Waitr Holdings Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform (the Platform), which is engaged in providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, merchants, drivers and diners in certain cities in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Delivery Services and Third-Party Payment Processing Referral Services. Its Delivery Services segment includes operations related to the Company's technology platform for online ordering and delivery. The platform uses the deliver anything ASAP model for consumers to order food, alcohol, convenience, groceries, flowers, auto parts, and more. The platform also includes proprietary in-stadium mobile ordering technology, providing an enhanced fan experience at sports and entertainment venues. Its Third-Party Payment Processing Referral Services segment includes operations related to facilitating access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

Sector Internet Services