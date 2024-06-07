By Sabela Ojea

CityMD has agreed to pay more than $12 million to the Department of Justice for allegedly submitting false claims for payment for Covid-19 testing to the Health Resources and Services Administration governmental program for uninsured patients.

The urgent-care chain's settlement resolves allegations related to the violation of the False Claims Act, the Department of Justice's Office of Public Affairs said Friday. The act encourages people with knowledge of suspected false claims to sue on the government's behalf.

CityMD is owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance after the pharmacy operator acquired Summit Health in a transaction worth roughly $9 billion including debt late in 2022.

Walgreens didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

From Feb. 4, 2020, to April 5, 2022, CityMD allegedly knowingly submitted payment for Covid-19 testing to the Uninsured Program for individuals who had health insurance coverage when CityMD administered those tests, the DOJ said.

CityMD cooperated with the investigation and voluntarily contracted a third party to assist in determining the amount of the losses the U.S. contends were caused by claims submitted to the Uninsured Program for patients who had health insurance, the DOJ said.

