Wal Mart de Mexico B de C : Mexico to talk to Walmart about allowing older workers back to stores

MEXICO CITY, June 24 (Reuters) - The Mexican government will
speak to Walmart about its apparent decision not to allow older
people to return as grocery packers, after they were removed to
protect them from the coronavirus, President Andres Manuel Lopez
Obrador said on Thursday.
Some 35,000 Mexicans, most between 60 and 74 years old,
packed groceries at Walmart's stores and other chains in Mexico
through a government-backed volunteer program, earning just
tips, before the pandemic.
The program, already criticized by labor activists, was
suspended
by Walmart de Mexico in March 2020 amid concerns
about the workers' vulnerability to coronavirus.
In recent days, workers have protested outside the National
Palace in Mexico City where Lopez Obrador resides, demanding the
president urge Walmart to bring them back to their posts.
"It's a matter of talking to them. Many times things are
resolved with dialog, with communication," Lopez Obrador told
his morning news conference when questioned on the subject.
Walmart de Mexico told Reuters it had informed the
government's National Institute for Elderly People (INAPAM),
which oversees the initiative, in December 2020 that it would
not be continuing the program.
It added that protecting the health of workers and shoppers
was a priority.
"Due to the health contingency, we've seen that our clients
try to keep third-parties from having greater contact with the
merchandise they buy," the company said in a statement.
The company did not comment on Lopez Obrador's remarks.
Many older adults in Mexico are forced to work even after
retiring after a lifetime of work because the pensions they
receive are not enough to cover their needs.
