Waitr Names Restaurant Industry Veteran Timothy Newton Chief Technology Officer

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today that Timothy Newton has been named Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Newton brings more than two decades of information technology experience to the position, including stints at Papa John’s International and Fat Tuesday.

Most recently, Mr. Newton was chief technology officer at Fat Tuesday & New Orleans Original Daiquiris where he was responsible for strategic direction and execution of the company’s technology modernization efforts and standards. He also spearheaded the evaluation, selection and implementation of a new point-of-sale solution across 40 corporate locations, providing needed visibility to key store operational metrics.

While at Papa John’s International, Mr. Newton served as vice president, global technology operations, heading the tactical direction and deployment of mission critical technology infrastructure across 3200+ domestic and 1200+ international restaurants. His work included developing performance improvement processes and service level metrics for their domestic online ordering system, achieving 99.99% uptime.

“Tim has a dynamic skillset, and we are eager to tap into his wealth of knowledge,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr, in today’s announcement. “The credibility, expertise and insight he’s gained through previous employment with well-known companies should benefit us as we plan to move into multiple delivery verticals.”

“I am thrilled to join Waitr at this exciting time in the delivery business,” Newton said. “I look forward to helping Waitr grow and strengthen its position in the U.S. market by bringing a passionate, innovative, and collaborative technology focused vision to the job, providing real business value through strategic IT alignment.”

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Additionally, Waitr provides merchant processing solutions to restaurants and others through third parties. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of September 30, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in over 1,000 cities in the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005772/en/