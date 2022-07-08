Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Waitr Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTRH   US9307521008

WAITR HOLDINGS INC.

(WTRH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:29 2022-07-08 am EDT
0.2420 USD   +2.67%
10:26aWaitr Holdings Expands Range of Products for Delivery Via Partnership With Burq; Shares Rise
MT
10:00aWaitr Powered by ASAP to Deliver Wide Variety of Products Through New Agreement with Burq
BU
07/07Waitr Holdings Down 11% After Wednesday Surge, Expansion of Product Delivery
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waitr Powered by ASAP to Deliver Wide Variety of Products Through New Agreement with Burq

07/08/2022 | 10:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”) announced today a new partnership with Burq, a software logistics delivery provider, that will allow deliveries from several new retail industries. Under the agreement, Waitr powered by ASAP will begin delivery from retailers in genres such as apparel, fashion, luxury, sporting goods … as well as many others.

This is the second major retail delivery partnership announced by the company in recent days, as it transitions into its broader “delivery anything” model. The new initiative brings Waitr’s best-in-class food delivery services to a significantly wider range of products.

Burq works with retailers from multiple industries, specializing in small- and medium-sized businesses. In addition to apparel, fashion, luxury and sporting goods, other industries that work with Burq (and are also now open for Waitr delivery) are alcohol, food, and ethnic grocery stores carrying mainly specialty products not found in mainstream supermarkets.

“Our vision is to provide same-day delivery of a wide range of items our customers need and want,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr. “We believe this new partnership with Burq is another noteworthy step toward accomplishing our mission.”

“Burq’s new relationship with Waitr will make it easier and more convenient for customers to get what they need and fast from their favorite retail outlet,” said Salman Habib, Co-Founder of Burq. “Our best-in-class technology and delivery infrastructure compliments Waitr’s vast driver base that is essential to meet the demands of on-demand customers.”

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Additionally, Waitr facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2022, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
10:26aWaitr Holdings Expands Range of Products for Delivery Via Partnership With Burq; Shares..
MT
10:00aWaitr Powered by ASAP to Deliver Wide Variety of Products Through New Agreement with Bu..
BU
07/07Waitr Holdings Down 11% After Wednesday Surge, Expansion of Product Delivery
DJ
07/07Waitr Powered by ASAP Announces Partnership with Elite EXTRA
BU
06/24WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD D..
AQ
06/14Waitr Holdings Enters Agreement to Deliver From 7-Eleven Stores; Shares Gain Pre-Bell
MT
06/14Waitr Widens Delivery Options, Adds Top Convenience Store 7-Eleven
BU
05/25WAITR : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K
PU
05/25WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
05/25Waitr Holdings Inc. Announces Executive Changes, Effective June 17, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 187 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,21 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -47,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37,3 M 37,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 034
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Waitr Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,24 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 749%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl A. Grimstad Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Armen Yeghyazarians Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Timothy Newton Chief Technology Officer
Matthew D. Coy Chief Information Officer
Steven L. Scheinthal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAITR HOLDINGS INC.-68.15%37
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.03%427 784
PROSUS N.V.-2.67%103 048
NETFLIX, INC.-68.58%84 088
AIRBNB, INC.-41.44%62 055
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-45.77%44 654