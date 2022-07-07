Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Waitr Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTRH   US9307521008

WAITR HOLDINGS INC.

(WTRH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-07 pm EDT
0.2357 USD   -11.19%
03:18pWaitr Holdings Down 11% After Wednesday Surge, Expansion of Product Delivery
DJ
02:14pWaitr Powered by ASAP Announces Partnership with Elite EXTRA
BU
06/24WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Waitr Holdings Down 11% After Wednesday Surge, Expansion of Product Delivery

07/07/2022 | 03:18pm EDT
By Josh Beckerman


Shares of food delivery company Waitr Holdings Inc. were recently down 11% to 24 cents after rising 73% Wednesday.

The Wednesday surge followed Form 4 filings detailing higher ownership positions for Chief Engagement Officer David Cronin and General Counsel Thomas C. Pritchard and news that Amazon.com Inc. agreed to add Grubhub to its Prime services in the U.S. and had an initial option to buy a 2% Grubhub stake.

Waitr was below 22 cents during much of Thursday's trading, but rose after it reported its "first major agreement on the delivery of a broader range of products," an agreement with Elite EXTRA that will include delivery of items including auto parts.

Shares of DoorDash Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. were higher Thursday following Wednesday declines after the Grubhub announcement. DoorDash gained 9% to $75.31 and Uber was up 5% to $22.60.

Grubhub is owned by Just Eat Takeaway.com NV.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-22 1517ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOORDASH, INC. 9.55% 76 Delayed Quote.-53.42%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 5.74% 22.74 Delayed Quote.-48.72%
WAITR HOLDINGS INC. -10.12% 0.2357 Delayed Quote.-64.14%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 187 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,21 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -53,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42,0 M 42,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 034
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
Waitr Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carl A. Grimstad Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Armen Yeghyazarians Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Timothy Newton Chief Technology Officer
Matthew D. Coy Chief Information Officer
Steven L. Scheinthal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAITR HOLDINGS INC.-64.14%42
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.91%422 671
PROSUS N.V.-9.36%96 082
NETFLIX, INC.-69.45%81 773
AIRBNB, INC.-44.21%59 115
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-48.72%42 219