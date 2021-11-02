Waitr Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand ordering and delivery, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $43.4 million, compared to $52.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue was $143.5 million, compared to $157.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $12.3 million, compared to net income of $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net income per share for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.09 compared to net income per share for the third quarter of 2020 of $0.04.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the third quarter of 2021 was $3.1 million, compared to $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $13.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.

for the third quarter of 2021 was $3.1 million, compared to $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $13.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. In the third quarter of 2021, we continued to invest in technology and integrations in several key areas of the business, with the expectation of positioning ourselves for long-term growth.

Mr. Grimstad noted, “We continue to recover from the third quarter hurricanes that affected our core Southeast markets and financial results. Despite these events, Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 24% from Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of increased operational efficiencies.”

Additionally, Mr. Grimstad emphasized, “Our strategy is to expand our ecosystem, which today is comprised of our restaurants, diners and independent contractor drivers through the enhancement of our platforms and providing additional products and services. During the quarter we announced the acquisition of several payments companies, ProMerchant LLC, Cape Cod Merchant Services LLC and Flow Payments LLC, which is consistent with this strategy. We have continued to make progress this quarter in offering this enhanced product suite to our ecosystem.”

“We strive to provide quality service to our restaurant partners and diners while also focusing on our recruiting and retention efforts to ensure that our independent contractor driver base remains at appropriate levels to meet the delivery demands in each of the markets where we operate. Additionally, we continued to invest in product and engineering personnel as we continue to enhance our technology platform,” added Mr. Grimstad.

“Investments in integrations such as Olo, a major digital food ordering platform for the restaurant industry, that was recently completed along with other integrations that we expect to be completed in the near future will help position the company for the long term. As we near the end of 2021, we continue to focus our efforts on our long-term business strategy of servicing our ecosystem of restaurants, diners and independent contractor drivers,” concluded Mr. Grimstad.

Third Quarter 2021 Key Business Metrics

Average Daily Orders were 30,563 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 39,880 for the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Average Daily Orders were 35,565, compared to 40,563 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Active Diners as of September 30, 2021 were substantially consistent with the Active Diners as of June 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2021, cash on hand was $43.5 million.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of September 30, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 1,000 cities.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as defined by the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s financial results, implementation of strategic initiatives and future performance of the Company. Forward-looking statements reflect Waitr’s current expectations and projections about future events, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words “believe,” “strategy,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “estimate,” “intend,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company’s business and operations, and those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Waitr’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Waitr’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be set forth in Waitr’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2021, which will be filed with the SEC on November 2, 2021, and should be read in conjunction with these financial results. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Waitr’s filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect Waitr’s good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Waitr disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Waitr.

WAITR HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUE $ 43,448 $ 52,734 $ 143,545 $ 157,483 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Operations and support 25,043 27,409 86,654 84,321 Sales and marketing 4,965 3,288 13,481 8,854 Research and development 1,310 820 3,163 3,457 General and administrative 10,843 11,380 33,534 32,252 Depreciation and amortization 3,070 2,103 8,952 6,242 Intangible and other asset impairments 186 — 186 29 Loss on disposal of assets 11 4 170 15 TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES 45,428 45,004 146,140 135,170 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (1,980 ) 7,730 (2,595 ) 22,313 OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME) AND LOSSES (GAINS), NET Interest expense 1,751 2,117 5,333 7,521 Interest income — (14 ) — (95 ) Other (income) expense (16,006 ) 965 (10,907 ) 1,640 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 12,275 4,662 2,979 13,247 Income tax expense 25 18 82 52 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 12,250 $ 4,644 $ 2,897 $ 13,195 INCOME PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.13 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share: Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 119,823,181 109,181,847 115,961,454 93,763,069 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 130,167,296 123,785,750 128,279,820 102,519,454

WAITR HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 43,502 $ 84,706 Accounts receivable, net 3,978 2,954 Capitalized contract costs, current 1,091 737 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,826 6,657 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 55,397 95,054 Property and equipment, net 4,362 3,503 Capitalized contract costs, noncurrent 3,138 2,429 Goodwill 130,592 106,734 Intangible assets, net 40,616 23,924 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,743 — Other noncurrent assets 1,106 588 TOTAL ASSETS $ 239,954 $ 232,232 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 6,084 $ 4,382 Restaurant food liability 3,398 4,301 Accrued payroll 1,661 4,851 Short-term loans for insurance financing 2,331 2,726 Income tax payable 84 122 Operating lease liabilities 1,654 — Other current liabilities 19,093 13,922 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 34,305 30,304 Long term debt - related party 81,671 94,218 Accrued medical contingency 53 16,987 Operating lease liabilities 3,395 — Other noncurrent liabilities 2,733 2,627 TOTAL LIABILITIES 122,157 144,136 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $0.0001 par value 13 11 Additional paid in capital 478,793 451,991 Accumulated deficit (361,009 ) (363,906 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 117,797 88,096 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 239,954 $ 232,232

WAITR HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,897 $ 13,195 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Non-cash interest expense 1,948 5,126 Stock-based compensation 6,100 3,178 Loss on disposal of assets 170 15 Depreciation and amortization 8,952 6,242 Intangible and other asset impairments 186 29 Amortization of capitalized contract costs 686 327 Other non-cash income — (31 ) Other (93 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 583 (653 ) Capitalized contract costs (1,749 ) (2,219 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16 3,732 Other noncurrent assets (311 ) — Accounts payable 373 591 Restaurant food liability (903 ) (876 ) Income tax payable (38 ) 1 Accrued payroll (3,389 ) (3,037 ) Accrued medical contingency (16,933 ) (363 ) Accrued workers’ compensation liability — (102 ) Other current liabilities 1,032 3,650 Other noncurrent liabilities (102 ) 781 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (575 ) 29,586 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (717 ) (968 ) Internally developed software (6,432 ) (2,387 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (25,435 ) (339 ) Collections on notes receivable — 51 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 21 14 Net cash used in investing activities (32,563 ) (3,629 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of stock 7,900 47,574 Payments on long-term loan (14,472 ) (22,594 ) Borrowings under short-term loans for insurance financing 5,209 1,906 Payments on short-term loans for insurance financing (5,605 ) (4,336 ) Payments on acquisition loans (178 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 12 40 Taxes paid related to net settlement on stock-based compensation (932 ) (728 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (8,066 ) 21,862 Net change in cash (41,204 ) 47,819 Cash, beginning of period 84,706 29,317 Cash, end of period $ 43,502 $ 77,136 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for state income taxes $ — $ 64 Cash paid during the period for interest $ 3,385 $ 2,395 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Conversion of convertible notes to stock $ — $ 12,024 Stock issued as consideration in acquisition 13,724 — Noncash impact of operating lease assets upon adoption 5,833 — Noncash impact of operating lease liabilities upon adoption 6,232 —

WAITR HOLDINGS INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA is not required by, nor presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, loss on disposal of assets, intangible and other asset impairments, medical contingency change in estimate, business combination related expenditures and other non-recurring adjustments, accrued legal contingency, restructuring expenses and one-time legacy reserve adjustment. We use this non-GAAP financial measure as a key performance measure because we believe it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences primarily caused by variations in capital structures, tax positions, the impact of acquisitions and restructuring, the impact of depreciation and amortization expense on our fixed assets, the impact of stock-based compensation expense and other items that do not reflect our core operations. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 NET INCOME $ 12,250 $ 4,644 $ 2,897 $ 13,195 Interest expense 1,751 2,117 5,333 7,521 Income taxes 25 18 82 52 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,070 2,103 8,952 6,242 Stock-based compensation expense 1,635 1,728 6,100 3,178 Loss on disposal of assets 11 4 170 15 Intangible and other asset impairments 186 — 186 29 Medical contingency change in estimate (16,715 ) — (16,715 ) — Business combination related expenditures and other non-recurring adjustments 855 — 2,159 — Accrued legal contingency — 1,023 4,700 1,023 Restructuring expenses — — — 850 One-time legacy reserve adjustment — 1,352 — 1,352 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 3,068 $ 12,989 $ 13,864 $ 33,457

WAITR HOLDINGS INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are not required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. We define adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share as adjusted net income (loss) divided by our weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted. Adjusted net income (loss) is calculated as net income minus medical contingency change in estimate, plus business combination related expenditures and other non-recurring adjustments, accrued legal contingency, restructuring expenses and one-time legacy reserve adjustment. We use these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they facilitate period to period comparisons of operating performance, by excluding potential differences primarily caused by non-recurring items. Business combination related expenses, accrued legal contingency, restructuring expenses and medical contingency change in estimate are considered non-recurring items. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or earnings per share or other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income (loss), along with adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, is provided below:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 12,250 $ 4,644 $ 2,897 $ 13,195 Medical contingency change in estimate (16,715 ) — (16,715 ) — Business combination related expenditures and other non-recurring adjustments 855 — 2,159 — Accrued legal contingency — 1,023 4,700 1,023 Restructuring expenses — — — 850 One-time legacy reserve adjustment — 1,352 — 1,352 Adjusted net income (loss) $ (3,610 ) $ 7,019 $ (6,959 ) $ 16,420 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 130,167,296 123,785,750 128,279,820 102,519,454 Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.16

