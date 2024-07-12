Consolidated Financial Results for the Three-Month Period of the Fiscal Year ending February 28, 2025
(Japanese GAAP)
July 12, 2024
Company Name: Wakita & Co., LTD.
Code Number: 8125
(URL: https://www.wakita.co.jp/)
Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market
Representative: Teiji Wakita, President and Representative Director
Contact: Atsuhiko Nariyama, Director, General Manager of General Affairs Division
Phone: 06-6449-1901
Scheduled date to submit the Quarterly Financial Report: July 12, 2024
Scheduled date to commence dividend payment: -
Supplementary information for quarterly financial results: Available
Organization of quarterly financial results briefing: None
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three-Month Period of Fiscal 2025 (From March 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations
(Percentage figures indicate changes from the same period of the previous year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three-Month Period of
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
21,978
9.9
1,560
6.5
1,577
5.1
921
8.3
Fiscal 2025
Three-Month Period of
20,003
8.7
1,465
1.3
1,501
0.9
850
(11.5)
Fiscal 2024
(Note) Comprehensive income: Three-month period of fiscal 2025: ¥1,123 million [9.3%]
Three-month period of fiscal 2024: ¥1,027 million [7.5%]
Profit per share
Fully diluted profit per share
Three-Month Period of
Yen
Yen
18.67
-
Fiscal 2025
Three-Month Period of
16.97
-
Fiscal 2024
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Three-Month Period of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
140,993
98,904
69.4
Fiscal 2025
Fiscal 2024
143,944
100,847
69.4
(Reference) Equity: Three-
month period of fiscal 2025: ¥
97,912 million
Fiscal 2024: ¥99,880 million
2. Dividends
Cash dividends per share
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal 2024
-
0.00
-
62.00
62.00
Fiscal 2025
-
Fiscal 2025 (Forecast)
0.00
-
70.00
70.00
(Note) Revision to the dividend forecast from recently announced figures: None
3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2025 (From March 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025)
(Percentage
figures indicate changes
from the previous year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
94,000
6.0
5,800
4.7
5,950
4.2
3,450
9.2
69.89
(Note) Revision
to the financial forecast from recently announced figures: None
* Notes
-
Significant changes of subsidiaries during the period under review (affecting specific subsidiaries due to changes in scope of consolidation): None
Companies added to the scope: None
Companies removed from the scope: None
- Adoption of special accounting treatment for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Not applicable
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
- Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc.: Not applicable
- Any changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: Not applicable
- Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable
- Restatements: Not applicable
- Number of shares issued (common shares)
- Number of shares issued at the end of period (including treasury shares):
Three-month period of fiscal 2025: 52,021,297 shares
Fiscal 2024:
52,021,297 shares
- Number of treasury shares at the end of period: Three-month period of fiscal 2025: 2,659,816 shares
Fiscal 2024:2,659,758 shares
3) Average number of shares during the period: Three-month period of fiscal 2025: 49,361,525 shares Three-month period of fiscal 2024: 50,122,342 shares
- These Consolidated Financial Results are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or an auditing firm.
-
Explanation for the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other special notes:
The performance forecasts and other descriptions on future events presented in this material are based on information that was available at the time of preparation of this material and based on certain assumptions considered to be reasonable, and not intended to guarantee their achievement. The actual performance, etc. may differ materially from these forecasts due to various factors.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of February 29, 2024
As of May 31, 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
18,338
17,217
Notes receivable - trade
3,882
3,624
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
3,925
3,933
Accounts receivable - trade
12,457
11,464
Investments in leases
1,349
2,536
Securities
600
600
Merchandise and finished goods
5,965
6,155
Work in process
186
134
Raw materials and supplies
182
196
Other
1,050
1,266
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(72)
(91)
Total current assets
47,866
47,037
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Assets for rent, net
12,911
12,321
Real estate for rent, net
40,031
39,714
Buildings and structures, net
8,883
9,127
Land
11,564
11,564
Leased assets, net
37
34
Other, net
2,679
1,253
Total property, plant and equipment
76,108
74,015
Intangible assets
Goodwill
6,959
6,678
Customer-related intangible assets
4,192
4,134
Other
820
827
Total intangible assets
11,973
11,640
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
5,019
5,258
Retirement benefit asset
1,014
1,033
Deferred tax assets
180
207
Other
2,371
2,398
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(588)
(598)
Total investments and other assets
7,996
8,299
Total non-current assets
96,078
93,955
Total assets
143,944
140,993
(Millions of yen)
As of February 29, 2024
As of May 31, 2024
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
6,770
6,494
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
3,422
3,395
Short-term borrowings
490
430
Current portion of long-term borrowings
169
108
Lease liabilities
29
28
Income taxes payable
1,183
762
Provision for bonuses
481
996
Provision for product warranties
9
9
Provision for shareholder benefit program
350
341
Other
8,612
8,657
Total current liabilities
21,519
21,223
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
424
394
Lease liabilities
78
72
Deferred tax liabilities
2,426
2,457
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
435
435
Provision for share based compensation expenses for
93
96
directors
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other
51
53
officers)
Retirement benefit liability
361
361
Long-term accounts payable - facilities
13,709
13,018
Other
3,996
3,974
Total non-current liabilities
21,578
20,864
Total liabilities
43,097
42,088
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
13,821
13,821
Capital surplus
16,627
16,627
Retained earnings
72,383
70,238
Treasury shares
(3,268)
(3,268)
Total shareholders' equity
99,563
97,418
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
2,041
2,208
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
176
197
Revaluation reserve for land
(2,144)
(2,144)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
243
231
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
317
494
Non-controlling interests
966
991
Total net assets
100,847
98,904
Total liabilities and net assets
143,944
140,993
(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(Three-Month Period of Consolidated Fiscal Year)
(Millions of yen)
Three-Month Period of
Three-Month Period of
Fiscal 2024
Fiscal 2025
(From March 1, 2023
(From March 1, 2024
to May 31, 2023)
to May 31, 2024)
Net sales
20,003
21,978
Cost of sales
14,330
15,495
Gross profit
5,672
6,482
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,207
4,921
Operating profit
1,465
1,560
Non-operating income
Interest income
0
0
Dividend income
12
7
Purchase discounts
8
8
Foreign exchange gains
16
11
Gain on investments in investment partnerships
11
14
Other
32
26
Total non-operating income
82
69
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
44
48
Other
2
4
Total non-operating expenses
46
52
Ordinary profit
1,501
1,577
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
1
2
Total extraordinary income
1
2
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of non-current assets
0
-
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
5
2
Retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
-
18
Total extraordinary losses
6
20
Profit before income taxes
1,496
1,558
Income taxes - current
743
697
Income taxes - deferred
(121)
(79)
Total income taxes
621
618
Profit
874
940
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
23
19
Profit attributable to owners of parent
850
921
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of yen)
Three-Month Period of
Three-Month Period of
Fiscal 2024
Fiscal 2025
(From March 1, 2023
(From March 1, 2024
to May 31, 2023)
to May 31, 2024)
Profit
874
940
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
176
167
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(15)
27
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(8)
(12)
Total other comprehensive income
153
182
Comprehensive income
1,027
1,123
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of
1,006
1,098
parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-
20
24
controlling interests
