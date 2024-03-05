Wajax Corporation is a Canada-based diversified industrial products and services provider. The Company operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in various sectors, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas. The Company provides various equipment, such as compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders and wheeled excavators. It offers various brands, such as Hitachi, Hyster, MTU, Allison Transmission, Danfoss, SKF and Tigercat. Its solutions include mechanical solutions, hydraulic solutions, process solutions, electromechanical solutions, repair and solutions, and reliability solutions. It provides various industrial parts, including bearings, bulk material handling, electric motors and variable frequency drives, filtration, fluid handling, instrumentation, pneumatics, and power transmission.