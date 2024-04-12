Consolidated Financial Results
for the Fiscal Year ended February 29, 2024
(Japanese GAAP)
April 12, 2024
Company Name: Wakita & Co., LTD.
Code Number: 8125
(URL: https://www.wakita.co.jp/)
Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market
Representative: Teiji Wakita, President and Representative Director
Contact: Atsuhiko Nariyama, Executive Officer, General Manager of General Affairs Division
Phone: 06-6449-1901
Scheduled date of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting: May 23, 2024
Scheduled date to commence dividend payment: May 24, 2024
Scheduled date to submit the Securities Report: May 27, 2024
Supplementary information for financial results: Available
Organization of financial results briefing: Available (for institutional investors)
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2024 (From March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations
(Percentage figures indicate changes from the previous year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal 2024
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
88,654
12.4
5,541
(3.9)
5,712
(2.9)
3,158
(19.0)
Fiscal 2023
78,870
5.2
5,765
4.7
5,880
3.9
3,901
9.2
(Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal 2024: ¥4,255 million [7.3%]
Fiscal 2023: ¥3,965 million [1.5%]
Profit per share
Fully diluted profit
Rate of return on
Ordinary profit to
Operating profit to
per share
equity
total assets
net sales
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Fiscal 2024
63.45
-
3.2
4.0
6.3
Fiscal 2023
76.44
-
4.0
4.2
7.3
(Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliated companies: Fiscal 2024: ¥ - million Fiscal 2023: ¥ - million
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Fiscal 2024
143,944
100,847
69.4
2,023.45
Fiscal 2023
138,652
99,574
71.2
1,968.96
(Reference) Equity:
Fiscal 2024: ¥99,880 million
Fiscal 2023: ¥98,709 million
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at the end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
the period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Fiscal 2024
12,785
(6,773)
(10,468)
18,938
Fiscal 2023
4,168
(5,555)
(9,214)
23,142
1
2. Dividends
Cash dividends per share
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal 2023
-
0.00
-
38.00
38.00
Fiscal 2024
-
0.00
-
62.00
62.00
Fiscal 2025 (Forecast)
-
0.00
-
70.00
70.00
Total dividends
paid (total)
Millions of yen
1,909
3,066
Payout ratio
Dividends to
net assets
(consolidated)
(consolidated)
%
%
49.7
2.0
97.7
3.1
100.2
3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2025 (From March 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025)
(Percentage figures indicate changes from the previous year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Full year
94,000
6.0
5,800
4.7
5,950
4.2
Profit attributable to owners of
Profit per share
parent
Millions of yen
%
Yen
3,450
9.2
69.89
* Notes
-
Significant changes of subsidiaries during the period under review (affecting specific subsidiaries due to changes in scope of consolidation): None
Companies added to the scope: None
Companies removed from the scope: None
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
- Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc.: Applicable
- Any changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: Not applicable
- Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable
- Restatements: Not applicable
- Number of shares issued (common shares)
- Number of shares issued at the end of period (including treasury shares):
Fiscal 2024: 52,021,297 shares
Fiscal 2023: 52,021,297 shares
-
Number of treasury shares at the end of period: Fiscal 2024: 2,659,758 shares
Fiscal 2023: 1,888,341 shares
- Average number of shares during the period: Fiscal 2024: 49,782,729 shares
Fiscal 2023: 51,046,848 shares
2
(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results
1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2024 (From March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)
(1) Non-consolidated Results of Operations
(Percentage figures indicate changes from the previous year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal 2024
58,267
8.5
4,496
(5.6)
4,834
(5.6)
3,156
(19.4)
Fiscal 2023
53,682
0.5
4,761
5.1
5,120
4.2
3,916
3.1
Profit per share
Fully diluted profit
per share
Yen
Yen
Fiscal 2024
63.40
-
Fiscal 2023
76.71
-
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Fiscal 2024
130,600
98,992
75.8
2,005.46
Fiscal 2023
126,074
97,914
77.7
1,953.10
(Reference) Equity: Fiscal
2024: ¥98,992 million
Fiscal 2023: ¥97,914 million
2. Forecast of Non-consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2025 (From March 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025)
(Percentage figures indicate changes from the previous year)
Net sales
Ordinary profit
Profit
Profit per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
60,500
3.8
4,700
(2.8)
3,200
1.4
64.83
*These Consolidated Financial Results are not subject to audits by certified public accountants or an auditing firm.
*Explanation for the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other special notes:
The performance forecasts and other descriptions on future events presented in this material are based on information that was available at the time of preparation of this material and based on certain assumptions considered to be reasonable, and not intended to guarantee their achievement. The actual performance, etc. may differ materially from these forecasts due to various factors.
3
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of February 28, 2023
As of February 29, 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
20,210
18,338
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
20,182
20,265
Lease receivables and investments in leases, net
-
1,349
Securities
3,713
600
Merchandise
5,305
-
Merchandise and finished goods
-
5,965
Supplies
150
-
Work in process
-
186
Raw materials and supplies
-
182
Other
975
1,050
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(69)
(72)
Total current assets
50,467
47,866
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Assets for rent
43,942
45,934
Accumulated depreciation
(31,484)
(33,022)
Assets for rent, net
12,457
12,911
Real estate for rent
Buildings and accompanying facilities for rent
33,355
32,445
Accumulated depreciation
(11,262)
(11,930)
Buildings and accompanying facilities for rent, net
22,092
20,515
Land for rent
20,585
19,515
Buildings and structures
13,836
16,921
Accumulated depreciation
(7,231)
(8,037)
Buildings and structures, net
6,604
8,883
Land
11,079
11,564
Leased assets
125
97
Accumulated depreciation
(86)
(59)
Leased assets, net
38
37
Other
4,915
5,190
Accumulated depreciation
(2,057)
(2,511)
Other, net
2,858
2,679
Total property, plant and equipment
75,716
76,108
Intangible assets
Goodwill
6,070
6,959
Customer-related intangible assets
-
4,192
Other
636
820
Total intangible assets
6,706
11,973
4
(Millions of yen)
As of February 28, 2023
As of February 29, 2024
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
2,991
5,019
Retirement benefit asset
787
1,014
Deferred tax assets
223
180
Other
2,260
2,371
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(503)
(588)
Total investments and other assets
5,761
7,996
Total non-current assets
88,184
96,078
Total assets
138,652
143,944
5
(Millions of yen)
As of February 28, 2023 As of February 29, 2024
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
Short-term borrowings
Current portion of long-term borrowings
Lease liabilities
Income taxes payable
Provision for bonuses
Provision for product warranties
Provision for shareholder benefit program
Other
Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
Lease liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
Provision for share based compensation expenses for directors
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
Retirement benefit liability
Long-term accounts payable - facilities
Other
Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Revaluation reserve for land
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
10,626
10,192
920
490
122
169
20
29
1,201
1,183
405
481
-
9
-
350
7,552
8,612
20,848
21,519
543
424
22
78
814
2,426
435
435
106
93
21
51
283
361
11,969
13,709
4,032
3,996
18,229
21,578
39,078
43,097
13,821
13,821
16,627
16,627
71,092
72,383
(2,154)
(3,268)
99,386
99,563
1,086
2,041
185
176
(2,144)
(2,144)
195
243
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(676)
317
Non-controlling interests
864
966
Total net assets
99,574
100,847
Total liabilities and net assets
138,652
143,944
6
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal 2023
Fiscal 2024
(From March 1, 2022
(From March 1, 2023
to February 28, 2023)
to February 29, 2024)
Net sales
78,870
88,654
Cost of sales
57,374
63,791
Gross profit
21,495
24,863
Selling, general and administrative expenses
15,730
19,321
Operating profit
5,765
5,541
Non-operating income
Interest income
Dividend income
Purchase discounts
Foreign exchange gains
Gain on investments in investment partnerships Other
Total non-operating income
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
Compensation for damage
Other
Total non-operating expenses
Ordinary profit
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
Gain on sale of investment securities
Total extraordinary income
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets Impairment losses
Other
5
1
136
132
38
40
53
54
31
30
81
119
347
379
144
190
61
-
26
17
231
208
5,880
5,712
29
14
410
-
440
14
8
160
25
-
1
1
Total extraordinary losses
35
162
Profit before income taxes
6,285
5,565
Income taxes - current
2,407
2,368
Income taxes - deferred
(145)
(66)
Total income taxes
2,262
2,301
Profit
4,023
3,263
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
121
104
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,901
3,158
7
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal 2023
Fiscal 2024
(From March 1, 2022
(From March 1, 2023
to February 28, 2023)
to February 29, 2024)
Profit
4,023
3,263
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(202)
955
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
113
(11)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
30
48
Total other comprehensive income
(57)
991
Comprehensive income
3,965
4,255
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
3,821
4,152
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
144
102
interests
8
(3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
Fiscal 2023 (From March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Balance at beginning of
13,821
16,627
68,675
period
Cumulative effects of
changes in accounting
231
policies
Restated balance
13,821
16,627
68,906
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
(1,716)
Profit attributable to
3,901
owners of parent
Purchase of treasury
shares
Disposal of treasury
(0)
shares
Net increase (decrease)
in surplus by change of
consolidated scope
Net changes in items
other than shareholders'
equity
Total changes during
―
(0)
2,185
period
Balance at end of period
13,821
16,627
71,092
Treasury shares
(154)
(154)
(2,000)
0
(2,000)
(2,154)
(Millions of yen)
Total shareholders'
equity
98,969
231
99,201
(1,716)
3,901
(2,000)
0
―
185
99,386
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation
Total
Non-controlling
Total net assets
Remeasurements
accumulated
difference on
Deferred gains or
Revaluation
interests
of defined
other
available-for-sale
losses on hedges
reserve for land
benefit plans
comprehensive
securities
income
Balance at beginning of
1,288
94
(2,144)
164
(596)
720
99,093
period
Cumulative effects of
changes in accounting
0
231
policies
Restated balance
1,288
94
(2,144)
164
(596)
720
99,324
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
(1,716)
Profit attributable to
3,901
owners of parent
Purchase of treasury
(2,000)
shares
Disposal of treasury
0
shares
Net increase (decrease)
in surplus by change of
―
consolidated scope
Net changes in items
other than shareholders'
(202)
91
―
30
(80)
144
64
equity
Total changes during
(202)
91
―
30
(80)
144
249
period
Balance at end of period
1,086
185
(2,144)
195
(676)
864
99,574
9
Fiscal 2024 (From March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Balance at beginning of
13,821
16,627
71,092
period
Cumulative effects of
changes in accounting
policies
Restated balance
13,821
16,627
71,092
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
(1,909)
Profit attributable to
3,158
owners of parent
Purchase of treasury
shares
Disposal of treasury
shares
Net increase (decrease)
in surplus by change of
41
consolidated scope
Net changes in items
other than shareholders'
equity
Total changes during
―
―
1,291
period
Balance at end of period
13,821
16,627
72,383
Treasury shares
(2,154)
(2,154)
(1,143)
29
(1,114)
(3,268)
(Millions of yen)
Total shareholders'
equity
99,386
―
99,386
(1,909)
3,158
(1,143)
29
41
176
99,563
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation
Total
Non-controlling
Total net assets
Deferred gains or
Revaluation
Remeasurements
accumulated
difference on
interests
of defined
other
available-for-sale
losses on hedges
reserve for land
benefit plans
comprehensive
securities
income
Balance at beginning of
1,086
185
(2,144)
195
(676)
864
99,574
period
Cumulative effects of
changes in accounting
―
policies
Restated balance
1,086
185
(2,144)
195
(676)
864
99,574
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
(1,909)
Profit attributable to
3,158
owners of parent
Purchase of treasury
(1,143)
shares
Disposal of treasury
29
shares
Net increase (decrease)
in surplus by change of
41
consolidated scope
Net changes in items
other than shareholders'
955
(9)
―
48
994
102
1,096
equity
Total changes during
955
(9)
―
48
994
102
1,273
period
Balance at end of period
2,041
176
(2,144)
243
317
966
100,847
10
