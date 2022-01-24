Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Mexico
  Mexican Stock Exchange
  Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V.
  News
  Summary
    WALMEX *   MX01WA000038

WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(WALMEX *)
  Report
Walmart's Mexico unit considering "strategic alternatives" in Central America

01/24/2022 | 04:54pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Men walk past the logo of Walmart outside a store in Monterrey

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit is considering "strategic alternatives" to its operations in Central America, including a sale or a joint venture, the company said on Monday.

Walmart de Mexico, known locally as Walmex, runs about 860 stores in Central America, making up almost a fourth of its footprint.

"We think there can be attractive opportunities for greater growth in El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua," the company said in a statement.

"These alternatives could include, but are not limited to, potential joint ventures, partnerships or strategic alliances, a sale, or other transactions."

Sales slid at the retailer's supermarkets in Central America during severe pandemic lockdown measures, but in the third quarter last year each country logged an increase in same-store sales, led by Honduras.

Walmex in Central America operates discount stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse stores and wholesale-price membership stores.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. 0.17% 70.54 End-of-day quote.-7.29%
WALMART INC. 0.01% 140.2 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
Financials
Sales 2021 734 B 35 689 M 35 689 M
Net income 2021 44 615 M 2 168 M 2 168 M
Net Debt 2021 19 394 M 942 M 942 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
Yield 2021 2,31%
Capitalization 1 232 B 59 719 M 59 856 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 230 653
Free-Float -
Chart WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 70,54 MXN
Average target price 75,52 MXN
Spread / Average Target 7,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guilherme Loureiro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paulo Garcia Chief Financial Officer
Enrique Ostalé Cambiaso Executive Chairman
Beatriz Nunez Head-Growth & Information Technology
Alonso Yanez Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-7.29%60 218
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-15.16%213 562
TARGET CORPORATION-6.13%104 090
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-10.88%48 700
DOLLARAMA INC.-2.67%14 606
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-26.64%14 199