(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2024 (From March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)

(1) Non-consolidated Results of Operations (Percentage figures indicate changes from the previous year) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Fiscal 2024 58,267 8.5 4,496 (5.6) 4,834 (5.6) 3,156 (19.4) Fiscal 2023 53,682 0.5 4,761 5.1 5,120 4.2 3,916 3.1 Profit per share Fully diluted profit per share Yen Yen Fiscal 2024 63.40 - Fiscal 2023 76.71 - (2) Non-consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen Fiscal 2024 130,600 98,992 75.8 2,005.46 Fiscal 2023 126,074 97,914 77.7 1,953.10 (Reference) Equity: Fiscal 2024: ¥98,992 million Fiscal 2023: ¥97,914 million

2. Forecast of Non-consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2025 (From March 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025)

(Percentage figures indicate changes from the previous year)

Net sales Ordinary profit Profit Profit per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 60,500 3.8 4,700 (2.8) 3,200 1.4 64.83

*These Consolidated Financial Results are not subject to audits by certified public accountants or an auditing firm.

*Explanation for the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other special notes:

The performance forecasts and other descriptions on future events presented in this material are based on information that was available at the time of preparation of this material and based on certain assumptions considered to be reasonable, and not intended to guarantee their achievement. The actual performance, etc. may differ materially from these forecasts due to various factors.