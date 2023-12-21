MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp., formerly Walcott Resources Ltd, is a Canada-based mineral and exploration company. The Company focuses on the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. The Company's Cobalt Hill Property consisting of eight mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,727.43 hectares located five kilometers east of Castlegar, British Columbia, within the trail creek mining division. Its Australian project consists of silver-lead-zinc properties, including Tyr Silver Project in northern New South Wales, and Century South Silver-Zinc Project (CSSZP) in the Mt Isa Basin in north-west Queensland. The Company's properties also include Route 381 Lithium Property, which comprises of approximately 40 mineral claims located in James Bay Territory, north of Matagami in the Province of Quebec, and covering over 2,126 hectares. The Route 381 Lithium Property is located directly west of and adjacent to Stria Lithium Inc.'s Pontax-Lithium project.

Sector Diversified Mining