Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year ended February 29, 2024

(Japanese GAAP)

April 12, 2024

Company Name: Wakita & Co., LTD.

Code Number: 8125

(URL: https://www.wakita.co.jp/)

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market

Representative: Teiji Wakita, President and Representative Director

Contact: Atsuhiko Nariyama, Executive Officer, General Manager of General Affairs Division

Phone: 06-6449-1901

Scheduled date of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting: May 23, 2024

Scheduled date to commence dividend payment: May 24, 2024

Scheduled date to submit the Securities Report: May 27, 2024

Supplementary information for financial results: Available

Organization of financial results briefing: Available (for institutional investors)

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2024 (From March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(Percentage figures indicate changes from the previous year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal 2024

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

88,654

12.4

5,541

(3.9)

5,712

(2.9)

3,158

(19.0)

Fiscal 2023

78,870

5.2

5,765

4.7

5,880

3.9

3,901

9.2

(Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal 2024: ¥4,255 million [7.3%]

Fiscal 2023: ¥3,965 million [1.5%]

Profit per share

Fully diluted profit

Rate of return on

Ordinary profit to

Operating profit to

per share

equity

total assets

net sales

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Fiscal 2024

63.45

-

3.2

4.0

6.3

Fiscal 2023

76.44

-

4.0

4.2

7.3

(Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliated companies: Fiscal 2024: ¥ - million Fiscal 2023: ¥ - million

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Fiscal 2024

143,944

100,847

69.4

2,023.45

Fiscal 2023

138,652

99,574

71.2

1,968.96

(Reference) Equity:

Fiscal 2024: ¥99,880 million

Fiscal 2023: ¥98,709 million

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at the end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

the period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Fiscal 2024

12,785

(6,773)

(10,468)

18,938

Fiscal 2023

4,168

(5,555)

(9,214)

23,142

2. Dividends

Cash dividends per share

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal 2023

-

0.00

-

38.00

38.00

Fiscal 2024

-

0.00

-

62.00

62.00

Fiscal 2025 (Forecast)

-

0.00

-

70.00

70.00

Total dividends

paid (total)

Millions of yen

1,909

3,066

Payout ratio

Dividends to

net assets

(consolidated)

(consolidated)

%

%

49.7

2.0

97.7

3.1

100.2

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2025 (From March 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025)

(Percentage figures indicate changes from the previous year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Full year

94,000

6.0

5,800

4.7

5,950

4.2

Profit attributable to owners of

Profit per share

parent

Millions of yen

%

Yen

3,450

9.2

69.89

* Notes

  1. Significant changes of subsidiaries during the period under review (affecting specific subsidiaries due to changes in scope of consolidation): None
    Companies added to the scope: None
    Companies removed from the scope: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc.: Applicable
    2. Any changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: Not applicable
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable
    4. Restatements: Not applicable
  4. Number of shares issued (common shares)
    1. Number of shares issued at the end of period (including treasury shares):

Fiscal 2024: 52,021,297 shares

Fiscal 2023: 52,021,297 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of period: Fiscal 2024: 2,659,758 shares
    Fiscal 2023: 1,888,341 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period: Fiscal 2024: 49,782,729 shares
    Fiscal 2023: 51,046,848 shares

(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2024 (From March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)

(1) Non-consolidated Results of Operations

(Percentage figures indicate changes from the previous year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal 2024

58,267

8.5

4,496

(5.6)

4,834

(5.6)

3,156

(19.4)

Fiscal 2023

53,682

0.5

4,761

5.1

5,120

4.2

3,916

3.1

Profit per share

Fully diluted profit

per share

Yen

Yen

Fiscal 2024

63.40

-

Fiscal 2023

76.71

-

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Fiscal 2024

130,600

98,992

75.8

2,005.46

Fiscal 2023

126,074

97,914

77.7

1,953.10

(Reference) Equity: Fiscal

2024: ¥98,992 million

Fiscal 2023: ¥97,914 million

2. Forecast of Non-consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2025 (From March 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025)

(Percentage figures indicate changes from the previous year)

Net sales

Ordinary profit

Profit

Profit per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

60,500

3.8

4,700

(2.8)

3,200

1.4

64.83

*These Consolidated Financial Results are not subject to audits by certified public accountants or an auditing firm.

*Explanation for the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other special notes:

The performance forecasts and other descriptions on future events presented in this material are based on information that was available at the time of preparation of this material and based on certain assumptions considered to be reasonable, and not intended to guarantee their achievement. The actual performance, etc. may differ materially from these forecasts due to various factors.

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of February 28, 2023

As of February 29, 2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

20,210

18,338

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

20,182

20,265

Lease receivables and investments in leases, net

-

1,349

Securities

3,713

600

Merchandise

5,305

-

Merchandise and finished goods

-

5,965

Supplies

150

-

Work in process

-

186

Raw materials and supplies

-

182

Other

975

1,050

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(69)

(72)

Total current assets

50,467

47,866

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Assets for rent

43,942

45,934

Accumulated depreciation

(31,484)

(33,022)

Assets for rent, net

12,457

12,911

Real estate for rent

Buildings and accompanying facilities for rent

33,355

32,445

Accumulated depreciation

(11,262)

(11,930)

Buildings and accompanying facilities for rent, net

22,092

20,515

Land for rent

20,585

19,515

Buildings and structures

13,836

16,921

Accumulated depreciation

(7,231)

(8,037)

Buildings and structures, net

6,604

8,883

Land

11,079

11,564

Leased assets

125

97

Accumulated depreciation

(86)

(59)

Leased assets, net

38

37

Other

4,915

5,190

Accumulated depreciation

(2,057)

(2,511)

Other, net

2,858

2,679

Total property, plant and equipment

75,716

76,108

Intangible assets

Goodwill

6,070

6,959

Customer-related intangible assets

-

4,192

Other

636

820

Total intangible assets

6,706

11,973

(Millions of yen)

As of February 28, 2023

As of February 29, 2024

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

2,991

5,019

Retirement benefit asset

787

1,014

Deferred tax assets

223

180

Other

2,260

2,371

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(503)

(588)

Total investments and other assets

5,761

7,996

Total non-current assets

88,184

96,078

Total assets

138,652

143,944

(Millions of yen)

As of February 28, 2023 As of February 29, 2024

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

Short-term borrowings

Current portion of long-term borrowings

Lease liabilities

Income taxes payable

Provision for bonuses

Provision for product warranties

Provision for shareholder benefit program

Other

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

Lease liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

Provision for share based compensation expenses for directors

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

Retirement benefit liability

Long-term accounts payable - facilities

Other

Total non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders' equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Revaluation reserve for land

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

10,626

10,192

920

490

122

169

20

29

1,201

1,183

405

481

-

9

-

350

7,552

8,612

20,848

21,519

543

424

22

78

814

2,426

435

435

106

93

21

51

283

361

11,969

13,709

4,032

3,996

18,229

21,578

39,078

43,097

13,821

13,821

16,627

16,627

71,092

72,383

(2,154)

(3,268)

99,386

99,563

1,086

2,041

185

176

(2,144)

(2,144)

195

243

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(676)

317

Non-controlling interests

864

966

Total net assets

99,574

100,847

Total liabilities and net assets

138,652

143,944

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2023

Fiscal 2024

(From March 1, 2022

(From March 1, 2023

to February 28, 2023)

to February 29, 2024)

Net sales

78,870

88,654

Cost of sales

57,374

63,791

Gross profit

21,495

24,863

Selling, general and administrative expenses

15,730

19,321

Operating profit

5,765

5,541

Non-operating income

Interest income

Dividend income

Purchase discounts

Foreign exchange gains

Gain on investments in investment partnerships Other

Total non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

Compensation for damage

Other

Total non-operating expenses

Ordinary profit

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

Gain on sale of investment securities

Total extraordinary income

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets Impairment losses

Other

5

1

136

132

38

40

53

54

31

30

81

119

347

379

144

190

61

-

26

17

231

208

5,880

5,712

29

14

410

-

440

14

8

160

25

-

1

1

Total extraordinary losses

35

162

Profit before income taxes

6,285

5,565

Income taxes - current

2,407

2,368

Income taxes - deferred

(145)

(66)

Total income taxes

2,262

2,301

Profit

4,023

3,263

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

121

104

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,901

3,158

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2023

Fiscal 2024

(From March 1, 2022

(From March 1, 2023

to February 28, 2023)

to February 29, 2024)

Profit

4,023

3,263

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(202)

955

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

113

(11)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

30

48

Total other comprehensive income

(57)

991

Comprehensive income

3,965

4,255

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

3,821

4,152

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

144

102

interests

(3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

Fiscal 2023 (From March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Balance at beginning of

13,821

16,627

68,675

period

Cumulative effects of

changes in accounting

231

policies

Restated balance

13,821

16,627

68,906

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

(1,716)

Profit attributable to

3,901

owners of parent

Purchase of treasury

shares

Disposal of treasury

(0)

shares

Net increase (decrease)

in surplus by change of

consolidated scope

Net changes in items

other than shareholders'

equity

Total changes during

(0)

2,185

period

Balance at end of period

13,821

16,627

71,092

Treasury shares

(154)

(154)

(2,000)

0

(2,000)

(2,154)

(Millions of yen)

Total shareholders'

equity

98,969

231

99,201

(1,716)

3,901

(2,000)

0

185

99,386

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Total

Non-controlling

Total net assets

Remeasurements

accumulated

difference on

Deferred gains or

Revaluation

interests

of defined

other

available-for-sale

losses on hedges

reserve for land

benefit plans

comprehensive

securities

income

Balance at beginning of

1,288

94

(2,144)

164

(596)

720

99,093

period

Cumulative effects of

changes in accounting

0

231

policies

Restated balance

1,288

94

(2,144)

164

(596)

720

99,324

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

(1,716)

Profit attributable to

3,901

owners of parent

Purchase of treasury

(2,000)

shares

Disposal of treasury

0

shares

Net increase (decrease)

in surplus by change of

consolidated scope

Net changes in items

other than shareholders'

(202)

91

30

(80)

144

64

equity

Total changes during

(202)

91

30

(80)

144

249

period

Balance at end of period

1,086

185

(2,144)

195

(676)

864

99,574

Fiscal 2024 (From March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Balance at beginning of

13,821

16,627

71,092

period

Cumulative effects of

changes in accounting

policies

Restated balance

13,821

16,627

71,092

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

(1,909)

Profit attributable to

3,158

owners of parent

Purchase of treasury

shares

Disposal of treasury

shares

Net increase (decrease)

in surplus by change of

41

consolidated scope

Net changes in items

other than shareholders'

equity

Total changes during

1,291

period

Balance at end of period

13,821

16,627

72,383

Treasury shares

(2,154)

(2,154)

(1,143)

29

(1,114)

(3,268)

(Millions of yen)

Total shareholders'

equity

99,386

99,386

(1,909)

3,158

(1,143)

29

41

176

99,563

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Total

Non-controlling

Total net assets

Deferred gains or

Revaluation

Remeasurements

accumulated

difference on

interests

of defined

other

available-for-sale

losses on hedges

reserve for land

benefit plans

comprehensive

securities

income

Balance at beginning of

1,086

185

(2,144)

195

(676)

864

99,574

period

Cumulative effects of

changes in accounting

policies

Restated balance

1,086

185

(2,144)

195

(676)

864

99,574

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

(1,909)

Profit attributable to

3,158

owners of parent

Purchase of treasury

(1,143)

shares

Disposal of treasury

29

shares

Net increase (decrease)

in surplus by change of

41

consolidated scope

Net changes in items

other than shareholders'

955

(9)

48

994

102

1,096

equity

Total changes during

955

(9)

48

994

102

1,273

period

Balance at end of period

2,041

176

(2,144)

243

317

966

100,847

