  Homepage
  Equities
  Mexico
  Mexican Stock Exchange
  Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V.
  News
  Summary
    WALMEX *   MX01WA000038

WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(WALMEX *)
  Report
Mexico's Alsea posts surprise quarterly profit, defying expectations

07/28/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
MEXICO CITY, July 28 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea on Wednesday reported a net profit in the second quarter, beating the expectations of analysts who estimated the company would be in the red while struggling to compensate for pandemic shutdowns.

The company, which operates franchises of Starbucks, Domino's Pizza and Burger King in various countries worldwide, posted net profit of 139 million pesos ($6.97 million), marking a rebound from a 2.6 billion peso loss a year before.

Chief Executive Alberto Torrado attributed the boost to fewer pandemic lockdowns and sales that grew during the quarter, including a 20% jump in delivery orders.

Alsea had last notched a net profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 but slipped into a loss in the first few months of this year.

Alsea's revenue in the April-to-June period more than doubled from a year ago to reach 12.5 billion pesos.

Alsea also reported that its dispute with tax authorities over a charge of 3.88 billion pesos for the company's 2014 purchase of eatery Vips from Walmart de Mexico has yet to be resolved.

Walmart de Mexico last year paid more than 8 billion pesos in back taxes over the same transaction after facing pressure from tax authorities. ($1 = 19.9470 pesos at end-June) (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres in Mexico City Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Matthew Lewis)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V. -0.71% 39.37 End-of-day quote.52.07%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -2.87% 122.41 Delayed Quote.17.81%
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. 1.14% 66.35 End-of-day quote.18.52%
WALMART INC. -0.41% 142.06 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
All news about WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
05:35pMexico's Alsea posts surprise quarterly profit, defying expectations
RE
07/22WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Walmart's Mexico unit revenue grows 3.3%; store open..
RE
07/22WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Walmart's Mexico unit posts net profit of 9.8 bln pe..
RE
07/22Wal-Mart de Mexico Sales, Profit Rose in Second Quarter
DJ
07/12Jack Nathan Health Announces New COVID-19 Testing Program with Walmart Mexico
CI
06/30WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Walmart de Mexico to allow older grocery packers bac..
RE
06/24WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Mexico to talk to Walmart about allowing older worke..
RE
04/30WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : 2020 Annual Report to the MSE
PU
04/27Wal-Mart de Mexico 1Q Profit Up Modestly
DJ
04/27WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Walmart de México y Centroamérica Reporta Resultados..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 730 B 36 722 M 36 722 M
Net income 2021 43 178 M 2 172 M 2 172 M
Net Debt 2021 18 639 M 938 M 938 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 2,46%
Capitalization 1 158 B 58 079 M 58 236 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 228 499
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 66,35 MXN
Average target price 67,51 MXN
Spread / Average Target 1,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guilherme Loureiro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Milton Brandt Chief Financial Officer
Enrique Ostalé Cambiaso Executive Chairman
Beatriz Nunez Head-Growth & Information Technology
Alonso Yanez Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.52%57 347
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION12.62%187 588
TARGET CORPORATION46.35%127 817
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION9.44%54 363
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.24.20%21 538
DOLLARAMA INC.13.63%14 298