainland China and the countries along the Belt and Road to further strengthen its toll road business.

Construction, Sewage Treatment and Steam Fuel

For the year ended 31st December, 2020, the Group shared a profit of HK$250 million (2019: a profit of HK$168 million) from Build King Holdings Limited ("Build King"). As of the date of this announcement, the Group holds 56.76% interest in Build King.

For the year ended 31st December, 2020, Build King recorded revenue of HK$7,628 million (2019: HK$7,568 million) and an audited profit attributable to its owners of HK$441 million (2019: HK$296 million), an increase of 49% as compared with that of 2019. This comprises profit of HK$452 million (2019: HK$305 million) from construction, sewage treatment and steam fuel operations and loss of HK$11 million (2019: loss of HK$9 million) from investment in securities.

Over the past five years, Build King's turnover had grown more than 57%. This persistent growth was driven by the successful expansion of both civil engineering and building divisions. This year, for the first time in this decade, the turnover of Build King recorded almost zero growth. However, Build King will see this as transitory since a handful of large projects awarded in 2019/2020 which take approximately 6 years to complete, were still at early stages having not started substantial physical work as planned. Build King is looking forward to seeing them in full swing in 2021 and then its turnover growth rate will revive.

On the gross margin of Build King, it dropped from 9.7% to 9% in 2020, reflecting the severe competition and hence reducing tender margin for new works in recent years.

Although novel coronavirus pandemic has been plaguing the construction business, Build King managed to mitigate the adverse impacts on operation. To alleviate the financial burden caused by this pandemic, Build King applied for and were granted a subsidy of HK$116 million under Employment Support Scheme.

At the date of this announcement, the outstanding work on hand increased from HK$19 billion as indicated in Annual Report 2019 of Build King to HK$26 billion equivalent to approximately three years' turnover.

The development in the PRC made significant progress in 2020. The additional investment of HK$98 million in upgrading works of the sewage treatment plant in Wuxi were completed in November 2020 and the treatment fee was then raised by 81%. The incremental investment made in Tianjin Wai Kee Earth Investment Co., Ltd. was HK$122 million. The two operating steam plants, one in Gao Tai and one in Yumen, were able to generate a minimal profit in its first year operation. The four steam plants will complete their construction and start operation progressively throughout 2021. Build King expects, by end of 2021, the total production capacity of these six steam plants can reach 200 tons per hour and then further increase to their design capacity of 400 tons per hour in three years, contributing steady income to Build King.

Construction Materials

For the year ended 31st December, 2020, the construction materials division recorded revenue of HK$429 million (2019: HK$459 million) and a net profit of HK$14 million (2019: a net loss of HK$73 million).

The modest profit was recorded in the concrete business in 2020. The substantial improvement for the construction materials division in comparison with that of 2019 was mainly due to reduction in amortisation of intangible assets and depreciation of property, plant and equipment at Lam Tei Quarry and depreciation of right-of-use assets at Yau Tong resulting from the impairment losses of those assets made in 2018 and 2019. In addition, following the cessation of operation of Tin Wan concrete batching facilities in 2019, no more rental payment and dismantling costs were incurred in 2020.

The overall concrete demand in the market was affected in 2020 and onward to the beginning of 2021 as the construction industry was disrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic which caused the slow down and delay in the progress of the construction projects.

The concrete orders from the construction division have increased since 2020 and this trend is likely to continue.

The profit margin of new orders has been slightly improved as well. With the gradual recovery of construction industry from the pandemic disruption which will resume the concrete demand in the market in 2021, the performance of concrete business is expected to improve.

For the asphalt business, slight loss was still recorded in 2020 even though we strategically formed an alliance with another asphalt operator at Lam Tei Quarry in 2020 for sharing the operating and fixed costs of asphalt production plant. The asphalt market demand remains very low coupled with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, there is only limited improvement in the asphalt business performance in 2020.

The performance of the asphalt business continues facing difficulties and fierce competition in 2021 as low activity in large scale infrastructure projects. With the government rolling out more construction projects, the asphalt business will be revitalised in the long run.

The management continues to adopt prudent cost control measures to contain overhead costs and is committed to providing high quality of services to our customers in order to strengthen competitiveness.

Quarrying

For the year ended 31st December, 2020, the quarrying division recorded revenue of HK$193 million (2019: HK$167 million) and a net loss of HK$9 million (2019: a net loss of HK$17 million).

The result of quarrying division had slight improvement compared with that of last year. Market prices of aggregates rose in the first quarter of 2020 resulting from the decline in aggregates supply from Mainland China to Hong Kong and then maintained stable since the second quarter of 2020. However, selling prices of aggregates supply contracts of the quarrying division committed with some customers in previous years remained at low levels.

Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic since early 2020, the progress of establishment of the new crushing facility and attending the environmental rules and regulations were delayed. The establishment was completed in the second quarter of 2020 and approval for compliance with the relevant environmental rules and regulations was obtained in July 2020. In addition, the timeframe for tuning of the new crushing facility was longer than expected. Therefore, the results from the expansion of production capacity and improvement of profit margin of securing additional sales volume of aggregates with higher prices can only be actualized in 2021.

Same as in 2020, the aggregate prices and market supply from Mainland China were interrupted due to the Chinese New Year holiday and now resumed to stable. In term of order book, the aggregates supply contracts committed with those customers with low prices will expire the earliest in the third quarter of 2021. Management will devote more resources to fill up the order book. With increase in production capacity of the division and improvement in profit margin gradually, the performance of the division is expected to improve. The management has also been exercising cost control measures to minimise the production cost of aggregates.

Impairment Loss of Lam Tei Quarry

The management has performed impairment assessment on the carrying amounts of property, plant and equipment, and the intangible assets (representing the extraction right of rock reserve and the rehabilitation costs to be incurred) for Lam Tei Quarry during the year ended 31st December, 2020. For the purpose of impairment assessment, assets of Lam Tei Quarry have been allocated to three individual cash generating units ("CGUs"), i.e. quarrying, concrete and asphalt CGUs, and the recoverable amounts of these CGUs have been determined based on the value in use calculation. The calculation uses cash flow projections based on financial budgets covering the remaining contract period of Lam Tei Quarry and discounted at a discount rate to calculate the present value. Other key assumptions for the value in use calculation relate to the estimation of the prices and budgeted gross margins of aggregates, concrete and asphalt, and the volume of rock reserve to be extracted for the remaining contract period. Based on the impairment assessment, the management considers that the total recoverable amounts of the intangible assets for Lam Tei Quarry, and property, plant and equipment of these CGUs are less than their carrying amounts, therefore total impairment losses of HK$13 million (2019: HK$41 million) and HK$31 million (2019: HK$35 million) in respect of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment were recognised in profit or loss for the year ended 31st December, 2020.

Property Funds

The Group holds 30% effective interest in the Sunnyvale project by investment in a US investment company ("US Company") which in turn made capital contribution to another US company (the "Project Company") for the development of 3-storey townhouses on three lots of land in Sunnyvale. The Project Company sold one of the three lots of land in 2017 and gradually built and sold all of 314 townhouses on the remaining two lots of land from 2017 to the first half year of 2020. For the year ended 31st December, 2020, the Group received the final cash distribution of US$15.3 million from US Company and recognised gain of HK$58 million (2019: HK$19 million) on change in fair value of investment in US Company.

Lion Trade Global Limited ("Lion Trade"), which is owned 70% by a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and 30% by a wholly owned subsidiary of Build King, indirectly holds 75% interest in Wisdom H6 LLC ("JV Fund I") and 34.35% interest in Estates at Fountain Lake LLC ("JV Fund II"), both of which are US joint venture companies. JV Fund I holds a 4-storey residential rental property in Houston and JV Fund II holds a 3-storey residential rental property in Stafford of Texas. In December 2020, the occupancy rates of these two residential properties were around 87.71% and 93.14% respectively. For the year ended 31st December, 2020, Lion Trade shared loss of HK$14 million (2019: shared profit of HK$18 million) from these two US joint venture companies due to drop in revaluation amount of the properties from December 2019 to December 2020. During the year, the Group received cash distribution of US$0.45 million from these two US joint venture companies.

Fund Management Service and Securities Brokerage

The Group has established its fund management service and securities brokerage businesses through its subsidiaries, WK Fund Management Limited ("WKFML") and WK Securities Limited ("WKSL") respectively with the view of diversifying the Group's business spectrum.

WKFML has secured Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) registrations while WKSL has secured Type 1 (Dealing in Securities) and Type 4 (Advising on Securities) registrations under the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

WKFML provides asset management and advising on securities trading services to professional investors through an open-end fund which was launched in the third quarter of 2020 while WKSL is engaged in securities brokerage services.

As the existing client base for the fund management service and securities brokerage remain small, the contribution has been minimal from the division to the Group since its establishment, the division recorded a loss of HK$7 million (2019: a loss of HK$9 million) for the year ended 31st December, 2020.

Investment in equity securities and debt securities

The Group holds certain equity securities of Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. ("Emmaus"), a company incorporated and engaged in manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products in the USA. The equity securities of Emmaus are available for trading at the USA's Over-the-Counter ("OTC") market. At 31st December, 2020, the fair value of the equity securities of Emmaus was HK$8 million, of which HK$5 million was invested by Build King.

The Group also held convertible bonds issued by Emmaus which was matured on 15th January, 2020. On 15th January, 2020, Emmaus and the Group entered into an extension agreement to extend the repayment date of the principal amount of US$3.15 million (the "Loan") to 15th June, 2020 and interest bearing at 11% per annum. On 15th June, 2020, Emmaus and the Group further agreed to extend the repayment date of the Loan to 15th June, 2023 ("Loan Due Date") and interest bearing at 12% per annum. On 13th July, 2020, Emmaus issued contingent common stock purchase warrant (the "Warrant") to the Group to purchase from Emmaus its common shares ("Warrant Shares") at an exercise price of US$2.05 each. The Warrant shall become exercisable for 500,000 Warrant Shares if full repayment of the Loan ("Repayment") is made on or before 15th June, 2022, or otherwise for 1,250,000 Warrant Shares for the period from date of Repayment or Loan Due Date (if no Repayment is made on Loan Due Date) to 15th June, 2025.

In addition, the Group holds certain listed equity securities in Hong Kong. At 31st December, 2020, the fair value of the listed equity securities in Hong Kong was HK$38 million, all of which was invested by Build King.

In 2020, the Group utilizes its surplus fund to invest in quoted debt securities. These quoted debt securities are the listed bonds. At 31st December, 2020, the fair value of the Group's portfolio of quoted debt securities was HK$636 million, of which HK$447 million was invested by Build King.

For the year ended 31st December, 2020, the net loss of the above investments, being the net amount of change in fair value of the investments, dividend income and interest income, was HK$8 million (2019: net loss of HK$16 million), of which net loss of HK$11 million (2019: net loss of HK$9 million) was from the investments by Build King.

.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Liquidity and Financial Resources

During the year, total borrowings decreased from HK$1,186 million to HK$1,163 million, which included bonds with carrying amounts of HK$14 million (2019: HK$130 million) carrying fixed coupon interest of 7% per annum and HK$116 million (2019: HK$110 million) carrying no interest respectively, with the maturity profile summarised as follows:

31st December, 2020

2019

HK$'million

HK$'million

Within one year

768

576

In the second year

238

363

In the third to fifth year inclusive

157

247

________________________

________________________

1,163

1,186

Classified under:

Current liabilities (note)

888

680

Non-current liabilities

275

506

________________________

________________________

1,163

1,186

Note: At 31st December, 2020, bank loans that are repayable over one year after the end of the reporting period

but contain a repayment on demand clause with an aggregate carrying amount of HK$120 million (2019: HK$104 million) have been classified as current liabilities.

During the year, the Group had no financial instruments for hedging purpose. At 31st December, 2020, apart from the bonds described above, a bank loan of HK$38 million (2019: nil) also carried interest at fixed rate.

At 31st December, 2020, total amount of the Group's time deposits, bank balances and cash was HK$1,770 million (2019: HK$2,202 million), of which bank deposits amounting to HK$41 million (2019:

HK$64 million) were pledged to banks to secure certain banking facilities granted to the Group. In addition, the Group has available unutilised banking facilities of HK$1,281 million (2019: HK$1,389 million).

For the year ended 31st December, 2020, the Group recorded finance costs of HK$59 million (2019: HK$75 million).

The Group's borrowings, investments, time deposits and bank balances are principally denominated in Hong Kong dollar, Renminbi and United States dollar. As a result, the Group is exposed to the currency risks for fluctuation in exchange rates of Renminbi and United States dollar. However, there is no significant exposure to foreign exchange rate fluctuations during the year. The Group will continue to monitor its exposure to the currency risks closely.

Capital Structure and Gearing Ratio

At 31st December, 2020, the equity attributable to owners of the Company amounted to HK$9,855 million, representing HK$12.43 per share (2019: HK$8,512 million, representing HK$10.73 per share).

At 31st December, 2020, the gearing ratio, representing the ratio of total borrowings to equity attributable to owners of the Company, was 11.8% (2019: 13.9%) and the net gearing ratio, representing the ratio of net borrowings (total borrowings less time deposits, bank balances and cash) to equity attributable to owners of the Company, was -6.2% (2019: -11.9%) as a result of total amount of time deposits, bank balances and cash exceeding total borrowings amount.

Pledge of Assets

At 31st December, 2020, apart from the bank deposits pledged to secure certain banking facilities granted to the Group, the share of a subsidiary of the Company and quoted debt securities with an aggregate carrying amount of HK$636 million (2019: nil) were also pledged to secure certain bank loans and banking facilities granted to the Group.

Capital Commitments and Contingent Liabilities

At 31st December, 2020, the Group committed capital expenditure contracted for but not provided in the Group's consolidated financial statements of HK$21 million (2019: HK$56 million) in respect of acquisition of property, plant and equipment. At 31st December, 2020, the Group had no contingent liabilities.

EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICIES

At 31st December, 2020, the Group had 2,861 employees (not include contract/temporary employees) (2019: 2,364 employees), of which 2,697 (2019: 2,308) were located in Hong Kong, 163 (2019: 55) were located in the PRC and 1 (2019: 1) was located in UAE. For the year ended 31st December, 2020, the Group's total staff costs were HK$1,279 million (2019: HK$1,271 million).

Competitive remuneration packages are structured to commensurate with individual responsibilities, qualification, experience and performance. In addition, discretionary bonuses may be paid depending upon the financial performance of the Group as well as the performance of the individual.

The emoluments of executive directors and senior management are determined by the Remuneration Committee with reference to salaries paid by comparable companies, their responsibilities, employment conditions and prevailing market conditions.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

With more construction projects approved by the government and in the course of commencing of development, it is expected that the construction division will maintain high level of turnover in 2021. Despite the drop of gross margin due to fierce competition in the construction market, the division so far has been able to contain the overhead costs, hence we projected a positive outlook for the construction division, and the investment in environmental infrastructure projects in the PRC is anticipated to make contribution to the construction division as well.

The construction industry has implemented strenuous measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic to protect the health of site personnel through compulsory testing of all personnel on construction sites since February 2021. It is expected that such measures would effectively alleviate pandemic interruption.

The Group has taken proactive measures to enhance health monitoring and control measures at the production sites of both quarrying and construction materials divisions and also implements the compulsory testing of all personnel at sites.

Since the production capability of the new crushing facility at Lam Tei Quarry has been increased and the aggregates market prices become stable, the management is able to secure new orders of aggregates sales with higher prices. The result of the quarrying division will hopefully turn around to profit position in 2021.

For construction materials division, with a lot of construction projects approved by the government and some have already commenced, the demand of concrete and asphalt will gradually increase. Coupled with the improvement in profit margin, the performance of the division is expected to have slight improvement in 2021.

For other investments made by the Group, the Group would monitor closely its performance and review its investment strategy periodically. We are cautiously seeking investment opportunities that will create synergy for the sustainable growth of the Group.

PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES

Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the year ended 31st December, 2020.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE

The Company has complied with the code provisions of Corporate Governance Code set out in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") throughout the year ended 31st December, 2020.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee of the Company has conducted a meeting with the management and external auditor to review the accounting policies adopted by the Group, the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31st December, 2020, the general scope of audit work conducted by the external auditor and assessment of the Group's internal controls.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Academy Room I-II, 1st Floor, InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong, 70 Mody Road, Tsimshatsui East, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 25th May, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting will be published and despatched to the shareholders in the manner as required by the Listing Rules.

PUBLICATION OF THE FINAL RESULTS AND ANNUAL REPORT

This announcement is published on the Company's website (www.waikee.com) and the Stock Exchange's website (www.hkexnews.hk). The Annual Report 2020 containing all the information required by the Listing Rules will be published on the websites of the Company and the Stock Exchange, and despatched to the shareholders in due course.

APPRECIATION

The Board would like to take this opportunity to extend its heartiest thanks to our shareholders, business partners, directors and our loyal and dedicated staff.

By Order of the Board Wai Kee Holdings Limited

William Zen Wei Pao

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23rd March, 2021

At the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. William Zen Wei Pao, Mr. Derek Zen Wei Peu and Miss Anriena Chiu Wai Yee, two non-executive directors, namely Mr. Brian Cheng Chi Ming and Mr. Ho Gilbert Chi Hang, and three independent non-executive directors, namely Dr. Steve Wong Che Ming, Mr. Samuel Wan Siu Kau and Mr. Francis Wong Man Chung.

Disclaimer

Wai Kee Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 14:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
