    WALMEX *   MX01WA000038

WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(WALMEX *)
  Report
Wal Mart de Mexico B de C : Walmart de México y Centroamérica Reporta Resultados del Primer Trimestre de 2021

04/27/2021 | 04:13pm EDT
Walmart de México y Centroamérica Reports

Results for the First Quarter 2021

FREE TRANSLATION, NOT TO THE LETTER

Mexico City, April 27, 2021

Financial Results

Today Wal-Martde México, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV/BIVA: WALMEX) reported financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Total revenues decreased 0.3%. EBITDA for the quarter amounted to $19.5 billion pesos, which represented 11.4% of total revenues, an increase of 2.2% over last year's levels.

Main figures are:

Results

2021

2020

Growth

January - March

Million

%

Million

%

%

$MXN

$MXN

Net Sales

169,334

169,957

(0.4)

Other Income

1,423

1,377

3.3

Total Revenues

170,757

100.0

171,334

100.0

(0.3)

Cost of Sales

130,977

76.7

132,270

77.2

(1.0)

Gross Profit

39,780

23.3

39,064

22.8

1.8

General Expenses

24,983

14.6

24,689

14.4

1.2

Income before Other Income Net

14,797

8.7

14,375

8.4

2.9

Other Income (Expenses) - Net

143

0.1

265

0.2

(46.0)

Operating Income

14,940

8.7

14,640

8.5

2.0

Financial Income (Expenses) - Net

(1,677)

(1.0)

(1,610)

(0.9)

4.1

Taxes

3,193

1.9

3,033

1.8

5.3

Net Income

10,070

5.9

9,997

5.8

0.7

EBITDA

19,475

11.4

19,050

11.1

2.2

EPS (in pesos)

0.577

0.573

0.7

EPS= Earnings per share

This document may contain certain references concerning Wal-Mart de México S.A.B. de C.V.'s future performance that should be considered as good faith estimates made by the Company. These references are a reflection of Managements' expectations about the Company and are based upon currently available data. Actual results are always subject to future events, risks and uncertainties, which could materially impact the Company's actual performance.

Openings Q1 2021

Mexico: 20 units

  • 19 Bodegas Aurrerá
    1. 1 Bodega Aurrerá o 6 Mi Bodegas
      o 12 Bodegas Aurrerá Express
  • 1 Sam's Club

Central America: 4 units 4 Discount Stores

Installed Capacity

Sales Area in m2 (March 31, 2021)

Format

Mexico

Central America

Bodegas and Discount Stores

2,937,205

483,519

Walmarts

2,153,275

180,325

Sam's Clubs

1,180,316

Supermarkets

145,671

136,849

Walmart Express

8,012

Total

6,424,479

800,693

Other Events

Walmart de México y Centroamérica was recognized by Merca2.0 with the "Retail of the year" award, as one of the best brands in the category, because of the strategy and creativity that the company carried out in recent months to face the COVID pandemic.

For the fourth consecutive year, Walmart de México y Centroamérica was included in the "Bloomberg Gender Equity Index", being the only self-service retailer in Mexico included in the Index.

Walmart de México y Centroamérica was included in the Merca2.0 magazine ranking "eCommerce 2021", because the company understands the changing needs of its consumers in the "new normal" where the eCommerce has become necessary. Walmart.com.mx is in the third position and Sams.com.mx in the tenth position.

Conference Call

Walmart de México y Centroamérica will hold a webcast today at 3:30 PM (CT) regarding first quarter 2021 results. Access to the webcast is through:

The presentation and the transcript will be available both in English and in Spanish at our website.

Company Description

WALMEX is a Retail Sector company whose shares are traded in the Mexican Stock Exchange since

1977. As of March, 2021, it operated 3,513 units, broken down as follows:

2,654

Mexico

859

Central America

2,107

Bodegas Aurrerá:

567

Discount Stores

550

Bodegas

100

Supermarkets

412

Mi Bodegas

35

Walmarts

1,145

Bodegas Express

157

Bodegas

  1. Walmarts
  1. Sam's Clubs
  1. Superamas
  1. Walmart Express

Ticker Symbols

Mexican Stock Exchange:

Bloomberg:

Reuters:

ADR's sponsored program:

Walmex

Walmex* MM

Walmex.Mx

WMMVY

WMMVY US

WMMVY.Pk

Websites

Investor Relations: www.walmex.mx

Corporate: www.walmartmexico.com

From the different formats:

www.walmart.com.mx www.sams.com.mx www.superama.com.mx www.bodegaaurrera.com.mx

Contact us

Investor Relations

Corporate Communication

Pilar de la Garza Fernández del Valle

Luis Carlos Herrerías

(52-55)5283-0289

(52-55)1384-5876

pilar.de@walmart.com

luis.herrerias@walmart.com

This document may contain certain references concerning Wal-Mart de México S.A.B. de C.V.'s future performance that should be considered as good faith estimates made by the Company. These references are a reflection of Managements' expectations about the Company and are based upon currently available data. Actual results are always subject to future events, risks and uncertainties, which could materially impact the Company's actual performance.

Appendix 1:

Quarterly Income Statement (millon pesos)

Quarter I

2021

2020

%

$

%Sales.

$

% Sales.

Growth.

Net Sales

169,334

169,957

(0.4)

Other Revenues

1,423

1,377

3.3

Total Revenues

170,757

100.0

171,334

100.0

(0.3)

Cost of Sales

130,977

76.7

132,270

77.2

(1.0)

Gross Profit

39,780

23.3

39,064

22.8

1.8

General Expenses

24,983

14.6

24,689

14.4

1.2

Income before

other income

(expenses) - Net

14,797

8.7

14,375

8.4

2.9

Other Income (expenses) - Net

143

0.1

265

0.2

(46.0)

Operating Income

14,940

8.7

14,640

8.5

2.0

Financial Income (Expenses) - Net

(1,677)

(1.0)

(1,610)

(0.9)

4.1

Income before taxes on profits

13,263

7.8

13,030

7.6

1.8

Taxes on profits

3,193

1.9

3,033

1.8

5.3

Net Income

10,070

5.9

9,997

5.8

0.7

EBITDA

19,475

11.4

19,050

11.1

2.2

Earnings per share (in pesos):

0.577

0.573

0.7

X=Times

This document may contain certain references concerning Wal-Mart de México S.A.B. de C.V.'s future performance that should be considered as good faith estimates made by the Company. These references are a reflection of Managements' expectations about the Company and are based upon currently available data. Actual results are always subject to future events, risks and uncertainties, which could materially impact the Company's actual performance.

WALMART DE MEXICO, S.A.B DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Amounts in thousands of Mexican pesos)

Quarter ended

March 31

2021

2020

Net sales

169,334,315

169,957,112

Other revenues

1,422,485

1,376,705

Total revenues

170,756,800

171,333,817

Cost of sales

(130,977,083)

(132,269,386)

Gross profit

39,779,717

39,064,431

General expenses

(24,982,769)

(24,689,305)

Income before other income and expenses

14,796,948

14,375,126

Other income

229,568

326,625

Other expenses

(86,453)

(61,492)

Operating Income

14,940,063

14,640,259

Financial income

424,443

755,879

Financial expenses

(2,100,979)

(2,365,835)

Income before income taxes

13,263,527

13,030,303

Income taxes

(3,193,279)

(3,032,753)

Consolidated net income

$

10,070,248

$

9,997,550

Other comprehensive income items:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profits or

loss:

Cumulative translation adjustment

2,827,112

17,270,341

Other comprehensive (loss) income items

2,827,112

17,270,341

Comprehensive income

$

12,897,360

$

27,267,891

Basic earnings per share (in pesos)

$

0.577

$

0.573

This document may contain certain references concerning Wal-Mart de México S.A.B. de C.V.'s future performance that should be considered as good faith estimates made by the Company. These references are a reflection of Managements' expectations about the Company and are based upon currently available data. Actual results are always subject to future events, risks and uncertainties, which could materially impact the Company's actual performance.

