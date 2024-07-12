Consolidated Financial Results for the Three-Month Period of the Fiscal Year ending February 28, 2025

(Japanese GAAP)

July 12, 2024

Company Name: Wakita & Co., LTD.

Code Number: 8125

(URL: https://www.wakita.co.jp/)

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market

Representative: Teiji Wakita, President and Representative Director

Contact: Atsuhiko Nariyama, Director, General Manager of General Affairs Division

Phone: 06-6449-1901

Scheduled date to submit the Quarterly Financial Report: July 12, 2024

Scheduled date to commence dividend payment: -

Supplementary information for quarterly financial results: Available

Organization of quarterly financial results briefing: None

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three-Month Period of Fiscal 2025 (From March 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (Percentage figures indicate changes from the same period of the previous year) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three-Month Period of Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % 21,978 9.9 1,560 6.5 1,577 5.1 921 8.3 Fiscal 2025 Three-Month Period of 20,003 8.7 1,465 1.3 1,501 0.9 850 (11.5) Fiscal 2024 (Note) Comprehensive income: Three-month period of fiscal 2025: ¥1,123 million [9.3%] Three-month period of fiscal 2024: ¥1,027 million [7.5%] Profit per share Fully diluted profit per share Three-Month Period of Yen Yen 18.67 - Fiscal 2025 Three-Month Period of 16.97 - Fiscal 2024 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Three-Month Period of Millions of yen Millions of yen % 140,993 98,904 69.4 Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2024 143,944 100,847 69.4 (Reference) Equity: Three- month period of fiscal 2025: ¥ 97,912 million Fiscal 2024: ¥99,880 million 2. Dividends Cash dividends per share End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal 2024 - 0.00 - 62.00 62.00 Fiscal 2025 - Fiscal 2025 (Forecast) 0.00 - 70.00 70.00

(Note) Revision to the dividend forecast from recently announced figures: None