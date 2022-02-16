Walmart's Mexico unit sees profit rise 5% but costs increase

(Adds analyst comments)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit
on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter net profit grew
more than 5% from the year-earlier period with the gross margin
helped by new business lines, even as higher expenses ate into
earnings.
Walmart de Mexico, the biggest retailer in
Mexico, said its net profit rose to 13.3 billion pesos ($646.3
million) from the prior October-to-December period. Revenue
increased 9.5% to reach 214.6 billion pesos.
However, the company also reported a more than 13% jump in
costs, and its EBITDA margin fell to 11% from 11.4% a year
before.
"We're seeing an increase in the cost of doing business in
areas such as salaries, along with strategic investments,"
Walmex said in a report.
Analysts at Citigroup said Walmex shares were likely to
underperform on Thursday, noting that its earnings before
interests, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in
at 23.6 billion pesos, which the bank said was 5% below
consensus.
"2021 was tough to predict in every aspect, even more so on
the e-commerce front," Chief Executive Guilherme Loureiro said
in an online presentation accompanying the results report.
The retailer stressed positive performance in online
shopping after an uncertain year in the aftermath of the
COVID-19 pandemic.
E-commerce net sales increased 24% in the fourth quarter and
made up 1.2% of total sales growth. They now represent almost 5%
of sales in Mexico compared with 1.5% in 2019, before the
pandemic spurred a jump in online shopping.
Investments in 2021 included converting 75 Superama grocery
stores into the Walmart Express format, part of more than 20
billion pesos the company spent in 2021, up 22% from the year
before.
Nonetheless, the company spent 8% less than planned because
it decided to delay some logistics projects until this year, it
said.
Walmart Express's rebranding dampened the growth of
same-store sales, but it is 85% completed, the Citigroup
analysts said.
The company said in a report that same-store sales were
solid across Mexico and Central America, and new businesses such
as advertising platform Walmart Connect and rental income helped
the gross margin, which grew 10 basis points to just over 23%.
Another brokerage, Mexico's Intercam, said Walmex results
had fallen short because of a 450 million peso expense related
to the adjustment to the royalties paid by the Central American
region to Walmart.
Walmex executives reiterated that the company is considering
what it has called "strategic alternatives" to its operations in
Central America, as announced last month.
However, they said the process is still just beginning and
there was still the possibility of not executing any changes at
all.
The company continued its expansion in physical stores too,
opening 51 sites in the quarter in its main Mexico market. The
retailer opened 131 locations in the full year.
Executives said the company would focus on productivity and
managing expenses to compensate for ongoing costs, including
planned investments.
($1 = 20.5075 Mexican pesos at end-December)
(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon, Noe Torres and Valentine
Hilaire; editing by Richard Pullin, Diane Craft and Gerry Doyle)