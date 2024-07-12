Consolidated Financial Results for the Three-Month Period of the Fiscal Year ending February 28, 2025

(Japanese GAAP)

July 12, 2024

Company Name: Wakita & Co., LTD.

Code Number: 8125

(URL: https://www.wakita.co.jp/)

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market

Representative: Teiji Wakita, President and Representative Director

Contact: Atsuhiko Nariyama, Director, General Manager of General Affairs Division

Phone: 06-6449-1901

Scheduled date to submit the Quarterly Financial Report: July 12, 2024

Scheduled date to commence dividend payment: -

Supplementary information for quarterly financial results: Available

Organization of quarterly financial results briefing: None

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three-Month Period of Fiscal 2025 (From March 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(Percentage figures indicate changes from the same period of the previous year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three-Month Period of

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

21,978

9.9

1,560

6.5

1,577

5.1

921

8.3

Fiscal 2025

Three-Month Period of

20,003

8.7

1,465

1.3

1,501

0.9

850

(11.5)

Fiscal 2024

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three-month period of fiscal 2025: ¥1,123 million [9.3%]

Three-month period of fiscal 2024: ¥1,027 million [7.5%]

Profit per share

Fully diluted profit per share

Three-Month Period of

Yen

Yen

18.67

-

Fiscal 2025

Three-Month Period of

16.97

-

Fiscal 2024

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Three-Month Period of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

140,993

98,904

69.4

Fiscal 2025

Fiscal 2024

143,944

100,847

69.4

(Reference) Equity: Three-

month period of fiscal 2025: ¥

97,912 million

Fiscal 2024: ¥99,880 million

2. Dividends

Cash dividends per share

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal 2024

-

0.00

-

62.00

62.00

Fiscal 2025

-

Fiscal 2025 (Forecast)

0.00

-

70.00

70.00

(Note) Revision to the dividend forecast from recently announced figures: None

1

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2025 (From March 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025)

(Percentage

figures indicate changes

from the previous year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

94,000

6.0

5,800

4.7

5,950

4.2

3,450

9.2

69.89

(Note) Revision

to the financial forecast from recently announced figures: None

* Notes

  1. Significant changes of subsidiaries during the period under review (affecting specific subsidiaries due to changes in scope of consolidation): None
    Companies added to the scope: None
    Companies removed from the scope: None
  2. Adoption of special accounting treatment for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Not applicable
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc.: Not applicable
    2. Any changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: Not applicable
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable
    4. Restatements: Not applicable
  5. Number of shares issued (common shares)
    1. Number of shares issued at the end of period (including treasury shares):

Three-month period of fiscal 2025: 52,021,297 shares

Fiscal 2024:

52,021,297 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of period: Three-month period of fiscal 2025: 2,659,816 shares

Fiscal 2024:2,659,758 shares

3) Average number of shares during the period: Three-month period of fiscal 2025: 49,361,525 shares Three-month period of fiscal 2024: 50,122,342 shares

  • These Consolidated Financial Results are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or an auditing firm.
  • Explanation for the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other special notes:
    The performance forecasts and other descriptions on future events presented in this material are based on information that was available at the time of preparation of this material and based on certain assumptions considered to be reasonable, and not intended to guarantee their achievement. The actual performance, etc. may differ materially from these forecasts due to various factors.

2

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of February 29, 2024

As of May 31, 2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

18,338

17,217

Notes receivable - trade

3,882

3,624

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

3,925

3,933

Accounts receivable - trade

12,457

11,464

Investments in leases

1,349

2,536

Securities

600

600

Merchandise and finished goods

5,965

6,155

Work in process

186

134

Raw materials and supplies

182

196

Other

1,050

1,266

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(72)

(91)

Total current assets

47,866

47,037

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Assets for rent, net

12,911

12,321

Real estate for rent, net

40,031

39,714

Buildings and structures, net

8,883

9,127

Land

11,564

11,564

Leased assets, net

37

34

Other, net

2,679

1,253

Total property, plant and equipment

76,108

74,015

Intangible assets

Goodwill

6,959

6,678

Customer-related intangible assets

4,192

4,134

Other

820

827

Total intangible assets

11,973

11,640

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

5,019

5,258

Retirement benefit asset

1,014

1,033

Deferred tax assets

180

207

Other

2,371

2,398

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(588)

(598)

Total investments and other assets

7,996

8,299

Total non-current assets

96,078

93,955

Total assets

143,944

140,993

3

(Millions of yen)

As of February 29, 2024

As of May 31, 2024

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

6,770

6,494

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

3,422

3,395

Short-term borrowings

490

430

Current portion of long-term borrowings

169

108

Lease liabilities

29

28

Income taxes payable

1,183

762

Provision for bonuses

481

996

Provision for product warranties

9

9

Provision for shareholder benefit program

350

341

Other

8,612

8,657

Total current liabilities

21,519

21,223

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

424

394

Lease liabilities

78

72

Deferred tax liabilities

2,426

2,457

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

435

435

Provision for share based compensation expenses for

93

96

directors

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other

51

53

officers)

Retirement benefit liability

361

361

Long-term accounts payable - facilities

13,709

13,018

Other

3,996

3,974

Total non-current liabilities

21,578

20,864

Total liabilities

43,097

42,088

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

13,821

13,821

Capital surplus

16,627

16,627

Retained earnings

72,383

70,238

Treasury shares

(3,268)

(3,268)

Total shareholders' equity

99,563

97,418

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

2,041

2,208

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

176

197

Revaluation reserve for land

(2,144)

(2,144)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

243

231

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

317

494

Non-controlling interests

966

991

Total net assets

100,847

98,904

Total liabilities and net assets

143,944

140,993

4

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

(Three-Month Period of Consolidated Fiscal Year)

(Millions of yen)

Three-Month Period of

Three-Month Period of

Fiscal 2024

Fiscal 2025

(From March 1, 2023

(From March 1, 2024

to May 31, 2023)

to May 31, 2024)

Net sales

20,003

21,978

Cost of sales

14,330

15,495

Gross profit

5,672

6,482

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,207

4,921

Operating profit

1,465

1,560

Non-operating income

Interest income

0

0

Dividend income

12

7

Purchase discounts

8

8

Foreign exchange gains

16

11

Gain on investments in investment partnerships

11

14

Other

32

26

Total non-operating income

82

69

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

44

48

Other

2

4

Total non-operating expenses

46

52

Ordinary profit

1,501

1,577

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

1

2

Total extraordinary income

1

2

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale of non-current assets

0

-

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

5

2

Retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

-

18

Total extraordinary losses

6

20

Profit before income taxes

1,496

1,558

Income taxes - current

743

697

Income taxes - deferred

(121)

(79)

Total income taxes

621

618

Profit

874

940

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

23

19

Profit attributable to owners of parent

850

921

5

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

Three-Month Period of

Three-Month Period of

Fiscal 2024

Fiscal 2025

(From March 1, 2023

(From March 1, 2024

to May 31, 2023)

to May 31, 2024)

Profit

874

940

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

176

167

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(15)

27

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(8)

(12)

Total other comprehensive income

153

182

Comprehensive income

1,027

1,123

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of

1,006

1,098

parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

20

24

controlling interests

6

