Wakita : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2023 (167KB)

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market
Representative: Teiji Wakita, President and Representative Director
Contact: Atsuhiko Nariyama, Executive Officer, General Manager of General Affairs Division
Phone: 06-6449-1901
Scheduled date to submit the Quarterly Financial Report: October 12, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payment: -
Supplementary information for quarterly financial results: Available
Organization of quarterly financial results briefing: Available
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Interim Period of Fiscal 2023 (From March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations
(Percentage figures indicate changes from the same period of the previous year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Interim Period of
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
37,764
6.3
2,703
(6.0)
2,798
(4.9)
1,732
6.2
Fiscal 2023
Interim Period of
35,516
(6.5)
2,876
11.7
2,942
9.9
1,630
2.0
Fiscal 2022
(Note) Comprehensive income: Interim period of fiscal 2023: ¥1,967 million [4.2%]
Interim period of fiscal 2022: ¥1,887 million [1.0%]
Profit per share
Fully diluted profit per share
Interim Period of
Yen
Yen
33.61
-
Fiscal 2023
Interim Period of
31.39
-
Fiscal 2022
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Interim Period of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
135,894
98,792
72.1
Fiscal 2023
Fiscal 2022
144,376
99,093
68.1
(Reference) Equity: Interim
period of fiscal 2023: ¥97,972
million
Fiscal 2022: ¥98,373 million
2. Dividends
Cash dividends per share
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal 2022
-
0.00
-
33.00
33.00
Fiscal 2023
-
0.00
Fiscal 2023 (Forecast)
-
35.00
35.00
(Note) Revision to the dividend forecast from recently announced figures: None
3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2023 (From March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
(Percentage
figures indicate changes
from the previous year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
79,000
5.3
6,000
9.0
6,150
8.6
3,700
3.5
71.27
(Note) Revision
to the financial forecast from recently announced figures: None
* Notes
Significant changes of subsidiaries during the period under review (affecting specific subsidiaries due to changes in scope of consolidation): None
Companies added to the scope: None
Companies removed from the scope: None
Adoption of special accounting treatment for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Not applicable
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc.: Applicable
Any changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: Not applicable
Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable
Restatements: Not applicable
Number of shares issued (common shares)
Number of shares issued at the end of period (including treasury shares):
Interim period of fiscal 2023: 52,021,297 shares
Fiscal 2022: 52,021,297 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of period: Interim period of fiscal 2023: 852,212 shares Fiscal 2022: 134,756 shares
Average number of shares during the period: Interim period of fiscal 2023: 51,545,947 shares Interim period of fiscal 2022: 51,937,584 shares
*These Consolidated Financial Results are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or an auditing firm.
Explanation for the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other special notes:
The performance forecasts and other descriptions on future events presented in this material are based on information that was available at the time of preparation of this material and based on certain assumptions considered to be reasonable, and not intended to guarantee their achievement. The actual performance, etc. may differ materially from these forecasts due to various factors.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of February 28, 2022
As of August 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
27,774
19,302
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
22,430
20,053
Securities
6,150
5,962
Merchandise
2,930
3,728
Supplies
111
96
Other
631
886
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(78)
(68)
Total current assets
59,950
49,960
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Assets for rent, net
11,320
11,631
Real estate for rent, net
43,808
43,949
Land
8,413
8,872
Other, net
6,615
7,554
Total property, plant and equipment
70,157
72,008
Intangible assets
Goodwill
7,163
6,606
Other
634
656
Total intangible assets
7,797
7,263
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
4,041
3,991
Retirement benefit asset
689
694
Other
2,183
2,477
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(443)
(501)
Total investments and other assets
6,470
6,662
Total non-current assets
84,425
85,933
Total assets
144,376
135,894
(Millions of yen)
As of February 28, 2022
As of August 31, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
18,524
10,688
Short-term borrowings
1,103
980
Current portion of long-term borrowings
77
71
Income taxes payable
1,569
1,156
Provision for bonuses
373
399
Other
7,261
6,993
Total current liabilities
28,910
20,290
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
172
140
Provision for share based compensation expenses for
84
95
directors
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other
18
19
officers)
Retirement benefit liability
252
252
Other
15,843
16,302
Total non-current liabilities
16,372
16,811
Total liabilities
45,282
37,102
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
13,821
13,821
Capital surplus
16,627
16,627
Retained earnings
68,675
68,922
Treasury shares
(154)
(937)
Total shareholders' equity
98,969
98,433
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,288
1,238
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
94
292
Revaluation reserve for land
(2,144)
(2,144)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
164
151
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(596)
(461)
Non-controlling interests
720
819
Total net assets
99,093
98,792
Total liabilities and net assets
144,376
135,894
(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(Interim Period of Consolidated Fiscal Year)
(Millions of yen)
Interim Period of
Interim Period of
Fiscal 2022
Fiscal 2023
(From March 1, 2021
(From March 1, 2022
to August 31, 2021)
to August 31, 2022)
Net sales
35,516
37,764
Cost of sales
25,798
27,435
Provision of unrealized income on installment sales
49
―
Reversal of unrealized income on installment sales
145
―
Gross profit
9,814
10,328
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,938
7,625
Operating profit
2,876
2,703
Non-operating income
Interest income
Dividend income
Purchase discounts
Foreign exchange gains
Gain on investments in investment partnerships Other
Total non-operating income
Non-operating expenses
Loss on cancellation of insurance policies Interest expenses
Dismantlement cost
Other
Total non-operating expenses
Ordinary profit
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
Gain on sale of investment securities
Total extraordinary income
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of non-current assets
Loss on retirement of non-current assets Impairment losses
7
2
66
75
20
18
17
35
10
9
28
38
150
180
24―
50
62
12
―
9
11
83
85
2,942
2,798
0
13
28―
2913
0―
3
1
144―
Total extraordinary losses
147
1
Profit before income taxes
2,824
2,810
Income taxes - current
1,251
1,050
Income taxes - deferred
(109)
(22)
Total income taxes
1,141
1,028
Profit
1,682
1,782
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
52
49
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,630
1,732
