    WTRH   US9307521008

WAITR HOLDINGS INC.

(WTRH)
  Report
Waitr to Participate at the 24th Annual ICR Conference

01/10/2022 | 08:34am EST
Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr”) today announced that Carl Grimstad, CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 24th Annual ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The discussion will begin at 4:30pm ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.waitrapp.com/ and will be archived for up to 90 days.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.
Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. Additionally, Waitr provides merchant processing solutions to restaurants and others. As of September 30, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes operate in over 1,000 cities in the United States.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 187 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,21 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -128x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 96,6 M 96,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 034
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Waitr Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAITR HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,64 $
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 447%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl A. Grimstad Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leonid Bogdanov Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William Gray Stream Independent Director
Pouyan Salehi Independent Director
Rusty R. Holzer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAITR HOLDINGS INC.-13.50%97
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.02%541 667
NETFLIX, INC.-10.19%239 664
PROSUS N.V.-3.51%206 059
AIRBNB, INC.-0.26%103 979
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.00%80 534