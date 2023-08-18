Waitr Holdings Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 13.95 million compared to USD 31.17 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 12.95 million compared to USD 11.67 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.96 compared to USD 1.45 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.96 compared to USD 1.45 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 30.66 million compared to USD 66.21 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 20.42 million compared to USD 88.89 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.52 compared to USD 11.32 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.52 compared to USD 11.32 a year ago.
Waitr Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:21 pm
