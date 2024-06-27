Attachments
Disclaimer
Waldencast plc published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 21:09:45 UTC.
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.9 USD
|-0.26%
|-1.02%
|-64.35%
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-64.35%
|477M
|-11.95%
|18.34B
|0.00%
|14.92B
|+51.03%
|11.44B
|-9.57%
|8.94B
|+1,217.50%
|3.06B
|0.00%
|2B
|-0.69%
|1.72B
|-9.70%
|1.59B
|+173.00%
|449M