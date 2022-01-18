Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Waitr Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTRH   US9307521008

WAITR HOLDINGS INC.

(WTRH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waitr Names Restaurant Industry Veteran Timothy Newton Chief Technology Officer

01/18/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today that Timothy Newton has been named Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Newton brings more than two decades of information technology experience to the position, including stints at Papa John’s International and Fat Tuesday.

Most recently, Mr. Newton was chief technology officer at Fat Tuesday & New Orleans Original Daiquiris where he was responsible for strategic direction and execution of the company’s technology modernization efforts and standards. He also spearheaded the evaluation, selection and implementation of a new point-of-sale solution across 40 corporate locations, providing needed visibility to key store operational metrics.

While at Papa John’s International, Mr. Newton served as vice president, global technology operations, heading the tactical direction and deployment of mission critical technology infrastructure across 3200+ domestic and 1200+ international restaurants. His work included developing performance improvement processes and service level metrics for their domestic online ordering system, achieving 99.99% uptime.

“Tim has a dynamic skillset, and we are eager to tap into his wealth of knowledge,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr, in today’s announcement. “The credibility, expertise and insight he’s gained through previous employment with well-known companies should benefit us as we plan to move into multiple delivery verticals.”

“I am thrilled to join Waitr at this exciting time in the delivery business,” Newton said. “I look forward to helping Waitr grow and strengthen its position in the U.S. market by bringing a passionate, innovative, and collaborative technology focused vision to the job, providing real business value through strategic IT alignment.”

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Additionally, Waitr provides merchant processing solutions to restaurants and others through third parties. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of September 30, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in over 1,000 cities in the United States.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
01/10Waitr to Participate at the 24th Annual ICR Conference
BU
01/04Waitr Partners with Virtual Dining Concepts® to Carry its Brands on Their Platform
BU
01/04Waitr Holdings Inc. Partners with Virtual Dining Concepts® to Carry its Brands on their..
CI
2021Waitr Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Retail Innovation Labs for $90 Million
MT
2021WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and..
AQ
2021WAITR : Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire a Dispensary Compliance POS Company - Form..
PU
2021WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
2021Waitr Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire a Dispensary Compliance POS Company
BU
2021Waitr Holdings Inc. entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Retail Innov..
CI
2021Waitr to Offer Point of Sale System From Shift4 Payments to Restaurant Partners
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 187 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,21 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -127x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 95,6 M 95,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 034
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Waitr Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,63 $
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 452%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl A. Grimstad Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leonid Bogdanov Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William Gray Stream Independent Director
Pouyan Salehi Independent Director
Rusty R. Holzer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAITR HOLDINGS INC.-14.32%96
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.93%569 729
NETFLIX, INC.-12.74%232 856
PROSUS N.V.4.37%223 846
AIRBNB, INC.-1.50%102 689
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.00%80 534