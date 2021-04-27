Wal Mart de Mexico B de C : Walmart de México y Centroamérica Reporta Resultados del Primer Trimestre de 2021

Walmart de México y Centroamérica Reports Results for the First Quarter 2021 FREE TRANSLATION, NOT TO THE LETTER Mexico City, April 27, 2021 Financial Results Today Wal-Martde México, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV/BIVA: WALMEX) reported financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Total revenues decreased 0.3%. EBITDA for the quarter amounted to $19.5 billion pesos, which represented 11.4% of total revenues, an increase of 2.2% over last year's levels. Main figures are: Results 2021 2020 Growth January - March Million % Million % % $MXN $MXN Net Sales 169,334 169,957 (0.4) Other Income 1,423 1,377 3.3 Total Revenues 170,757 100.0 171,334 100.0 (0.3) Cost of Sales 130,977 76.7 132,270 77.2 (1.0) Gross Profit 39,780 23.3 39,064 22.8 1.8 General Expenses 24,983 14.6 24,689 14.4 1.2 Income before Other Income Net 14,797 8.7 14,375 8.4 2.9 Other Income (Expenses) - Net 143 0.1 265 0.2 (46.0) Operating Income 14,940 8.7 14,640 8.5 2.0 Financial Income (Expenses) - Net (1,677) (1.0) (1,610) (0.9) 4.1 Taxes 3,193 1.9 3,033 1.8 5.3 Net Income 10,070 5.9 9,997 5.8 0.7 EBITDA 19,475 11.4 19,050 11.1 2.2 EPS (in pesos) 0.577 0.573 0.7 EPS= Earnings per share This document may contain certain references concerning Wal-Mart de México S.A.B. de C.V.'s future performance that should be considered as good faith estimates made by the Company. These references are a reflection of Managements' expectations about the Company and are based upon currently available data. Actual results are always subject to future events, risks and uncertainties, which could materially impact the Company's actual performance. April 27, 2021 1

Openings Q1 2021 Mexico: 20 units 19 Bodegas Aurrerá 1 Bodega Aurrerá o 6 Mi Bodegas

o 12 Bodegas Aurrerá Express

Installed Capacity Sales Area in m2 (March 31, 2021) Format Mexico Central America Bodegas and Discount Stores 2,937,205 483,519 Walmarts 2,153,275 180,325 Sam's Clubs 1,180,316 Supermarkets 145,671 136,849 Walmart Express 8,012 Total 6,424,479 800,693 Other Events Walmart de México y Centroamérica was recognized by Merca2.0 with the "Retail of the year" award, as one of the best brands in the category, because of the strategy and creativity that the company carried out in recent months to face the COVID pandemic. For the fourth consecutive year, Walmart de México y Centroamérica was included in the "Bloomberg Gender Equity Index", being the only self-service retailer in Mexico included in the Index. Walmart de México y Centroamérica was included in the Merca2.0 magazine ranking "eCommerce 2021", because the company understands the changing needs of its consumers in the "new normal" where the eCommerce has become necessary. Walmart.com.mx is in the third position and Sams.com.mx in the tenth position.

Conference Call Walmart de México y Centroamérica will hold a webcast today at 3:30 PM (CT) regarding first quarter 2021 results. Access to the webcast is through: Investor Relations website www.walmex.mx

Corporate YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/WalmartMexicoyCam

Company Description WALMEX is a Retail Sector company whose shares are traded in the Mexican Stock Exchange since 1977. As of March, 2021, it operated 3,513 units, broken down as follows: 2,654 Mexico 859 Central America 2,107 Bodegas Aurrerá: 567 Discount Stores 550 Bodegas 100 Supermarkets 412 Mi Bodegas 35 Walmarts 1,145 Bodegas Express 157 Bodegas Walmarts Sam's Clubs Superamas Walmart Express Ticker Symbols Mexican Stock Exchange: Bloomberg: Reuters: ADR's sponsored program: Walmex Walmex* MM Walmex.Mx WMMVY WMMVY US WMMVY.Pk Websites Investor Relations: www.walmex.mx Corporate: www.walmartmexico.com From the different formats: www.walmart.com.mx www.sams.com.mx www.superama.com.mx www.bodegaaurrera.com.mx Contact us Investor Relations Corporate Communication Pilar de la Garza Fernández del Valle Luis Carlos Herrerías (52-55)5283-0289 (52-55)1384-5876 pilar.de@walmart.com luis.herrerias@walmart.com

Appendix 1: Quarterly Income Statement (millon pesos) Quarter I 2021 2020 % $ %Sales. $ % Sales. Growth. Net Sales 169,334 169,957 (0.4) Other Revenues 1,423 1,377 3.3 Total Revenues 170,757 100.0 171,334 100.0 (0.3) Cost of Sales 130,977 76.7 132,270 77.2 (1.0) Gross Profit 39,780 23.3 39,064 22.8 1.8 General Expenses 24,983 14.6 24,689 14.4 1.2 Income before other income (expenses) - Net 14,797 8.7 14,375 8.4 2.9 Other Income (expenses) - Net 143 0.1 265 0.2 (46.0) Operating Income 14,940 8.7 14,640 8.5 2.0 Financial Income (Expenses) - Net (1,677) (1.0) (1,610) (0.9) 4.1 Income before taxes on profits 13,263 7.8 13,030 7.6 1.8 Taxes on profits 3,193 1.9 3,033 1.8 5.3 Net Income 10,070 5.9 9,997 5.8 0.7 EBITDA 19,475 11.4 19,050 11.1 2.2 Earnings per share (in pesos): 0.577 0.573 0.7 X=Times

WALMART DE MEXICO, S.A.B DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Amounts in thousands of Mexican pesos) Quarter ended March 31 2021 2020 Net sales 169,334,315 169,957,112 Other revenues 1,422,485 1,376,705 Total revenues 170,756,800 171,333,817 Cost of sales (130,977,083) (132,269,386) Gross profit 39,779,717 39,064,431 General expenses (24,982,769) (24,689,305) Income before other income and expenses 14,796,948 14,375,126 Other income 229,568 326,625 Other expenses (86,453) (61,492) Operating Income 14,940,063 14,640,259 Financial income 424,443 755,879 Financial expenses (2,100,979) (2,365,835) Income before income taxes 13,263,527 13,030,303 Income taxes (3,193,279) (3,032,753) Consolidated net income $ 10,070,248 $ 9,997,550 Other comprehensive income items: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profits or loss: Cumulative translation adjustment 2,827,112 17,270,341 Other comprehensive (loss) income items 2,827,112 17,270,341 Comprehensive income $ 12,897,360 $ 27,267,891 Basic earnings per share (in pesos) $ 0.577 $ 0.573

