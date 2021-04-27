Wal Mart de Mexico B de C : Results 1Q21 to the MSE

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. Consolidated Ticker: WALMEX Quarter: 1 Year: 2021

[105000] Management commentary

Management commentary [text block]

Our hearts are with all of those affected by the pandemic . The beginning of the year was particularly difficult for the countries in which we operate, as cases, hospitalizations and deaths increased after the holidays.

Today, we are in a better situation, yet we can't let down our guard . Our priorities remain consistent:

The first one is, to support our associates. We are very proud of each one of them, and we have tried to show them our respect and gratitude with our words and our actions.

During February, we decided to increase the discount we granted to all associates to shop online or at the stores from 6% to 10%.

Besides keeping all the health and safety measurements in place in our stores, DCs and offices, we are evolving our business model to serve our customers how they want to be served, by expanding our omnichannel capacity and developing new solutions beyond retail .

We are also doing our best to help our communities, suppliers and business partners.

We decided to turn the temporary financing program we implemented last year for micro and small suppliers into a permanent program . We will continue to work hand in hand with all our suppliers and business partners to deliver our value proposition for our customers.

We take a multi- stakeholder view because we know that mindset and approach delivers the most valuable, sustainable business over time.

By January of this year, we removed plastic bags from 100% of our stores, showing our commitment with sustainability .

We were included in the Bloomberg Gender - Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year as, the only self - service retailer in Mexico who is part of the index.

We ranked first place on Merco's survey as the company with the best response during the pandemic.

We will continue to focus on creating trust and shared value for our stakeholders; using our strengths to help people live better and preserve the planet.

Before finalizing, I would like to mention that we have been preparing our company to fully comply with the recent amendments to the Federal Labor Law and other labor, tax and social security laws and we can confirm we will be ready to adopt them .