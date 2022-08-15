Log in
    WTRH   US9307521008

WAITR HOLDINGS INC.

(WTRH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:04 2022-08-15 am EDT
0.3760 USD   +0.91%
09:36aWaitr Rebrands ASAP to Align with New Company Strategy
BU
08/08WAITR : Soon to be Known as ASAP, Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/08WAITR : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Waitr Rebrands ASAP to Align with New Company Strategy

08/15/2022 | 09:36am EDT
New Name Reflects “Deliver Anything” Business Model

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”) today announced it has changed its name to ASAP, signaling a new “deliver anything” business model. The name change is the culmination of the Company’s recent transition to bring its best-in-class food delivery services to a broader array of products.

ASAP’s new vision is delivering to consumers, same day, from any type of business. In preparation for the rebrand, the company accelerated the expansion of its services in recent weeks, signing agreements to launch delivery of a wide variety of items such as alcohol, sporting goods, luxury apparel, auto and electrical parts, and other need it now products.

ASAP expresses our new brand identity, building on our original delivery ethos,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr Holdings Inc. “The strategies we have implemented have reinforced our ‘anything, anywhere ASAP’ vision, making us the go-to company for a wider range of products and services. And of course, our emphasis on working with businesses to make them more successful will never change.”

Among the new business expansions under the ASAP brand is the Company’s proprietary in-stadium ordering technology, which allows fans to avoid the typical long lines at stadium concession areas. ASAP has secured exclusive in-stadium mobile ordering agreements with MetLife Stadium, the New York Giants, the New York Jets, the New Orleans Saints, the University of Alabama and Louisiana State University.

Still to be revealed this year will be the Company’s new stock ticker symbol aligning with the ASAP rebranding.

About ASAP

ASAP, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc., is an online ordering technology platform using the “deliver anything ASAP” model making it easy to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts and more at your fingertips and get them delivered ASAP. Its proprietary in-stadium mobile ordering technology now provides an enhanced fan experience at sports and entertainment venues, allowing fans to place orders from their favorite in-stadium concessions, directly from their seats. Additionally, the ASAP platform facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. It provides a convenient way to discover, order and receive a wide variety of on-demand products – ASAP. As of June 30, 2022, ASAP operates in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 187 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,21 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -74,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 71,1 M 71,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 034
Free-Float 61,0%
Managers and Directors
Carl A. Grimstad Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Armen Yeghyazarians Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Timothy Newton Chief Technology Officer
Matthew D. Coy Chief Information Officer
Steven L. Scheinthal Independent Director
