NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED)

Amedisys has agreed to merge with Optum. Under the proposed transaction, Amedisys shareholders will receive $101.00 in cash per share.

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR)

Kaleyra has agreed to merge with Tata Communications. Under the proposed transaction, Kaleyra shareholders will receive $7.25 in cash per share.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics has agreed to merge with Eli Lilly. Under the proposed transaction, Sigilon shareholders will receive $14.92 per share in cash.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTC: WAKE)

Wake Forest Bancshares has agreed to merge with Piedmont Federal. Under the proposed transaction, Wake Forest Bancshares shareholders will receive $34.34 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients.Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-amed-klr-sgtx-and-wake-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301870350.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC