Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WALMEX *   MX01WA000038

WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(WALMEX *)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
73.05 MXN   +2.58%
05:30pWal-Mart de Mexico 3Q Net Profit Rises 10%
DJ
10/18Mexico president says he spoke with Walmart executive about lowering inflation on food products
RE
10/10Mexico inflation pact eases food oversight in 'goodwill' move
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wal-Mart de Mexico 3Q Net Profit Rises 10%

10/20/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anthony Harrup


MEXICO CITY - Mexico's biggest retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB reported a 10% rise in third-quarter net profit on higher sales and operating gains.

Walmex, as the unit of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. is called, made a net profit of 12.15 billion Mexican pesos ($608 million) in the July-September period, compared with 11.05 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Sales rose 12.4% to 197.89 billion pesos, with same-store sales - which only include store thaht have been open at least a year - up 11.1% in Mexico and 14.4% in Central America. Overall average ticket increased 6.2% and customer traffic was up 5.2%.

Walmex's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure of profitability, rose 5.6% to 21.1 billion pesos.

"Macro conditions continued to be challenging in the quarter, and the high level and persistence of inflation are affecting our customers, especially the most price-sensitive ones," Walmex Chief Executive Guilherme Loureiro said in a webcast presentation.

He said some customers were opting for smaller package sizes, or making more frequent trips to stores, affecting average ticket growth. The higher inflation also fueled sales of private brand products, he added.

Consumer price inflation in Mexico is at its highest level in more than two decades, and averaged 8.5% in the third quarter.


Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1930ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. 2.58% 73.05 End-of-day quote.-4.00%
WALMART INC. 0.25% 134.09 Delayed Quote.-7.33%
All news about WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
05:30pWal-Mart de Mexico 3Q Net Profit Rises 10%
DJ
10/18Mexico president says he spoke with Walmart executive about lowering inflation on food ..
RE
10/10Mexico inflation pact eases food oversight in 'goodwill' move
RE
10/07Mexican tax chief Raquel Buenrostro named as next economy minister
RE
07/26Walmart's Mexico unit posts 12% quarterly profit rise, despite cost pressures
RE
07/26Wal Mart De Mexico B De C : Walmex 2Q22 Results
PU
07/26Transcript : Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 2..
CI
07/26Wal-Mart de Mexico 2Q Profit Up 12% on Year
DJ
07/26Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and ..
CI
07/04BUZZ-Shares in Mexico's Alsea fall amid tax payment dispute
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 813 B 40 564 M 40 564 M
Net income 2022 49 296 M 2 460 M 2 460 M
Net Debt 2022 21 566 M 1 076 M 1 076 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 1 273 B 63 523 M 63 523 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 229 318
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 73,05 MXN
Average target price 80,10 MXN
Spread / Average Target 9,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guilherme Loureiro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paulo Garcia Chief Financial Officer
Judith McKenna Chairman
Beatriz Nunez Head-Growth & Information Technology
Alonso Yanez Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.00%61 759
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-16.96%208 657
TARGET CORPORATION-32.06%71 520
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION1.08%53 770
DOLLARAMA INC.26.71%16 730
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION64.84%10 417