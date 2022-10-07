Wakita : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2023 (167KB)

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Interim Period of the Fiscal Year ending February 28, 2023

(Japanese GAAP)

October 7, 2022

Company Name: Wakita & Co., LTD.

Code Number: 8125

(URL: https://www.wakita.co.jp/)

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market

Representative: Teiji Wakita, President and Representative Director

Contact: Atsuhiko Nariyama, Executive Officer, General Manager of General Affairs Division

Phone: 06-6449-1901

Scheduled date to submit the Quarterly Financial Report: October 12, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payment: -

Supplementary information for quarterly financial results: Available

Organization of quarterly financial results briefing: Available

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Interim Period of Fiscal 2023 (From March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (Percentage figures indicate changes from the same period of the previous year) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Interim Period of Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % 37,764 6.3 2,703 (6.0) 2,798 (4.9) 1,732 6.2 Fiscal 2023 Interim Period of 35,516 (6.5) 2,876 11.7 2,942 9.9 1,630 2.0 Fiscal 2022 (Note) Comprehensive income: Interim period of fiscal 2023: ¥1,967 million [4.2%] Interim period of fiscal 2022: ¥1,887 million [1.0%] Profit per share Fully diluted profit per share Interim Period of Yen Yen 33.61 - Fiscal 2023 Interim Period of 31.39 - Fiscal 2022 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Interim Period of Millions of yen Millions of yen % 135,894 98,792 72.1 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 144,376 99,093 68.1 (Reference) Equity: Interim period of fiscal 2023: ¥97,972 million Fiscal 2022: ¥98,373 million 2. Dividends Cash dividends per share End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal 2022 - 0.00 - 33.00 33.00 Fiscal 2023 - 0.00 Fiscal 2023 (Forecast) - 35.00 35.00 (Note) Revision to the dividend forecast from recently announced figures: None

