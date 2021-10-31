Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reason of Net Loss before Zakat & Tax for the current quarter compared with Net Profit before Zakat & Tax of same quarter last year is due to increase in Net Claims and Other Benefits Incurred by SAR 100.25 million 71.52%, increase in Other Underwriting Expenses by SAR 22.60 million 305.60%, increase in Policy Acquisition Cost by SAR 1.75 million 13.32% and increase in General & Administrative Expenses by SAR 0.60 million 1.52%. This increase in expenses and costs is partially offset with increase Net Premiums Earned by SAR 68.30 million 33.88%, decrease in Additional Premium Reserves by SAR 10.39 million 82.96%, increase in Reinsurance Commission by SAR 2.90 million 20.30% and increase in Investment and Commission Income by SAR 5.44 million 102.06%.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The reason of Net Loss before Zakat & Tax for the current quarter compared with Net Profit before Zakat & Tax of previous quarter is due to increase in Net Claims and Other Benefits Incurred by SAR 19.18 million 8.67%, increase in Other Underwriting Expenses by SAR 13.24 million 79.03%, decrease in Investment and Commission Income by SAR 14.27 million 56.98%, increase in Policy Acquisition Costs by SAR 1.43 million 10.58%, increase in General & Administrative Expenses by SAR 4.07 million 11.34% and increase in Allowance for Doubtful Debts by SAR 4.11 million 96.82%. This increase in costs and expenses is partially offset with increase in Net Premiums Earned by SAR 12.95 million 5.04% and increase in Other Underwriting Income by SAR 0.66 million.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The reason of Net Loss before Zakat & Tax for the current period compared with Net Profit before Zakat & Tax of previous period is due to increase in Net Claims and Other Benefits Incurred by SAR 280.52 million 70.91%, increase in Other Underwriting Expenses by SAR 48.33 million 244.78%, increase in Other Technical Reserves by SAR 19.06 million, increase in Policy Acquisition Costs by SAR 8.40 million 24.46%, decrease in Other Underwriting Income by SAR 8.55 million 85.38% and increase in General & Administrative Expenses by SAR 8.60 million 8.34%. This increase in expenses and costs is offset with increase in Net Premiums Earned by SAR 159.83 million 27.23%, increase in Reinsurance Commission by SAR 14.09 million 45.09%, increase in Investment and Commission Income by SAR 44.79 million 346.29%, decrease in Additional Premium Reserves by SAR 55.01 million and decrease in Allowance for Doubtful Debts by SAR 5.84 million 28.94%.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified opinion

Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion N/A

Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period. These changes have been made to better reflect the balances and transactions in the condensed interim financial information of the Company. The Company asserts that there is no financial impact of these re-classifications on Net Results From Insurance Operations, Net Income and Equity.