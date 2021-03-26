Log in
Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V.

WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(WALMEX *)
Mexico's president invites big business to debate energy laws

03/26/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
MEXICO CITY, March 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's president on Friday invited the heads of some of the most prominent companies in the country to defend the merits of his predecessors' energy policies, which he says give the private sector preferential treatment over public sector interests.

"Big business corporations and retail chains pay lower rates than consumers for household consumption... and we believe those subsidies paid with the people's money should disappear," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference.

The president and executives of state-owned power company, the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), have criticized energy laws enacted by previous administrations, as well as the companies benefiting from those policies. Lopez Obrador characterized the lower prices paid by companies as a state-sponsored subsidy and called them an "injustice."

But, Lopez Obrador added, it was only fair that the beneficiaries of former President Enrique Pena Nieto's policies have the right to reply.

He invited the bosses of Walmart's Mexico unit (Walmex) , conglomerate Femsa, breadmaker Grupo Bimbo, and Spain's Iberdrola to debate the existing laws at the presidential palace in Mexico City, without specifying a time.

He also invited representatives of local newspapers Reforma and El Universal, as well as Spain's El Pais to come as well, arguing the media has taken the side of the private sector against his reform of the energy sector.

Last week, a Mexican court ordered a definitive suspension of Lopez Obrador's contentious new electricity law, which seeks to strengthen CFE. The president called for the Supreme Court to settle the matter.

Lopez Obrador noted that Bimbo and Walmex both filed legal challenges against the law. He described the appeals as an effort to maintain favorable terms from prior regulation.

Walmex declined to comment. Femsa and Bimbo did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V. -0.84% 156.54 End-of-day quote.4.12%
GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V. -0.32% 43.12 End-of-day quote.-0.28%
IBERDROLA, S.A. -0.05% 10.975 Delayed Quote.-6.15%
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. 1.87% 65.48 End-of-day quote.16.97%
Financials
Sales 2021 737 B 35 886 M 35 886 M
Net income 2021 42 746 M 2 080 M 2 080 M
Net Debt 2021 19 459 M 947 M 947 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 1 143 B 55 516 M 55 646 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 201 533
Free-Float 29,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 65,96 MXN
Last Close Price 65,48 MXN
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guilherme Loureiro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Milton Brandt Chief Financial Officer
Enrique Ostalé Cambiaso Executive Chairman
Alonso Yanez Chief Information Officer
Adriana Velázquez Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.97%54 963
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-8.08%146 302
TARGET CORPORATION9.16%90 299
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-5.95%47 555
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.11.80%20 875
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION9.51%15 067
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ