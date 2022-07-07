Waitr Holdings Down 11% After Wednesday Surge, Expansion of Product Delivery

By Josh Beckerman

Shares of food delivery company Waitr Holdings Inc. were recently down 11% to 24 cents after rising 73% Wednesday.

The Wednesday surge followed Form 4 filings detailing higher ownership positions for Chief Engagement Officer David Cronin and General Counsel Thomas C. Pritchard and news that Amazon.com Inc. agreed to add Grubhub to its Prime services in the U.S. and had an initial option to buy a 2% Grubhub stake.

Waitr was below 22 cents during much of Thursday's trading, but rose after it reported its "first major agreement on the delivery of a broader range of products," an agreement with Elite EXTRA that will include delivery of items including auto parts.

Shares of DoorDash Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. were higher Thursday following Wednesday declines after the Grubhub announcement. DoorDash gained 9% to $75.31 and Uber was up 5% to $22.60.

Grubhub is owned by Just Eat Takeaway.com NV.

