Wal Mart de Mexico B de C : Walmart de México y Centroamérica Reporta Resultados del Primer Trimestre de 2021
04/27/2021 | 04:13pm EDT
Walmart de México y Centroamérica Reports
Results for the First Quarter 2021
FREE TRANSLATION, NOT TO THE LETTER
Mexico City, April 27, 2021
Financial Results
Today Wal-Martde México, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV/BIVA: WALMEX) reported financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Total revenues decreased 0.3%. EBITDA for the quarter amounted to $19.5 billion pesos, which represented 11.4% of total revenues, an increase of 2.2% over last year's levels.
Main figures are:
Results
2021
2020
Growth
January - March
Million
%
Million
%
%
$MXN
$MXN
Net Sales
169,334
169,957
(0.4)
Other Income
1,423
1,377
3.3
Total Revenues
170,757
100.0
171,334
100.0
(0.3)
Cost of Sales
130,977
76.7
132,270
77.2
(1.0)
Gross Profit
39,780
23.3
39,064
22.8
1.8
General Expenses
24,983
14.6
24,689
14.4
1.2
Income before Other Income Net
14,797
8.7
14,375
8.4
2.9
Other Income (Expenses) - Net
143
0.1
265
0.2
(46.0)
Operating Income
14,940
8.7
14,640
8.5
2.0
Financial Income (Expenses) - Net
(1,677)
(1.0)
(1,610)
(0.9)
4.1
Taxes
3,193
1.9
3,033
1.8
5.3
Net Income
10,070
5.9
9,997
5.8
0.7
EBITDA
19,475
11.4
19,050
11.1
2.2
EPS (in pesos)
0.577
0.573
0.7
EPS= Earnings per share
This document may contain certain references concerning Wal-Mart de México S.A.B. de C.V.'s future performance that should be considered as good faith estimates made by the Company. These references are a reflection of Managements' expectations about the Company and are based upon currently available data. Actual results are always subject to future events, risks and uncertainties, which could materially impact the Company's actual performance.
April 27, 2021
1
Openings Q1 2021
Mexico: 20 units
19 Bodegas Aurrerá
1 Bodega Aurreráo 6 Mi Bodegas o 12 Bodegas Aurrerá Express
1 Sam's Club
Central America: 4 units − 4 Discount Stores
Installed Capacity
Sales Area in m2 (March 31, 2021)
Format
Mexico
Central America
Bodegas and Discount Stores
2,937,205
483,519
Walmarts
2,153,275
180,325
Sam's Clubs
1,180,316
Supermarkets
145,671
136,849
Walmart Express
8,012
Total
6,424,479
800,693
Other Events
Walmart de México y Centroamérica was recognized by Merca2.0 with the "Retail of the year" award, as one of the best brands in the category, because of the strategy and creativity that the company carried out in recent months to face the COVID pandemic.
For the fourth consecutive year, Walmart de México y Centroamérica was included in the "Bloomberg Gender Equity Index", being the only self-service retailer in Mexico included in the Index.
Walmart de México y Centroamérica was included in the Merca2.0 magazine ranking "eCommerce 2021", because the company understands the changing needs of its consumers in the "new normal" where the eCommerce has become necessary. Walmart.com.mx is in the third position and Sams.com.mx in the tenth position.
April 27, 2021
2
Conference Call
Walmart de México y Centroamérica will hold a webcast today at 3:30 PM (CT) regarding first quarter 2021 results. Access to the webcast is through:
April 27, 2021
3
Appendix 1:
Quarterly Income Statement (millon pesos)
Quarter I
2021
2020
%
$
%Sales.
$
% Sales.
Growth.
Net Sales
169,334
169,957
(0.4)
Other Revenues
1,423
1,377
3.3
Total Revenues
170,757
100.0
171,334
100.0
(0.3)
Cost of Sales
130,977
76.7
132,270
77.2
(1.0)
Gross Profit
39,780
23.3
39,064
22.8
1.8
General Expenses
24,983
14.6
24,689
14.4
1.2
Income before
other income
(expenses) - Net
14,797
8.7
14,375
8.4
2.9
Other Income (expenses) - Net
143
0.1
265
0.2
(46.0)
Operating Income
14,940
8.7
14,640
8.5
2.0
Financial Income (Expenses) - Net
(1,677)
(1.0)
(1,610)
(0.9)
4.1
Income before taxes on profits
13,263
7.8
13,030
7.6
1.8
Taxes on profits
3,193
1.9
3,033
1.8
5.3
Net Income
10,070
5.9
9,997
5.8
0.7
EBITDA
19,475
11.4
19,050
11.1
2.2
Earnings per share (in pesos):
0.577
0.573
0.7
X=Times
April 27, 2021
4
WALMART DE MEXICO, S.A.B DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Amounts in thousands of Mexican pesos)
Quarter ended
March 31
2021
2020
Net sales
169,334,315
169,957,112
Other revenues
1,422,485
1,376,705
Total revenues
170,756,800
171,333,817
Cost of sales
(130,977,083)
(132,269,386)
Gross profit
39,779,717
39,064,431
General expenses
(24,982,769)
(24,689,305)
Income before other income and expenses
14,796,948
14,375,126
Other income
229,568
326,625
Other expenses
(86,453)
(61,492)
Operating Income
14,940,063
14,640,259
Financial income
424,443
755,879
Financial expenses
(2,100,979)
(2,365,835)
Income before income taxes
13,263,527
13,030,303
Income taxes
(3,193,279)
(3,032,753)
Consolidated net income
$
10,070,248
$
9,997,550
Other comprehensive income items:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profits or
loss:
Cumulative translation adjustment
2,827,112
17,270,341
Other comprehensive (loss) income items
2,827,112
17,270,341
Comprehensive income
$
12,897,360
$
27,267,891
Basic earnings per share (in pesos)
$
0.577
$
0.573
April 27, 2021
5
