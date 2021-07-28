Mexico's Alsea posts surprise quarterly profit, defying expectations

MEXICO CITY, July 28 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator
Alsea on Wednesday reported a net profit in the second quarter,
beating the expectations of analysts who estimated the company
would be in the red while struggling to compensate for pandemic
shutdowns.
The company, which operates franchises of
Starbucks, Domino's Pizza and Burger King in
various countries worldwide, posted net profit of 139 million
pesos ($6.97 million), marking a rebound from a 2.6 billion peso
loss a year before.
Chief Executive Alberto Torrado attributed the boost to
fewer pandemic lockdowns and sales that grew during the quarter,
including a 20% jump in delivery orders.
Alsea had last notched a net profit in the fourth quarter of
2020 but slipped into a loss in the first few months of this
year.
Alsea's revenue in the April-to-June period more than
doubled from a year ago to reach 12.5 billion pesos.
Alsea also reported that its dispute with tax authorities
over a charge of 3.88 billion pesos for the company's 2014
purchase of eatery Vips from Walmart de Mexico has
yet to be resolved.
Walmart de Mexico last year paid more than 8 billion pesos
in back taxes over the same transaction after facing pressure
from tax authorities.
($1 = 19.9470 pesos at end-June)
