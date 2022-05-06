Log in
    WTRH   US9307521008

WAITR HOLDINGS INC.

(WTRH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
0.2209 USD   -7.96%
Summary 
Summary

Waitr to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on May 9, 2022

05/06/2022
Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced that it intends to release its first quarter 2022 financial results following the close of the stock market on Monday, May 9, 2022 and host a conference call at 5:00pm ET.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.waitrapp.com/. The call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 300-8521, or for international callers (412) 317-6026. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 10166846. The replay will be available until Monday, May 16, 2022.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.
Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Additionally, Waitr facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of December 31, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
04:07pWaitr to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on May 9, 2022
BU
04/28Waitr Sign Top NFL Draft Prospects to New Partnerships
BU
04/22WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/22Waitr Holdings Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
03/30New Orleans Pelicans Rising Star Jose Alvarado Signs with Waitr
BU
03/24Amid Rising Gas Prices, Waitr Launches New Program to Aid Delivery Drivers
BU
03/23WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/14Benchmark Capital Adjusts Waitr Holdings' Price Target to $2 from $4, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
03/11TRANSCRIPT : Waitr Holdings Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 11, 2022
CI
03/11WAITR : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
Analyst Recommendations on WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 187 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,21 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -48,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38,0 M 38,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 034
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
Waitr Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,24 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 733%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl A. Grimstad Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leonid Bogdanov Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Newton Chief Technology Officer
Matthew D. Coy Chief Information Officer
Pouyan Salehi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAITR HOLDINGS INC.-67.57%38
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.79%445 130
PROSUS N.V.-42.10%113 995
AIRBNB, INC.-14.05%91 069
NETFLIX, INC.-68.74%83 666
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-36.01%52 452