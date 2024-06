June 29, 2024 at 06:45 am EDT

(Reuters) - Boots chain CEO Sebastian James quit as CEO after owner Walgreens Boots Alliance's plans for a 5 billion pound ($6.32 billion) sale or stock market listing of the company stalled, Sky News reporter Mark Kleinman said in a post on X on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7910 pounds)

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)