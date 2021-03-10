Log in
WAITR HOLDINGS INC.

WAITR HOLDINGS INC.

(WTRH)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Waitr Holdings Inc. - WTRH

03/10/2021 | 02:06am EST
NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Waitr Holdings Inc. ("Waitr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WTRH).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Waitr and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 8, 2021, post-market, Waitr issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results.  The Company reported GAAP earnings per share of $0.02, missing consensus estimates by $0.02, and revenue of $46.85 million, missing consensus estimates by $4.43 million.  On this news, Waitr's stock price fell $0.50 per share, or 14.84%, to close at $2.87 per share on March 9, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-waitr-holdings-inc---wtrh-301244113.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
