Waitr Holdings Inc.

WAITR HOLDINGS INC.

(WTRH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waitr : to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on March 8, 2021

03/04/2021 | 08:34am EST
Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced that it intends to release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results following the close of the stock market on Monday, March 8, 2021 and host a conference call at 5:00pm ET that same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.waitrapp.com/. The call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 705-6003, or for international callers (201) 493-6725. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13717127. The replay will be available until Monday, March 15, 2021.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, and its sister brand Bite Squad, connects local restaurants and grocery stores to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, grocery stores and national chains. As of September 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 211 M - -
Net income 2020 18,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 27,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 354 M 354 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 10 585
Free-Float 44,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carl A. Grimstad Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leonid Bogdanov Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Tilman Joseph Fertitta Independent Director
William Gray Stream Independent Director
Pouyan Salehi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAITR HOLDINGS INC.14.75%354
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED28.19%887 719
NETFLIX, INC.-3.70%230 616
PROSUS N.V.14.31%197 132
AIRBNB, INC.22.89%108 102
NASPERS LIMITED24.41%105 280
