Mexico's president invites big business to debate energy laws

MEXICO CITY, March 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's president on
Friday invited the heads of some of the most prominent companies
in the country to defend the merits of his predecessors' energy
policies, which he says give the private sector preferential
treatment over public sector interests.
"Big business corporations and retail chains pay lower rates
than consumers for household consumption... and we believe those
subsidies paid with the people's money should disappear,"
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular news
conference.
The president and executives of state-owned power company,
the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), have criticized
energy laws enacted by previous administrations, as well as the
companies benefiting from those policies. Lopez Obrador
characterized the lower prices paid by companies as a
state-sponsored subsidy and called them an "injustice."
But, Lopez Obrador added, it was only fair that the
beneficiaries of former President Enrique Pena Nieto's policies
have the right to reply.
He invited the bosses of Walmart's Mexico unit (Walmex)
, conglomerate Femsa, breadmaker Grupo
Bimbo, and Spain's Iberdrola to debate the
existing laws at the presidential palace in Mexico City, without
specifying a time.
He also invited representatives of local newspapers Reforma
and El Universal, as well as Spain's El Pais to come as well,
arguing the media has taken the side of the private sector
against his reform of the energy sector.
Last week, a Mexican court ordered a definitive suspension
of Lopez Obrador's contentious new electricity law, which seeks
to strengthen CFE. The president called for the Supreme Court to
settle the matter.
Lopez Obrador noted that Bimbo and Walmex both filed legal
challenges against the law. He described the appeals as an
effort to maintain favorable terms from prior regulation.
Walmex declined to comment. Femsa and Bimbo did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Aurora Ellis and
Rosalba O'Brien)