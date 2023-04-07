Wakita : Summary of Financial Results 2023 (178KB)

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market
Representative: Teiji Wakita, President and Representative Director
Contact: Atsuhiko Nariyama, Executive Officer, General Manager of General Affairs Division
Phone: 06-6449-1901
Scheduled date of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting: May 25, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payment: May 26, 2023
Scheduled date to submit the Securities Report: May 29, 2023
Supplementary information for financial results: Available
Organization of financial results briefing: Available
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2023 (From March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations
(Percentage figures indicate changes from the previous year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal 2023
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
78,870
5.2
5,765
4.7
5,880
3.9
3,901
9.2
Fiscal 2022
74,989
1.3
5,506
1.5
5,661
(0.0)
3,573
12.0
(Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal 2023: ¥3,965 million [1.5%]
Fiscal 2022: ¥3,908 million [4.1%]
Profit per share
Fully diluted profit
Rate of return on
Ordinary profit to
Operating profit to
per share
equity
total assets
net sales
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Fiscal 2023
76.44
-
4.0
4.2
7.3
Fiscal 2022
68.84
-
3.7
4.0
7.3
(Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliated companies: Fiscal 2023: ¥ - million Fiscal 2022: ¥ - million
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Fiscal 2023
138,652
99,574
71.2
1,968.96
Fiscal 2022
144,376
99,093
68.1
1,895.93
(Reference) Equity: Fiscal 2023: ¥98,709 million Fiscal 2022: ¥98,373 million
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at the end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
the period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Fiscal 2023
4,168
(5,555)
(9,214)
23,142
Fiscal 2022
15,502
(2,135)
(6,168)
33,724
1
2. Dividends
Cash dividends per share
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal 2022
-
0.00
-
33.00
33.00
Fiscal 2023
-
0.00
-
38.00
38.00
Fiscal 2024 (Forecast)
-
0.00
-
43.00
43.00
Total dividends
paid (total)
Millions of yen
1,716
1,909
Payout ratio
Dividends to
net assets
(consolidated)
(consolidated)
%
%
47.9
1.8
49.7
2.0
51.3
3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2024 (From March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)
(Percentage figures indicate changes from the previous year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
90,000
14.1
6,400
11.0
6,550
11.4
4,200
7.6
83.78
* Notes
Significant changes of subsidiaries during the period under review (affecting specific subsidiaries due to changes in scope of consolidation): None
Companies added to the scope: None
Companies removed from the scope: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc.: Applicable
Any changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: Not applicable
Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable
Restatements: Not applicable
Number of shares issued (common shares)
Number of shares issued at the end of period (including treasury shares):
Fiscal 2023: 52,021,297 shares
Fiscal 2022: 52,021,297 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of period: Fiscal 2023: 1,888,341 shares
Fiscal 2022: 134,756 shares
Average number of shares during the period: Fiscal 2023: 51,046,848 shares
Fiscal 2022: 51,918,501 shares
2
(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results
1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2023 (From March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
(1) Non-consolidated Results of Operations
(Percentage figures indicate changes from the previous year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal 2023
53,682
0.5
4,761
5.1
5,120
4.2
3,916
3.1
Fiscal 2022
53,430
(1.1)
4,529
0.4
4,915
0.2
3,798
18.7
Profit per share
Fully diluted profit
per share
Yen
Yen
Fiscal 2023
76.71
-
Fiscal 2022
73.16
-
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Fiscal 2023
126,074
97,914
77.7
1,953.10
Fiscal 2022
131,564
97,683
74.2
1,882.63
(Reference) Equity: Fiscal
2023: ¥97,914 million
Fiscal 2022: ¥97,683 million
2. Forecast of Non-consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2024 (From March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)
(Percentage figures indicate changes from the previous year)
Net sales
Ordinary profit
Profit
Profit per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
59,000
9.9
5,800
13.3
4,000
2.1
79.79
*These Consolidated Financial Results are not subject to audits by certified public accountants or an auditing firm.
*Explanation for the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other special notes:
The performance forecasts and other descriptions on future events presented in this material are based on information that was available at the time of preparation of this material and based on certain assumptions considered to be reasonable, and not intended to guarantee their achievement. The actual performance, etc. may differ materially from these forecasts due to various factors.
3
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of February 28, 2022
As of February 28, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
27,774
20,210
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
22,430
-
Bills receivable
7,739
Accounts receivable
12,442
Securities
6,150
3,713
Merchandise
2,930
5,305
Supplies
111
150
Other
631
975
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(78)
(69)
Total current assets
59,950
50,467
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Assets for rent
40,479
43,942
Accumulated depreciation
(29,159)
(31,484)
Assets for rent, net
11,320
12,457
Real estate for rent
Buildings and accompanying facilities for rent
34,171
33,355
Accumulated depreciation
(10,682)
(11,262)
Buildings and accompanying facilities for rent, net
23,488
22,092
Land for rent
20,319
20,585
Buildings and structures
12,612
13,836
Accumulated depreciation
(6,831)
(7,231)
Buildings and structures, net
5,781
6,604
Land
8,413
11,079
Leased assets
44
125
Accumulated depreciation
(28)
(86)
Leased assets, net
15
38
Other
2,705
4,915
Accumulated depreciation
(1,887)
(2,057)
Other, net
818
2,858
Total property, plant and equipment
70,157
75,716
Intangible assets
Goodwill
7,163
6,070
Other
634
636
Total intangible assets
7,797
6,706
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
4,041
2,991
Retirement benefit asset
689
787
Deferred tax assets
271
223
Other
1,911
2,260
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(443)
(503)
Total investments and other assets
6,470
5,761
Total non-current assets
84,425
88,184
Total assets
144,376
138,652
4
(Millions of yen)
As of February 28, 2022 As of February 28, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
Short-term borrowings
Current portion of long-term borrowings
Lease liabilities
Income taxes payable
Provision for bonuses
Other
Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
Lease liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
Provision for share based compensation expenses for directors
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
Retirement benefit liability
Long-term accounts payable - facilities
Other
Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges